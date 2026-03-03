Facebook Pixel Code
Hexaware Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE IPOBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Hexaware Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹468.00 Closed
-1.19₹ -5.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hexaware Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹430.05₹481.20
₹468.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹430.05₹900.15
₹468.00
Open Price
₹430.05
Prev. Close
₹473.65
Volume
97,140

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Hexaware Technologies has declined 9.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.65%.

Hexaware Technologies’s current P/E of 20.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Hexaware Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, Hexaware Technologies has declined 42.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Hexaware Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Hexaware Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Hexaware Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5488.43484.97
10528.77512.47
20583.47559.61
50674.63633.74
100698.4677.63
200742.09716.07

Hexaware Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hexaware Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.30%, while DII stake increased to 11.31%, FII holding fell to 8.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hexaware Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,48,55,9441.121,036.28
54,04,4931.18376.99
45,20,6033.14315.33
44,33,1750.29309.24
33,96,5662.64236.93
28,41,1820.53198.19
23,11,7801.04161.26
18,66,2332.16130.18
18,16,3480.73126.7
14,13,2350.7198.58

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Hexaware Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTHexaware Technologie - Press Release
Feb 24, 2026, 2:19 AM ISTHexaware Technologie - Re-Constitution Of Committees
Feb 24, 2026, 2:17 AM ISTHexaware Technologie - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of LODR
Feb 24, 2026, 2:11 AM ISTHexaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 23, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTHexaware Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH1992PLC069662 and registration number is 069662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7388.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Joseph McLaren Quinlan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sandra Joy Horbach
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Lucia De Fatima Soares
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shawn Albert Devilla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milind Shripad Sarwate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Modi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bharadwaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Julius Michael Genachowski
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hexaware Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Hexaware Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hexaware Technologies is ₹468.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hexaware Technologies?

The Hexaware Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hexaware Technologies?

The market cap of Hexaware Technologies is ₹28,501.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hexaware Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hexaware Technologies are ₹481.20 and ₹430.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hexaware Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hexaware Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hexaware Technologies is ₹900.15 and 52-week low of Hexaware Technologies is ₹430.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Hexaware Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hexaware Technologies has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -32.66% for the past month, -38.15% over 3 months, -42.65% over 1 year, -15.07% across 3 years, and -9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hexaware Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hexaware Technologies are 20.82 and 5.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Hexaware Technologies News

