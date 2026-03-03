Facebook Pixel Code
HDB Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES

HDFC Group | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
NBFC
Index
BSE IPOBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of HDB Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹700.35 Closed
-0.76₹ -5.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HDB Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹655.65₹703.05
₹700.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹655.65₹891.65
₹700.35
Open Price
₹655.65
Prev. Close
₹705.70
Volume
72,454

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HDB Financial Services has declined 3.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.71%.

HDB Financial Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HDB Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.72-8.86-6.07-16.6343.0839.8032.70

Over the last one year, HDB Financial Services has declined 16.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, HDB Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

HDB Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HDB Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5718.62714.06
10717.91716.08
20716.54718.48
50735.39728.32
100738.19741.86
200624.080

HDB Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HDB Financial Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.15%, while DII stake increased to 11.41%, FII holding rose to 3.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HDB Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,56,27,0531.871,105.46
75,00,0002.37530.55
70,50,0001.2498.72
61,88,2031.04437.75
42,79,6781.71302.74
36,55,2780.52258.57
34,54,4070.37244.36
32,34,9490.83228.84
25,93,6790.96183.48
17,67,4250.63125.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

HDB Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:25 PM ISTHDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 26, 2026, 9:39 PM ISTHDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 23, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTHDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 23, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTHDB Financial Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 19, 2026, 9:51 PM ISTHDB Financial Serv. - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)

About HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65993GJ2007PLC051028 and registration number is 051028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16300.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 795.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arijit Basu
    Non Exe.Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. G Ramesh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jimmy Tata
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Amla Samanta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adayapalam Kumaraswamy Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Arundhati Mech
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Chakravarthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayant Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on HDB Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of HDB Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HDB Financial Services is ₹700.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HDB Financial Services?

The HDB Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HDB Financial Services?

The market cap of HDB Financial Services is ₹58,150.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HDB Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HDB Financial Services are ₹703.05 and ₹655.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HDB Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HDB Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HDB Financial Services is ₹891.65 and 52-week low of HDB Financial Services is ₹655.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HDB Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The HDB Financial Services has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, -8.76% over 3 months, -16.71% over 1 year, -5.91% across 3 years, and -3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HDB Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HDB Financial Services are 0.00 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

HDB Financial Services News

