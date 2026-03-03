Here's the live share price of HDB Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HDB Financial Services has declined 3.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.71%.
HDB Financial Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.72
|-8.86
|-6.07
|-16.63
|43.08
|39.80
|32.70
Over the last one year, HDB Financial Services has declined 16.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, HDB Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|718.62
|714.06
|10
|717.91
|716.08
|20
|716.54
|718.48
|50
|735.39
|728.32
|100
|738.19
|741.86
|200
|624.08
|0
In the latest quarter, HDB Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.15%, while DII stake increased to 11.41%, FII holding rose to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,56,27,053
|1.87
|1,105.46
|75,00,000
|2.37
|530.55
|70,50,000
|1.2
|498.72
|61,88,203
|1.04
|437.75
|42,79,678
|1.71
|302.74
|36,55,278
|0.52
|258.57
|34,54,407
|0.37
|244.36
|32,34,949
|0.83
|228.84
|25,93,679
|0.96
|183.48
|17,67,425
|0.63
|125.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
|HDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:39 PM IST
|HDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|HDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 23, 2026, 6:08 AM IST
|HDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:51 PM IST
|HDB Financial Serv. - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
HDB Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65993GJ2007PLC051028 and registration number is 051028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16300.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 795.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDB Financial Services is ₹700.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HDB Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HDB Financial Services is ₹58,150.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HDB Financial Services are ₹703.05 and ₹655.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDB Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDB Financial Services is ₹891.65 and 52-week low of HDB Financial Services is ₹655.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HDB Financial Services has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -16.71% over 1 year, -5.91% across 3 years, and -3.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDB Financial Services are 0.00 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.