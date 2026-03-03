Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

LG Electronics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of LG Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,592.00 Closed
0.25₹ 3.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

LG Electronics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,500.00₹1,594.55
₹1,592.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,300.40₹1,736.40
₹1,592.00
Open Price
₹1,500.00
Prev. Close
₹1,588.10
Volume
35,349

Over the last 5 years, the share price of LG Electronics India has declined 1.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.77%.

LG Electronics India’s current P/E of 61.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

LG Electronics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LG Electronics India		1.536.37-1.20-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.402.84-4.54-13.49-5.233.993.08
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.57-8.02-27.62-42.84-27.7850.4721.40
Voltas		-1.9810.3212.925.3610.3418.227.04
PG Electroplast		0.569.827.8011.60-23.6263.9978.57
Whirlpool of India		1.4915.68-6.98-31.87-0.98-11.57-17.81
Avalon Technologies		1.56-3.556.3814.9046.7035.6720.09
Symphony		-5.12-14.34-7.18-16.66-27.30-11.61-10.28
Electronics Mart India		-3.623.78-18.91-26.35-20.0211.692.66
EPACK Durables		-3.953.09-11.33-39.37-32.635.193.08
HPL Electric & Power		-5.332.66-16.76-30.91-8.2156.0248.97
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		-1.34-3.02-17.61-32.50-33.0828.9625.90
IKIO Technologies		-2.81-9.83-25.54-34.76-33.16-30.00-19.26
MIRC Electronics		0.32-13.5321.18-3.05122.1528.3014.63
CWD		9.8913.91-13.961.6963.13-3.1754.03
Elin Electronics		-3.75-20.25-27.43-35.6113.39-5.26-11.03
Shree Refrigerations		-4.46-6.30-16.69-17.05-0.40-0.13-0.08
BPL		-0.55-9.31-12.69-37.79-29.16-3.4416.27
Sharp India		7.8814.1510.43-20.63-18.50-3.376.26
Calcom Vision		0.32-24.58-30.71-22.80-0.88-18.7930.14

Over the last one year, LG Electronics India has declined 5.77% compared to peers like Havells India (-5.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.78%), Voltas (10.34%). From a 5 year perspective, LG Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Havells India (3.08%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (21.40%).

LG Electronics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

LG Electronics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,560.11,568.54
101,548.591,554.48
201,520.931,529.75
501,483.81,519.29
1001,461.10
200730.550

LG Electronics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LG Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.15%, FII holding rose to 3.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LG Electronics India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,79,9590.75450.47
14,04,3900.55205.41
13,07,5080.46191.24
11,95,0920.43174.79
11,83,2511.38173.06
10,57,8930.56154.73
10,40,8450.77152.23
10,30,1660.46150.67
10,04,8540.16146.97
9,39,1841.81137.37

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

LG Electronics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:11 PM ISTLG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 01, 2026, 6:46 PM ISTLG Electronics India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 19, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTLG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTLG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTLG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About LG Electronics India

LG Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32107DL1997PLC220109 and registration number is 220109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer, electronic, Communication and scientific measuring & control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24366.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 678.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Consumer Electronics
  • Address
    A-24/6 Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi Delhi 110044
  • Contact
    cs.india@lge.com
    www.lg.com/in

Management

  • Mr. Daehyun Song
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Hong Ju Jeon
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dongmyung Seo
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Promila Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramachandran Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Mohanty
    Independent Director

FAQs on LG Electronics India Share Price

What is the share price of LG Electronics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Electronics India is ₹1,592.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is LG Electronics India?

The LG Electronics India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LG Electronics India?

The market cap of LG Electronics India is ₹108,060.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LG Electronics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LG Electronics India are ₹1,594.55 and ₹1,500.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LG Electronics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Electronics India is ₹1,736.40 and 52-week low of LG Electronics India is ₹1,300.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the LG Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The LG Electronics India has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 12.9% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, -5.77% over 1 year, -1.96% across 3 years, and -1.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LG Electronics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LG Electronics India are 61.86 and 15.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

LG Electronics India News

More LG Electronics India News
icon
Market Pulse