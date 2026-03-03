Facebook Pixel Code
Meesho Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEESHO

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Meesho along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.45 Closed
-2.78₹ -4.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Meesho Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.35₹158.20
₹155.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.85₹254.65
₹155.45
Open Price
₹145.35
Prev. Close
₹159.90
Volume
1,13,492

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Meesho has declined 1.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.67%.

Meesho’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Meesho Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, Meesho has declined 8.67% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Meesho has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).

Meesho Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Meesho Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.14158.8
10156.24157.77
20155.46158.6
50170.88169.23
10093.970
20046.990

Meesho Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Meesho remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.28%, FII holding rose to 4.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Meesho Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,00,00,0002.03870.75
3,54,03,3470.76616.55
1,84,68,5400.8321.63
1,50,13,2391.06261.46
1,19,08,0853.91207.38
97,23,2650.56169.33
90,09,0091.05156.89
55,83,1301.5897.23
40,24,1570.7970.08
37,50,0002.2365.31

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Meesho Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 10:12 PM ISTMeesho - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 6:40 PM ISTMeesho - Change Of Corporate Identification Number ("CIN") Of The Company
Feb 13, 2026, 1:38 AM ISTMeesho - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 13, 2026, 1:35 AM ISTMeesho - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 10, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTMeesho - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Meesho

Meesho Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900KA2015PLC082263 and registration number is 082263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9387.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others
  • Address
    3rd Floor, Wing-E, Helios Business Park, Kadubeesanahalli Village Bengaluru Karnataka 560103
  • Contact
    cs@meesho.com
    http://www.meesho.com

Management

  • Mr. Vidit Aatrey
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bhatnagar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukul Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kimsuka Narasimhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Shanker Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surojit Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meesho Share Price

What is the share price of Meesho?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meesho is ₹155.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Meesho?

The Meesho is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meesho?

The market cap of Meesho is ₹70,156.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Meesho?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Meesho are ₹158.20 and ₹145.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meesho?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meesho stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meesho is ₹254.65 and 52-week low of Meesho is ₹144.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Meesho performed historically in terms of returns?

The Meesho has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, -7.66% for the past month, -8.67% over 3 months, -8.67% over 1 year, -2.89% across 3 years, and -1.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meesho?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meesho are 0.00 and 78.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Meesho News

