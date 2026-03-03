Here's the live share price of Piramal Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Piramal Finance has gained 6.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.02%.
Piramal Finance’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-5.88
|-12.25
|-10.23
|-7.79
|42.77
|-2.70
|-1.63
Over the last one year, Piramal Finance has gained 35.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,762.15
|1,755.86
|10
|1,766.77
|1,758.28
|20
|1,748.24
|1,757.19
|50
|1,740.7
|1,711.92
|100
|1,298.91
|0
|200
|649.45
|0
In the latest quarter, Piramal Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.26%, FII holding rose to 15.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|43,35,570
|2.76
|755.91
|18,52,461
|2.65
|322.98
|16,78,312
|1.29
|292.61
|15,21,806
|0.45
|265.33
|14,01,921
|5.84
|244.42
|8,56,385
|9.54
|149.31
|7,64,377
|2.2
|133.27
|7,47,350
|8.36
|130.3
|6,50,383
|2.66
|113.39
|6,45,669
|8.52
|112.57
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:28 AM IST
|Piramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Piramal Finance - Update On Modification In The Clause(S) Of Ncds Issued By The Company Under Isins - INE516Y07014 And INE516
|Feb 17, 2026, 1:29 PM IST
|Piramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
|Piramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:19 PM IST
|Piramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Piramal Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64910MH1984PLC032639 and registration number is 032639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8179.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24964.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Finance is ₹1,800.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Piramal Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Piramal Finance is ₹40,811.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Finance are ₹1,808.55 and ₹1,585.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Finance is ₹1,955.00 and 52-week low of Piramal Finance is ₹1,235.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Piramal Finance has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 0.53% for the past month, 16.17% over 3 months, 35.02% over 1 year, 10.53% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Finance are 0.00 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.