ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

ICICI Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,094.85 Closed
-0.31₹ -9.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,990.00₹3,104.35
₹3,094.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,528.90₹3,192.00
₹3,094.85
Open Price
₹3,024.25
Prev. Close
₹3,104.35
Volume
12,882

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has gained 3.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.64%.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.751.1119.6419.6419.646.163.65
HDFC Asset Management Company		-0.84-0.681.90-5.3742.7643.4110.68
Nippon Life India Asset Management		-6.89-1.9910.9211.4977.3859.4820.30
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-5.138.5521.595.4744.0932.464.67
UTI Asset Management Company		-8.26-8.00-14.65-28.432.7513.699.72
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		-4.22-5.33-16.71-18.68-18.68-6.66-4.05

Over the last one year, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has gained 19.64% compared to peers like HDFC Asset Management Company (42.76%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (77.38%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (44.09%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Asset Management Company (10.68%) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (20.30%).

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Financials

Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,105.493,104.15
103,068.663,085.53
203,051.753,037.22
502,747.140
1001,373.570
200686.780

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.53%, FII holding rose to 2.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,24,1921.861,017.88
22,00,0001.74653.97
13,71,5431.03407.7
11,39,6943.25338.79
9,02,3452.2268.23
6,33,9732.43188.45
6,12,9680.56182.21
4,74,4681.58141.04
4,54,6652.94135.15
4,40,7140.77131.01

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 4:33 AM ISTICICI Prudential AMC - Update On Receipt Of A Letter From SEBI By ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited
Feb 12, 2026, 2:39 AM ISTICICI Prudential AMC - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jan 29, 2026, 5:48 AM ISTICICI Prudential AMC - Schedule Of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 28, 2026, 8:50 PM ISTICICI Prudential AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 21, 2026, 5:40 AM ISTICICI Prudential AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999DL1993PLC054135 and registration number is 054135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund Management Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4977.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Chairman & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Vipinbabu Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sankaran Naren
    Executive Director & CIO
  • Mr. Sidharatha Sankar Mishra
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Guillermo Eduardo Maldonado
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Ganesh Karnik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naved Masood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Antony Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Share Price

What is the share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹3,094.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

The market cap of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹152,965.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company are ₹3,104.35 and ₹2,990.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹3,192.00 and 52-week low of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is ₹2,528.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, 19.64% over 3 months, 19.64% over 1 year, 6.16% across 3 years, and 3.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company are 0.00 and 31.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company News

