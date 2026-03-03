Facebook Pixel Code
Travel Food Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRAVEL FOOD SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Travel Food Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,175.00 Closed
-5.10₹ -63.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Travel Food Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,114.35₹1,204.65
₹1,175.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,009.00₹1,443.00
₹1,175.00
Open Price
₹1,114.35
Prev. Close
₹1,238.15
Volume
6,977

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Travel Food Services has gained 1.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.28%.

Travel Food Services’s current P/E of 36.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Travel Food Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Travel Food Services has gained 9.28% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Travel Food Services has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Travel Food Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Travel Food Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,230.291,232.47
101,216.571,219.1
201,174.521,194.25
501,159.431,186.09
1001,240.181,197.62
200962.440

Travel Food Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Travel Food Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.84%, FII holding fell to 2.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Travel Food Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,42,0041.76345.92
18,35,8180.28195.88
4,68,1750.5649.95
4,54,5641.5948.5
3,58,2781.1238.23
3,18,9130.5734.03
1,79,3290.2719.13
1,65,1960.5717.63
1,53,0701.1816.33
1,47,8831.7315.78

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Travel Food Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 7:43 PM ISTTravel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2026, 5:09 PM ISTTravel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTTravel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 3:54 AM ISTTravel Food Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 13, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTTravel Food Services - Considered And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ende

About Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55209MH2007PLC176045 and registration number is 176045. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1214.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Puri
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Kapur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karan Kapur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vinod Kapoor
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Travel Food Services Share Price

What is the share price of Travel Food Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Travel Food Services is ₹1,175.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Travel Food Services?

The Travel Food Services is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Travel Food Services?

The market cap of Travel Food Services is ₹15,472.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Travel Food Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Travel Food Services are ₹1,204.65 and ₹1,114.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Travel Food Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Travel Food Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Travel Food Services is ₹1,443.00 and 52-week low of Travel Food Services is ₹1,009.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Travel Food Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Travel Food Services has shown returns of -5.1% over the past day, 9.13% for the past month, -12.41% over 3 months, 9.28% over 1 year, 3.0% across 3 years, and 1.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Travel Food Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Travel Food Services are 36.57 and 11.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

