Here's the live share price of JSW Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of JSW Cement has declined 3.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.61%.
JSW Cement’s current P/E of -15.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Cement
|-3.30
|7.92
|14.07
|-22.56
|-15.61
|-5.50
|-3.34
|UltraTech Cement
|-3.36
|-0.56
|7.91
|-1.68
|21.02
|20.16
|14.00
|Grasim Industries
|-3.82
|-1.47
|1.82
|-0.33
|16.37
|20.33
|16.08
|Ambuja Cements
|-4.72
|-7.24
|-8.52
|-14.64
|3.78
|7.72
|11.68
|Shree Cements
|-2.30
|-4.15
|-1.51
|-13.44
|-6.41
|0.35
|-1.32
|JK Cement
|-0.48
|-0.52
|-1.96
|-17.16
|25.97
|25.26
|15.76
|Dalmia Bharat
|-5.50
|-7.43
|-1.33
|-18.91
|14.34
|1.66
|5.42
|ACC
|-4.05
|-6.97
|-15.54
|-15.72
|-14.81
|-6.39
|-2.86
|The Ramco Cements
|-4.27
|-3.05
|6.82
|1.03
|30.23
|14.41
|1.55
|India Cements
|-6.93
|-14.10
|5.49
|-1.85
|54.41
|25.76
|17.87
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|-4.59
|-8.46
|-9.34
|-31.04
|6.22
|-3.20
|-9.68
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|-4.13
|-9.37
|-9.15
|-28.15
|2.15
|-0.73
|10.40
|Star Cement
|-5.18
|-5.83
|-7.12
|-31.13
|-1.81
|21.80
|15.75
|Birla Corporation
|-5.81
|-9.93
|-13.92
|-27.63
|0.75
|1.98
|1.93
|Prism Johnson
|0.88
|0.84
|-6.88
|-15.81
|13.55
|6.31
|3.17
|Heidelberg Cement India
|-4.98
|-6.89
|-11.32
|-25.41
|-16.02
|-2.71
|-7.00
|Orient Cement
|-4.76
|-7.03
|-8.70
|-33.38
|-54.56
|9.76
|8.51
|Sagar Cements
|-2.05
|2.41
|-7.19
|-29.88
|8.02
|-3.21
|6.65
|Mangalam Cement
|-1.20
|12.51
|12.07
|11.44
|27.48
|49.91
|25.54
|KCP
|-0.12
|-8.55
|-10.89
|-21.38
|-9.47
|16.98
|14.20
Over the last one year, JSW Cement has declined 15.61% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (21.02%), Grasim Industries (16.37%), Ambuja Cements (3.78%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (14.00%) and Grasim Industries (16.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.44
|125.58
|10
|123.45
|124.29
|20
|121.02
|122.44
|50
|119.73
|121.49
|100
|123.36
|126.73
|200
|86.94
|0
In the latest quarter, JSW Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.09%, FII holding fell to 3.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,00,000
|0.99
|228.4
|1,46,38,395
|0.25
|167.17
|1,16,11,984
|0.42
|132.61
|87,30,638
|0.43
|99.7
|56,68,632
|0.96
|64.74
|51,97,866
|0.31
|59.36
|50,00,000
|1.26
|57.1
|49,80,133
|0.94
|56.87
|45,08,291
|0.96
|51.48
|40,00,000
|1.13
|45.68
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:06 AM IST
|JSW Cement - Declared As Preferred Bidders In E-Auction.
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
|JSW Cement - Newspaper Publication - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
|JSW Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:02 PM IST
|JSW Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|JSW Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
JSW Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26957MH2006PLC160839 and registration number is 160839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5505.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 986.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Cement is ₹123.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JSW Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Cement is ₹16,803.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Cement are ₹124.90 and ₹117.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Cement is ₹162.20 and 52-week low of JSW Cement is ₹106.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JSW Cement has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, 9.12% for the past month, 7.36% over 3 months, -15.61% over 1 year, -5.5% across 3 years, and -3.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Cement are -15.37 and 2.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.