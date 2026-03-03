Here's the live share price of Travel Food Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Travel Food Services has gained 1.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.28%.
Travel Food Services’s current P/E of 36.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Travel Food Services has gained 9.28% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Travel Food Services has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,230.29
|1,232.47
|10
|1,216.57
|1,219.1
|20
|1,174.52
|1,194.25
|50
|1,159.43
|1,186.09
|100
|1,240.18
|1,197.62
|200
|962.44
|0
In the latest quarter, Travel Food Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.84%, FII holding fell to 2.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,42,004
|1.76
|345.92
|18,35,818
|0.28
|195.88
|4,68,175
|0.56
|49.95
|4,54,564
|1.59
|48.5
|3,58,278
|1.12
|38.23
|3,18,913
|0.57
|34.03
|1,79,329
|0.27
|19.13
|1,65,196
|0.57
|17.63
|1,53,070
|1.18
|16.33
|1,47,883
|1.73
|15.78
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
|Travel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 18, 2026, 5:09 PM IST
|Travel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Travel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:54 AM IST
|Travel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|Travel Food Services - Considered And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ende
Travel Food Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55209MH2007PLC176045 and registration number is 176045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1214.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Travel Food Services is ₹1,175.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Travel Food Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Travel Food Services is ₹15,472.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Travel Food Services are ₹1,204.65 and ₹1,114.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Travel Food Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Travel Food Services is ₹1,443.00 and 52-week low of Travel Food Services is ₹1,009.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Travel Food Services has shown returns of -5.1% over the past day, 9.13% for the past month, -12.41% over 3 months, 9.28% over 1 year, 3.0% across 3 years, and 1.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Travel Food Services are 36.57 and 11.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.