Here's the live share price of LG Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of LG Electronics India has declined 1.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.77%.
LG Electronics India’s current P/E of 61.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LG Electronics India
|1.53
|6.37
|-1.20
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.40
|2.84
|-4.54
|-13.49
|-5.23
|3.99
|3.08
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.57
|-8.02
|-27.62
|-42.84
|-27.78
|50.47
|21.40
|Voltas
|-1.98
|10.32
|12.92
|5.36
|10.34
|18.22
|7.04
|PG Electroplast
|0.56
|9.82
|7.80
|11.60
|-23.62
|63.99
|78.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.49
|15.68
|-6.98
|-31.87
|-0.98
|-11.57
|-17.81
|Avalon Technologies
|1.56
|-3.55
|6.38
|14.90
|46.70
|35.67
|20.09
|Symphony
|-5.12
|-14.34
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-27.30
|-11.61
|-10.28
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.62
|3.78
|-18.91
|-26.35
|-20.02
|11.69
|2.66
|EPACK Durables
|-3.95
|3.09
|-11.33
|-39.37
|-32.63
|5.19
|3.08
|HPL Electric & Power
|-5.33
|2.66
|-16.76
|-30.91
|-8.21
|56.02
|48.97
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|-1.34
|-3.02
|-17.61
|-32.50
|-33.08
|28.96
|25.90
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.81
|-9.83
|-25.54
|-34.76
|-33.16
|-30.00
|-19.26
|MIRC Electronics
|0.32
|-13.53
|21.18
|-3.05
|122.15
|28.30
|14.63
|CWD
|9.89
|13.91
|-13.96
|1.69
|63.13
|-3.17
|54.03
|Elin Electronics
|-3.75
|-20.25
|-27.43
|-35.61
|13.39
|-5.26
|-11.03
|Shree Refrigerations
|-4.46
|-6.30
|-16.69
|-17.05
|-0.40
|-0.13
|-0.08
|BPL
|-0.55
|-9.31
|-12.69
|-37.79
|-29.16
|-3.44
|16.27
|Sharp India
|7.88
|14.15
|10.43
|-20.63
|-18.50
|-3.37
|6.26
|Calcom Vision
|0.32
|-24.58
|-30.71
|-22.80
|-0.88
|-18.79
|30.14
Over the last one year, LG Electronics India has declined 5.77% compared to peers like Havells India (-5.23%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.78%), Voltas (10.34%). From a 5 year perspective, LG Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Havells India (3.08%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (21.40%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,560.1
|1,568.54
|10
|1,548.59
|1,554.48
|20
|1,520.93
|1,529.75
|50
|1,483.8
|1,519.29
|100
|1,461.1
|0
|200
|730.55
|0
In the latest quarter, LG Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.15%, FII holding rose to 3.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,79,959
|0.75
|450.47
|14,04,390
|0.55
|205.41
|13,07,508
|0.46
|191.24
|11,95,092
|0.43
|174.79
|11,83,251
|1.38
|173.06
|10,57,893
|0.56
|154.73
|10,40,845
|0.77
|152.23
|10,30,166
|0.46
|150.67
|10,04,854
|0.16
|146.97
|9,39,184
|1.81
|137.37
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
|LG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 01, 2026, 6:46 PM IST
|LG Electronics India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|LG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|LG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|LG Electronics India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
LG Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32107DL1997PLC220109 and registration number is 220109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer, electronic, Communication and scientific measuring & control equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24366.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 678.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LG Electronics India is ₹1,592.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The LG Electronics India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LG Electronics India is ₹108,060.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LG Electronics India are ₹1,594.55 and ₹1,500.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LG Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LG Electronics India is ₹1,736.40 and 52-week low of LG Electronics India is ₹1,300.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The LG Electronics India has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 12.9% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, -5.77% over 1 year, -1.96% across 3 years, and -1.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LG Electronics India are 61.86 and 15.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.