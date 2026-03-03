Here's the live share price of Hexaware Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hexaware Technologies has declined 9.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.65%.
Hexaware Technologies’s current P/E of 20.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, Hexaware Technologies has declined 42.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Hexaware Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|488.43
|484.97
|10
|528.77
|512.47
|20
|583.47
|559.61
|50
|674.63
|633.74
|100
|698.4
|677.63
|200
|742.09
|716.07
In the latest quarter, Hexaware Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.30%, while DII stake increased to 11.31%, FII holding fell to 8.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,48,55,944
|1.12
|1,036.28
|54,04,493
|1.18
|376.99
|45,20,603
|3.14
|315.33
|44,33,175
|0.29
|309.24
|33,96,566
|2.64
|236.93
|28,41,182
|0.53
|198.19
|23,11,780
|1.04
|161.26
|18,66,233
|2.16
|130.18
|18,16,348
|0.73
|126.7
|14,13,235
|0.71
|98.58
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
|Hexaware Technologie - Press Release
|Feb 24, 2026, 2:19 AM IST
|Hexaware Technologie - Re-Constitution Of Committees
|Feb 24, 2026, 2:17 AM IST
|Hexaware Technologie - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of LODR
|Feb 24, 2026, 2:11 AM IST
|Hexaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|Hexaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Hexaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH1992PLC069662 and registration number is 069662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7388.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexaware Technologies is ₹468.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hexaware Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hexaware Technologies is ₹28,501.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hexaware Technologies are ₹481.20 and ₹430.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexaware Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexaware Technologies is ₹900.15 and 52-week low of Hexaware Technologies is ₹430.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Hexaware Technologies has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -32.66% for the past month, -38.15% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, -15.07% across 3 years, and -9.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hexaware Technologies are 20.82 and 5.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.