Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

BILLIONBRAINS GARAGE VENTURES

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.05 Closed
-1.44₹ -2.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.20₹163.15
₹161.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.02₹193.91
₹161.05
Open Price
₹153.20
Prev. Close
₹163.40
Volume
19,12,152

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures has gained 4.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.00%.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures’s current P/E of 58.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, Billionbrains Garage Ventures has gained 23.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Billionbrains Garage Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.78164.99
10168.03166.54
20169167.4
50164.67164.64
100120.890
20060.450

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Billionbrains Garage Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.92%, FII holding fell to 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,86,16,9664.68683.67
2,50,00,0000.78442.6
2,17,60,6683.16385.25
1,85,95,1870.96329.21
1,59,98,5500.58283.24
1,15,10,6720.19203.78
1,09,41,4114.63193.71
1,07,87,8921.56190.99
1,01,49,3650.19179.68
92,45,1040.53163.68

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 5:24 PM ISTBillionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 20, 2026, 5:08 PM ISTBillionbrains Garage - Submission Of ESOP Trust Deed Under Regulation 3(3) Of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits And Sweat E
Feb 16, 2026, 10:54 PM ISTBillionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 5:13 PM ISTBillionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 3:19 AM ISTBillionbrains Garage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2018PLC109343 and registration number is 109343. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2742.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 365.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Lalit Keshre
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harsh Jain
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Ishan Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh
    Whole Time Director & CTO
  • Mr. Ashish Agrawal
    Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Neetu Kashiramka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Nagori
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neeru Chaudhry
    Independent Director

FAQs on Billionbrains Garage Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹161.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

The Billionbrains Garage Ventures is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

The market cap of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹99,425.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Billionbrains Garage Ventures are ₹163.15 and ₹153.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Billionbrains Garage Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹193.91 and 52-week low of Billionbrains Garage Ventures is ₹112.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Billionbrains Garage Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Billionbrains Garage Ventures has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -6.39% for the past month, 1.38% over 3 months, 23.0% over 1 year, 7.14% across 3 years, and 4.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Billionbrains Garage Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Billionbrains Garage Ventures are 58.29 and 12.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures News

More Billionbrains Garage Ventures News
icon
Market Pulse