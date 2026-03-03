Facebook Pixel Code
Piramal Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

PIRAMAL FINANCE

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Piramal Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,800.40 Closed
3.53₹ 61.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Piramal Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,585.10₹1,808.55
₹1,800.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,235.15₹1,955.00
₹1,800.40
Open Price
₹1,585.10
Prev. Close
₹1,739.00
Volume
19,971

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Piramal Finance has gained 6.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.02%.

Piramal Finance’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Piramal Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50
Fedbank Financial Services		-5.88-12.25-10.23-7.7942.77-2.70-1.63

Over the last one year, Piramal Finance has gained 35.02% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Piramal Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Piramal Finance Financials

Piramal Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,762.151,755.86
101,766.771,758.28
201,748.241,757.19
501,740.71,711.92
1001,298.910
200649.450

Piramal Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Piramal Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.26%, FII holding rose to 15.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Piramal Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
43,35,5702.76755.91
18,52,4612.65322.98
16,78,3121.29292.61
15,21,8060.45265.33
14,01,9215.84244.42
8,56,3859.54149.31
7,64,3772.2133.27
7,47,3508.36130.3
6,50,3832.66113.39
6,45,6698.52112.57

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Piramal Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 2:28 AM ISTPiramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 18, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTPiramal Finance - Update On Modification In The Clause(S) Of Ncds Issued By The Company Under Isins - INE516Y07014 And INE516
Feb 17, 2026, 1:29 PM ISTPiramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTPiramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 16, 2026, 9:19 PM ISTPiramal Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64910MH1984PLC032639 and registration number is 032639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8179.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24964.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay G Piramal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jairam Sridharan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Swati A Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhail Nathani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Dalmia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Bahl
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Piramal Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Piramal Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Piramal Finance is ₹1,800.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Piramal Finance?

The Piramal Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Finance?

The market cap of Piramal Finance is ₹40,811.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Piramal Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Piramal Finance are ₹1,808.55 and ₹1,585.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Piramal Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Piramal Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Piramal Finance is ₹1,955.00 and 52-week low of Piramal Finance is ₹1,235.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Piramal Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Piramal Finance has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 0.53% for the past month, 16.17% over 3 months, 35.02% over 1 year, 10.53% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Piramal Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Piramal Finance are 0.00 and 1.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Piramal Finance News

