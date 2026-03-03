Facebook Pixel Code
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMMVEE PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹187.25 Closed
-4.07₹ -7.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.05₹191.60
₹187.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.50₹248.35
₹187.25
Open Price
₹177.05
Prev. Close
₹195.20
Volume
2,65,495

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has declined 3.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -14.52%.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power’s current P/E of 14.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.13-8.95-22.77-14.52-14.52-5.09-3.09
ABB India		-1.215.4816.7115.2717.2621.5631.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.777.587.17-2.9921.2633.2763.80
Siemens Energy India		2.2217.36-5.74-13.508.512.761.65
Waaree Energies		-12.62-14.79-14.96-18.0024.954.202.50
Premier Energies		-7.95-9.34-26.13-30.18-16.33-5.17-3.14
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.7518.4712.751.1745.8275.1650.33
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.65-9.44-19.74-18.776.8687.28154.69
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.37-16.06-24.392.1742.8941.83
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.13-11.49-7.92-11.86-11.86-4.12-2.49
Saatvik Green Energy		-8.67-13.32-8.03-18.08-18.08-6.43-3.91
Ravindra Energy		-2.36-6.85-7.80-2.4331.1444.9730.93
Websol Energy Systems		-10.67-28.68-49.86-58.65-38.5990.4868.65
Insolation Energy Ltd		-13.82-1.30-28.30-54.39-60.8495.0765.36
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-8.222.526.08-10.86-37.58-14.54-8.99
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.94-13.13-4.49-7.1723.3956.84102.58
Rishabh Instruments		-4.75-0.06-4.68-10.9491.15-3.34-2.02
Salzer Electronics		-3.935.80-10.96-22.33-27.6934.5938.99
Igarashi Motors India		-2.90-14.14-20.41-27.39-33.03-1.241.30
Modern Insulators		-4.745.7534.4789.01142.8371.0736.67

Over the last one year, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has declined 14.52% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.08201.69
10210.29205.03
20206.37205.43
50199.95204.91
1001450
20072.50

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.57%, FII holding fell to 3.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,72,7311.29127.9
57,51,4880.9110.24
50,38,9180.296.58
45,73,1540.9187.65
44,73,0111.1385.73
19,90,7921.0538.16
13,82,4840.9826.5
13,78,9801.3126.43
13,57,8511.0826.03
13,54,0560.5125.95

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 12:54 AM ISTEmmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 12:14 AM ISTEmmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 07, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTEmmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2025 - Tax Litigation Update
Jan 23, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTEmmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jan 21, 2026, 12:44 AM ISTEmmvee Photovoltaic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26101KA2007PLC042197 and registration number is 042197. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1763.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suhas Donthi Manjunatha
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shubha Manjunatha Donthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sambasivarao Chandramouleswara Sharada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Share Price

What is the share price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹187.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

The market cap of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹12,964.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are ₹191.60 and ₹177.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmvee Photovoltaic Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹248.35 and 52-week low of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is ₹171.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has shown returns of -4.07% over the past day, -1.94% for the past month, -13.83% over 3 months, -14.52% over 1 year, -5.09% across 3 years, and -3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are 14.46 and 10.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power News

