Here's the live share price of Meesho along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Meesho has declined 1.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.67%.
Meesho’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, Meesho has declined 8.67% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Meesho has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.14
|158.8
|10
|156.24
|157.77
|20
|155.46
|158.6
|50
|170.88
|169.23
|100
|93.97
|0
|200
|46.99
|0
In the latest quarter, Meesho remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.28%, FII holding rose to 4.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,00,00,000
|2.03
|870.75
|3,54,03,347
|0.76
|616.55
|1,84,68,540
|0.8
|321.63
|1,50,13,239
|1.06
|261.46
|1,19,08,085
|3.91
|207.38
|97,23,265
|0.56
|169.33
|90,09,009
|1.05
|156.89
|55,83,130
|1.58
|97.23
|40,24,157
|0.79
|70.08
|37,50,000
|2.23
|65.31
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
|Meesho - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 6:40 PM IST
|Meesho - Change Of Corporate Identification Number ("CIN") Of The Company
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:38 AM IST
|Meesho - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:35 AM IST
|Meesho - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|Meesho - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Meesho Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2015PLC082263 and registration number is 082263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9387.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meesho is ₹155.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Meesho is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Meesho is ₹70,156.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Meesho are ₹158.20 and ₹145.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meesho stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meesho is ₹254.65 and 52-week low of Meesho is ₹144.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Meesho has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, -7.66% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -8.67% over 1 year, -2.89% across 3 years, and -1.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meesho are 0.00 and 78.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.