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12888.44 Closed
0.12+15.23 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.7
1M
2.3
3M
3.8
6M
7.6
1Y
9.1
5Y
106.8
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.8430,04,855
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.368,84,305
Devyani International		134.8511.058.938,89,486
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.8415,34,090
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.1573.657.4280,023
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.9669,785
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.2512,785
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.073,61,299
PTC Industries		19068.55828.904.548,915
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.501,20,467
Physicswallah		130.755.254.186,54,507
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
BEML		1795.0069.704.041,00,787
JSW Infrastructure		340.0013.154.0283,728
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912,225
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.0527.153.8894,855
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232,552
Granules India		870.0031.803.7925,485
Embassy Developments		62.922.243.691,02,068
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.621,05,756
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.566,18,576
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.493,85,137
Vedant Fashions		518.2517.103.412,10,158
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.361,75,223
Fine Organic Industries		5150.00156.853.143,774
LT Foods		431.5012.903.0840,722
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Welspun Living		164.054.752.983,53,555
Clean Science & Technology		794.7522.752.9581,664
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		547.4515.702.958,727
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985,558
Meesho		191.205.002.6928,52,402
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.677,21,046
Apar Industries		16551.00429.552.667,700
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579,006
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.421,69,004
Wockhardt		2020.7047.702.4236,727
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1982.2046.102.386,928
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.372,12,166
Honasa Consumer		476.0010.502.2653,776
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.033,30,136
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.0122,22,985
HFCL		208.004.102.0112,40,015
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2625.4549.701.934,677
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926,476
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
City Union Bank		212.403.951.893,31,368
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.007.251.878,104
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869,625
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362,414
Newgen Software Technologies		552.009.751.8047,631
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060,527
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914,258
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.788,34,832
Anthem Biosciences		840.0514.601.7726,491
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757,508
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429,473
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2516.051.731,062
Mahanagar Gas		1142.0019.151.713,35,985
Endurance Technologies		2925.0048.901.706,182
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
IIFL Finance		619.0010.001.6440,743
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Brigade Enterprises		582.759.251.612,13,062
Thermax		4053.7563.451.597,597
Belrise Industries		248.303.751.532,93,074
Medplus Health Services		700.7510.201.487,012
Jindal Saw		269.603.901.471,61,466
Rites		234.453.301.4393,673
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.4020,06,886
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745,611
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657,509
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8201.00109.651.36261
Welspun Corp		1841.7024.351.3422,222
NCC		145.601.851.295,03,645
India Cements		397.954.901.2521,347
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253,393
KNR Constructions		141.951.751.2593,713
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1350.0016.551.2415,233
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.171,84,222
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138,011
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1568.0017.151.115,586
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.006.901.1030,791
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012,014
Trident		25.170.271.0811,85,245
Choice International		841.608.801.0636,326
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
FDC		374.003.801.0321,155
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311,199
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028,042
JSW Cement		134.001.351.021,37,383
Procter & Gamble Health		6149.3561.451.011,057
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006,929
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773,348
Aditya Infotech		3687.7035.350.974,332
Manappuram Finance		365.403.400.9476,461
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745,270
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.871,53,71,289
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Syngene International		403.453.450.865,70,145
DCM Shriram		1017.458.650.862,911
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.701.550.8211,90,956
Tanla Platforms		614.204.950.8143,108
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818,372
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115,772
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		592.404.750.8122,127
KFIN Technologies		936.007.350.7928,625
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792,162
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
Birla Corporation		915.357.050.782,623
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
CESC		163.701.200.741,24,862
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357,573
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343,061
Paradeep Phosphates		149.151.050.713,60,792
Mastek		1833.0012.900.717,089
Vardhman Textiles		606.504.050.6719,697
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.675,29,187
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671,244
APL Apollo Tubes		1964.0013.000.6734,898
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312,906
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265,494
Alkem Laboratories		5643.4034.950.622,854
Natco Pharma		918.055.700.626,688
Zydus Wellness		534.003.300.6216,666
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.561,34,485
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.568,03,320
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418,357
Birlasoft		319.901.700.5354,724
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.521,12,586
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507,748
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811,217
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733,247
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622,501
Syrma SGS Technology		1423.706.250.4437,455
KEC International		480.002.050.4359,125
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223,535
Campus Activewear		220.000.900.4163,851
Reliance Power		24.350.100.4148,69,994
Jindal Stainless		735.002.900.4010,558
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.003.150.398,88,945
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382,783
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.36167
JSW Dulux		3090.0010.950.361,502
Aarti Industries		501.851.750.3555,508
Mankind Pharma		2439.008.100.339,284
Jubilant Pharmova		928.053.050.3310,233
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242,050
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.321,21,676
Aether Industries		1591.004.900.3116,601
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.301,64,797
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301,206
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.000.850.291,42,474
SKF India		1523.304.200.283,200
Urban Company		143.050.400.281,05,236
Cyient		856.702.300.2718,859
Tejas Networks		523.651.350.2643,766
Delhivery		471.101.200.265,25,417
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552,675
Ajanta Pharma		3480.208.200.245,434
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.231,00,761
RHI Magnesita India		412.250.950.239,152
Metropolis Healthcare		563.851.300.2310,105
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.211,15,302
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
BLS International Services		254.300.500.201,01,109
Century Plyboards (India)		784.451.450.19663
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192,544
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.160.040.181,86,158
Shoppers Stop		419.850.700.174,811
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.179,77,295
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624,835
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.165,09,504
Astral		1442.102.100.154,377
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.350.1391,944
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.127,88,271
LMW		16695.0019.850.12175
Redington		350.900.350.101,60,650
Intellect Design Arena		722.700.700.1022,590
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.500.0863,365
Ipca Laboratories		1734.901.450.085,314
Alok Industries		11.990.010.081,89,021
Minda Corporation		717.100.400.0619,804
National Securities Depository		821.200.400.053,04,866
Esab India		5627.752.650.0585
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Bharti Hexacom		1514.000.600.044,773
Just Dial		682.000.200.0323,996
Timken India		3343.450.500.011,032
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.012,80,217
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011,519
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Godrej Industries		1305.000.0506,028
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126,845
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Maharashtra Scooters		13814.80-1.50-0.01140
Home First Finance Company India		1191.70-0.20-0.0210,604
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339,004
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.041,55,169
Go Digit General Insurance		271.00-0.10-0.0460,991
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		872.25-0.65-0.074,745
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.097,38,439
CCL Products India		1128.80-1.00-0.091,634
Maharashtra Seamless		582.60-0.50-0.095,321
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018,244
Indegene		551.55-0.60-0.1154,711
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.118,31,476
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
CIE Automotive India		410.00-0.50-0.1224,339
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.00-0.20-0.1341,132
Usha Martin		515.30-0.65-0.1324,886
Anupam Rasayan India		1211.65-1.60-0.136,505
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411,984
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.161,15,524
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1924.15-3.05-0.164,738
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792,703
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174,612
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827,001
R R Kabel		2758.95-5.35-0.1918,560
Elgi Equipments		588.30-1.10-0.199,506
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Piramal Pharma		207.90-0.40-0.194,55,651
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213,216
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248,249
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
Sagility		43.60-0.11-0.254,17,673
Blue Dart Express		5093.40-12.65-0.251,752
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.271,15,596
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.28192
Caplin Point Laboratories		2577.15-7.40-0.291,898
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304,175
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304,969
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032,849
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
Sanofi India		3341.15-10.00-0.301,489
Easy Trip Planners		6.59-0.02-0.305,67,332
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
Can Fin Homes		805.00-2.50-0.312,619
Eris Lifesciences		1385.00-4.45-0.322,319
AIA Engineering		4780.00-15.25-0.322,094
Latent View Analytics		295.85-1.05-0.3516,797
Godrej Agrovet		543.55-1.90-0.358,914
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523,767
SRF		2616.50-9.50-0.3612,449
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865,965
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1385.00-5.25-0.384,657
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397,701
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409,333
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470,860
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.4429,69,655
Supreme Petrochem		699.80-3.15-0.453,387
One97 Communications		1441.00-6.50-0.452,65,853
Zensar Technologies		499.00-2.25-0.4579,040
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.25-0.44-0.4640,589
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628,747
SKF India (Industrial)		2720.00-12.45-0.46813
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611,243
Piramal Finance		2103.35-9.95-0.476,903
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859,147
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483,155
RBL Bank		387.10-1.90-0.4977,216
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502,422
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.512,18,499
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2287.00-12.00-0.5218,026
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.21-0.532,00,006
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.81-0.13-0.5429,269
Kansai Nerolac Paints		210.00-1.15-0.5449,781
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547,358
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.542,73,743
JSW Holdings		11984.95-66.15-0.55177
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.20-0.90-0.561,46,855
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
Aavas Financiers		1370.00-7.70-0.567,327
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855,050
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.59160
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		829.65-4.95-0.5914,012
TBO Tek		1614.95-9.90-0.6110,674
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618,548
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		4320.00-26.45-0.61401
Swan Corp		308.35-1.90-0.6111,502
Godfrey Phillips India		2281.75-14.25-0.6219,182
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.621,09,695
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.45-3.35-0.6711,367
Jupiter Wagons		260.30-1.75-0.6724,096
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
Engineers India		240.65-1.65-0.6857,397
Ceat		3723.25-25.35-0.683,484
Poly Medicure		1697.00-11.85-0.696,367
EID Parry (India)		804.50-5.60-0.6991,289
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.10-0.90-0.7046,871
Inox Wind		77.95-0.55-0.708,58,827
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429,678
JK Cement		5375.00-40.35-0.751,511
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.76473
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
Himadri Speciality Chemical		754.40-6.25-0.821,26,652
Kama Holdings		2500.00-20.80-0.83448
Happiest Minds Technologies		403.00-3.40-0.8459,166
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
Escorts Kubota		3051.00-26.75-0.873,294
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.874,42,807
Sunteck Realty		299.00-2.65-0.8810,478
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.00-1.85-0.8928,854
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.20-12.05-0.8990,175
Godawari Power & Ispat		241.50-2.20-0.9079,739
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113,258
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211,710
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.38-0.9240,54,806
Route Mobile		528.90-4.90-0.9213,002
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.35-0.71-0.9319,485
Bata India		720.50-6.80-0.933,60,601
Hexaware Technologies		551.00-5.20-0.9330,043
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.9430,88,728
Force Motors		18510.00-180.00-0.965,764
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.00-6.00-0.9944,318
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.00-1.20-0.995,81,113
Apollo Tyres		445.35-4.50-1.001,54,181
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Star Cement		201.20-2.05-1.0139,757
Supreme Industries		3425.00-35.00-1.013,189
PCBL Chemical		321.60-3.30-1.0285,934
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041,534
Relaxo Footwears		421.00-4.50-1.0621,776
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.05-1.0612,998
BASF India		4080.00-43.55-1.063,922
JM Financial		128.30-1.40-1.081,57,416
Metro Brands		969.50-10.65-1.0954,080
TVS Holdings		14751.00-166.05-1.11433
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		160.75-1.85-1.1435,258
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525,336
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-19.05-1.161,00,451
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164,139
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.186,33,512
JBM Auto		650.15-7.75-1.1826,810
International Gemological Institute		356.10-4.25-1.1875,692
PI Industries		2762.75-33.25-1.197,235
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Pine Labs		154.25-1.85-1.1910,64,101
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216,794
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
Network18 Media & Investments		29.54-0.37-1.2469,836
KPR Mill		1071.00-13.40-1.246,123
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275,168
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.281,37,336
Berger Paints (India)		531.00-6.90-1.282,37,264
IFCI		73.95-0.97-1.296,04,482
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.308,87,841
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.50-7.10-1.3128,496
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Aegis Vopak Terminals		283.10-3.80-1.3241,310
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1554.30-21.00-1.337,665
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677,914
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.00-17.70-1.371,34,142
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1002.20-14.05-1.3814,495
Finolex Cables		1020.00-14.45-1.4012,996
Sobha		1339.70-19.15-1.415,665
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333,379
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		85.94-1.25-1.4376,546
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4415,997
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.4427,008
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.453,43,781
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.50-8.35-1.4657,490
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.25-26.40-1.5026,233
Asahi India Glass		900.00-13.70-1.503,107
Cello World		373.00-5.70-1.5188,432
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292,477
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.551,23,190
Triveni Turbine		636.45-10.05-1.5551,134
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.85-13.45-1.569,249
Concord Biotech		1353.35-21.65-1.578,907
Craftsman Automation		10400.00-166.50-1.583,934
PVR INOX		1124.30-18.10-1.5815,040
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.50-5.60-1.5912,431
Signatureglobal (India)		800.85-12.95-1.5919,784
Action Construction Equipment		1095.25-17.85-1.6039,209
Gallantt Ispat		605.30-9.90-1.616,668
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639,277
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1890.05-32.25-1.685,198
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833,038
HEG		673.85-11.50-1.6852,605
Angel One		292.20-5.00-1.683,22,338
Prime Focus		287.40-4.90-1.6898,229
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
Biocon		430.00-7.50-1.711,99,075
Kajaria Ceramics		1155.00-20.25-1.7210,630
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.731,67,428
Aadhar Housing Finance		504.25-8.90-1.737,665
Five-Star Business Finance		543.10-10.05-1.8210,250
Graphite India		708.50-13.10-1.8225,089
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1530.00-28.75-1.848,212
NAVA		582.10-11.25-1.907,065
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.25-8.75-1.9111,517
Computer Age Management Services		784.40-15.60-1.9584,617
ACME Solar Holdings		368.05-7.35-1.961,05,631
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.971,29,025
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Afcons Infrastructure		273.20-5.60-2.011,18,454
Cemindia Projects		1219.30-25.30-2.0340,223
Archean Chemical Industries		506.60-11.15-2.1518,271
Whirlpool of India		812.00-17.90-2.165,09,257
Laxmi Organic Industries		176.10-3.90-2.171,15,893
Vinati Organics		1320.00-29.25-2.171,563
Poonawalla Fincorp		479.90-10.65-2.1787,658
V-Guard Industries		315.15-7.15-2.221,98,346
The Ramco Cements		915.00-21.70-2.324,985
Sammaan Capital		163.15-3.90-2.332,13,816
CreditAccess Grameen		1510.00-36.60-2.375,873
Kirloskar Brothers		1915.00-46.40-2.3713,043
Pfizer		4783.00-118.35-2.41691
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.40-14.45-2.421,07,461
Gabriel India		1497.75-37.35-2.4337,274
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.472,31,457
Prism Johnson		111.00-2.85-2.5020,15,566
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.00-19.15-2.5325,861
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.542,86,544
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.05-1.89-2.635,59,652
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.661,44,33,971
Affle 3I		1643.25-45.70-2.7130,066
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		319.05-9.00-2.7458,612
Elecon Engineering Company		437.65-12.80-2.8464,556
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		211.00-6.25-2.8852,383
TTK Prestige		615.50-19.40-3.065,003
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Aegis Logistics		1354.00-44.20-3.161,15,492
Garware Technical Fibres		810.95-27.90-3.337,060
Balaji Amines		2028.50-72.15-3.438,757
Sai Life Science		1366.05-49.20-3.482,57,195
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.681,35,049
G R Infraprojects		870.10-33.30-3.6948,237
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2412.25-93.35-3.7368,027
Cera Sanitaryware		6063.60-237.05-3.761,394
Sheela Foam		672.00-26.30-3.7735,568
Gujarat State Petronet		277.80-10.90-3.786,33,671
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.812,26,705
Capri Global Capital		230.30-9.70-4.0412,29,230
Finolex Industries		164.30-7.20-4.201,29,684
Sonata Software		318.65-14.70-4.411,60,649
Navin Fluorine International		8261.00-383.60-4.4432,149
C.E. Info Systems		1022.00-48.25-4.5115,345
Firstsource Solutions		279.95-14.15-4.815,83,010
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-9.90-5.0779,531
eClerx Services		1770.75-99.00-5.2972,264
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2245.00-126.30-5.3320,479
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.9313,88,067
PNC Infratech		224.00-15.90-6.6311,60,722
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.65-18.35-6.8517,64,100
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.25-81.50-9.414,63,928
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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