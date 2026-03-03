Here's the live share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has gained 3.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.64%.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.75
|1.11
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|6.16
|3.65
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-0.84
|-0.68
|1.90
|-5.37
|42.76
|43.41
|10.68
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|-6.89
|-1.99
|10.92
|11.49
|77.38
|59.48
|20.30
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-5.13
|8.55
|21.59
|5.47
|44.09
|32.46
|4.67
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-8.26
|-8.00
|-14.65
|-28.43
|2.75
|13.69
|9.72
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|-4.22
|-5.33
|-16.71
|-18.68
|-18.68
|-6.66
|-4.05
Over the last one year, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has gained 19.64% compared to peers like HDFC Asset Management Company (42.76%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (77.38%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (44.09%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Asset Management Company (10.68%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (20.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,105.49
|3,104.15
|10
|3,068.66
|3,085.53
|20
|3,051.75
|3,037.22
|50
|2,747.14
|0
|100
|1,373.57
|0
|200
|686.78
|0
In the latest quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.53%, FII holding rose to 2.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,24,192
|1.86
|1,017.88
|22,00,000
|1.74
|653.97
|13,71,543
|1.03
|407.7
|11,39,694
|3.25
|338.79
|9,02,345
|2.2
|268.23
|6,33,973
|2.43
|188.45
|6,12,968
|0.56
|182.21
|4,74,468
|1.58
|141.04
|4,54,665
|2.94
|135.15
|4,40,714
|0.77
|131.01
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 4:33 AM IST
|ICICI Prudential AMC - Update On Receipt Of A Letter From SEBI By ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:39 AM IST
|ICICI Prudential AMC - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jan 29, 2026, 5:48 AM IST
|ICICI Prudential AMC - Schedule Of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 28, 2026, 8:50 PM IST
|ICICI Prudential AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 21, 2026, 5:40 AM IST
|ICICI Prudential AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999DL1993PLC054135 and registration number is 054135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund Management Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4977.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹3,094.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹152,965.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company are ₹3,104.35 and ₹2,990.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹3,192.00 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹2,528.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 19.64% over 3 months, 19.64% over 1 year, 6.16% across 3 years, and 3.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company are 0.00 and 31.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.