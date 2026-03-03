Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

JSW Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

JSW CEMENT

JSW Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Index
BSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of JSW Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.25 Closed
-1.64₹ -2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

JSW Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.05₹124.90
₹123.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.65₹162.20
₹123.25
Open Price
₹117.05
Prev. Close
₹125.30
Volume
3,68,902

Over the last 5 years, the share price of JSW Cement has declined 3.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.61%.

JSW Cement’s current P/E of -15.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

JSW Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Cement		-3.307.9214.07-22.56-15.61-5.50-3.34
UltraTech Cement		-3.36-0.567.91-1.6821.0220.1614.00
Grasim Industries		-3.82-1.471.82-0.3316.3720.3316.08
Ambuja Cements		-4.72-7.24-8.52-14.643.787.7211.68
Shree Cements		-2.30-4.15-1.51-13.44-6.410.35-1.32
JK Cement		-0.48-0.52-1.96-17.1625.9725.2615.76
Dalmia Bharat		-5.50-7.43-1.33-18.9114.341.665.42
ACC		-4.05-6.97-15.54-15.72-14.81-6.39-2.86
The Ramco Cements		-4.27-3.056.821.0330.2314.411.55
India Cements		-6.93-14.105.49-1.8554.4125.7617.87
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		-4.59-8.46-9.34-31.046.22-3.20-9.68
JK Lakshmi Cement		-4.13-9.37-9.15-28.152.15-0.7310.40
Star Cement		-5.18-5.83-7.12-31.13-1.8121.8015.75
Birla Corporation		-5.81-9.93-13.92-27.630.751.981.93
Prism Johnson		0.880.84-6.88-15.8113.556.313.17
Heidelberg Cement India		-4.98-6.89-11.32-25.41-16.02-2.71-7.00
Orient Cement		-4.76-7.03-8.70-33.38-54.569.768.51
Sagar Cements		-2.052.41-7.19-29.888.02-3.216.65
Mangalam Cement		-1.2012.5112.0711.4427.4849.9125.54
KCP		-0.12-8.55-10.89-21.38-9.4716.9814.20

Over the last one year, JSW Cement has declined 15.61% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (21.02%), Grasim Industries (16.37%), Ambuja Cements (3.78%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (14.00%) and Grasim Industries (16.08%).

JSW Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

JSW Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.44125.58
10123.45124.29
20121.02122.44
50119.73121.49
100123.36126.73
20086.940

JSW Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.09%, FII holding fell to 3.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JSW Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,00,0000.99228.4
1,46,38,3950.25167.17
1,16,11,9840.42132.61
87,30,6380.4399.7
56,68,6320.9664.74
51,97,8660.3159.36
50,00,0001.2657.1
49,80,1330.9456.87
45,08,2910.9651.48
40,00,0001.1345.68

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

JSW Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:06 AM ISTJSW Cement - Declared As Preferred Bidders In E-Auction.
Feb 27, 2026, 10:01 PM ISTJSW Cement - Newspaper Publication - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
Feb 26, 2026, 11:01 PM ISTJSW Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 7:02 PM ISTJSW Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 09, 2026, 10:21 PM ISTJSW Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About JSW Cement

JSW Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26957MH2006PLC160839 and registration number is 160839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5505.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 986.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Seshagiri Rao Venkata Satya Metlapalli
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Parth Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Narwekar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Narinder Singh Kahlon
    Director - Finance & Commercial & CFO
  • Mr. Kantilal Narandas Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Baijal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Rajabhau Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chudasama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashish Ramdas Kamat
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Cement Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Cement is ₹123.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Cement?

The JSW Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Cement?

The market cap of JSW Cement is ₹16,803.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Cement are ₹124.90 and ₹117.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Cement is ₹162.20 and 52-week low of JSW Cement is ₹106.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the JSW Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Cement has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, 9.12% for the past month, 7.36% over 3 months, -15.61% over 1 year, -5.5% across 3 years, and -3.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Cement are -15.37 and 2.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

JSW Cement News

More JSW Cement News
icon
Market Pulse