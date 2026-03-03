Here's the live share price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures has gained 4.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.00%.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures’s current P/E of 58.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, Billionbrains Garage Ventures has gained 23.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Billionbrains Garage Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.78
|164.99
|10
|168.03
|166.54
|20
|169
|167.4
|50
|164.67
|164.64
|100
|120.89
|0
|200
|60.45
|0
In the latest quarter, Billionbrains Garage Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.92%, FII holding fell to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,86,16,966
|4.68
|683.67
|2,50,00,000
|0.78
|442.6
|2,17,60,668
|3.16
|385.25
|1,85,95,187
|0.96
|329.21
|1,59,98,550
|0.58
|283.24
|1,15,10,672
|0.19
|203.78
|1,09,41,411
|4.63
|193.71
|1,07,87,892
|1.56
|190.99
|1,01,49,365
|0.19
|179.68
|92,45,104
|0.53
|163.68
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 5:24 PM IST
|Billionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:08 PM IST
|Billionbrains Garage - Submission Of ESOP Trust Deed Under Regulation 3(3) Of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits And Sweat E
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|Billionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:13 PM IST
|Billionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 3:19 AM IST
|Billionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2018PLC109343 and registration number is 109343. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2742.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 365.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹161.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Billionbrains Garage Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹99,425.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures are ₹163.15 and ₹153.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billionbrains Garage Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹193.91 and 52-week low of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹112.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Billionbrains Garage Ventures has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, 1.38% over 3 months, 23.0% over 1 year, 7.14% across 3 years, and 4.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Billionbrains Garage Ventures are 58.29 and 12.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.