Here's the live share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has declined 3.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.52%.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power’s current P/E of 14.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has declined 14.52% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.08
|201.69
|10
|210.29
|205.03
|20
|206.37
|205.43
|50
|199.95
|204.91
|100
|145
|0
|200
|72.5
|0
In the latest quarter, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.57%, FII holding fell to 3.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,72,731
|1.29
|127.9
|57,51,488
|0.9
|110.24
|50,38,918
|0.2
|96.58
|45,73,154
|0.91
|87.65
|44,73,011
|1.13
|85.73
|19,90,792
|1.05
|38.16
|13,82,484
|0.98
|26.5
|13,78,980
|1.31
|26.43
|13,57,851
|1.08
|26.03
|13,54,056
|0.51
|25.95
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
|Emmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|Emmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Emmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2025 - Tax Litigation Update
|Jan 23, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Emmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jan 21, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
|Emmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26101KA2007PLC042197 and registration number is 042197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1763.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹187.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹12,964.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are ₹191.60 and ₹177.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmvee Photovoltaic Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹248.35 and 52-week low of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹171.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has shown returns of -4.07% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, -13.83% over 3 months, -14.52% over 1 year, -5.09% across 3 years, and -3.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are 14.46 and 10.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.