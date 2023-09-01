Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|31,180.25
|36.15
|0.12
|111
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|570.35
|-1.90
|-0.33
|9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|367.8
|-1.35
|-0.37
|19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|990.65
|-41.45
|-4.02
|36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,077.4
|-0.85
|-0.08
|25,160
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,742.05
|0.30
|0.01
|839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|273.35
|0.45
|0.16
|7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|19.91
|0.10
|0.50
|1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|625
|-3.40
|-0.54
|66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|2,969
|72.35
|2.50
|13,300
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,915
|47.05
|2.52
|3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|999.8
|-5.05
|-0.50
|1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,953.35
|-55.00
|-1.10
|3,395
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,730.3
|56.90
|3.40
|65,275
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|667
|-5.40
|-0.80
|38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|585.6
|-7.50
|-1.26
|8,902
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|328.15
|-2.80
|-0.85
|21,326
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,915.85
|-35.00
|-1.79
|21,438
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|4,315.25
|53.20
|1.25
|1,777
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,357.05
|29.95
|0.41
|962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|437.6
|3.65
|0.84
|21,941
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,174.4
|10.95
|0.94
|13,122
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|2,230
|-12.95
|-0.58
|5,405
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|396.9
|6.90
|1.77
|80,391
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|38.36
|-0.39
|-1.01
|28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|2,625.55
|-15.65
|-0.59
|1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,684.75
|-3.50
|-0.21
|13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,146.55
|19.95
|1.77
|38,835
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,169.15
|20.80
|1.81
|6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|528.1
|18.25
|3.58
|2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|6,273.45
|4.00
|0.06
|689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|745
|6.10
|0.83
|5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|978.3
|-19.80
|-1.98
|2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|444.75
|6.10
|1.39
|54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|593.1
|1.95
|0.33
|1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16.08
|-0.84
|-4.96
|31,32,344
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|304.15
|2.50
|0.83
|28,789
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|760
|8.90
|1.18
|16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,099
|44.20
|4.19
|14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|803.85
|5.50
|0.69
|45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,128
|-9.40
|-0.83
|8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|143.05
|-1.70
|-1.17
|95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|603.95
|-2.65
|-0.44
|11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,255.5
|1.40
|0.06
|8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|-13.20
|-0.75
|13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|687.75
|3.45
|0.50
|6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,071.7
|43.60
|4.24
|14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|9,518.95
|27.70
|0.29
|870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.35
|4.03
|5,31,988
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|540.35
|-10.70
|-1.94
|7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|279
|3.80
|1.38
|1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|529.95
|9.65
|1.85
|22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|965.55
|-18.85
|-1.91
|6,578
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|519.3
|-4.40
|-0.84
|31,619
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|125.8
|2.40
|1.94
|2,45,060
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|907.1
|1.55
|0.17
|1,27,017
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,356.2
|-19.75
|-0.83
|9,089
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,110.5
|19.10
|1.75
|3,74,997
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,406.35
|-7.75
|-0.55
|2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|327.15
|-3.20
|-0.97
|22,665
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,715
|78.40
|4.79
|32,241
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,458.4
|94.10
|3.98
|13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,033.9
|104.30
|11.22
|63,044
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|604.4
|-1.95
|-0.32
|26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.75
|0.97
|89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|786.65
|-3.85
|-0.49
|1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|322.3
|-5.65
|-1.72
|72,979
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|40.9
|-0.66
|-1.59
|14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,615.9
|-4.05
|-0.25
|1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|54.7
|0.21
|0.39
|1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|476.55
|-1.25
|-0.26
|15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|271.95
|22.70
|9.11
|5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|491.5
|0.85
|0.17
|36,213
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,655.05
|-5.20
|-0.31
|930
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|195.95
|-1.00
|-0.51
|25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|88.85
|-1.56
|-1.73
|2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|818.5
|9.45
|1.17
|3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|5,422.1
|13.90
|0.26
|543
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,131.15
|-27.45
|-0.87
|22,925
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|511.5
|4.20
|0.83
|31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|265.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|380.6
|2.15
|0.57
|6,494
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,801.25
|10.40
|0.22
|1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,094.4
|-4.10
|-0.37
|12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|248.25
|9.20
|3.85
|1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|167.85
|4.90
|3.01
|3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|727.8
|-45.55
|-5.89
|2,77,01,536
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|325
|-6.90
|-2.08
|28,808
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,670.95
|-14.55
|-0.54
|1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,197.9
|-0.40
|-0.01
|631
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|607.15
|-11.80
|-1.91
|33,550
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|703
|-7.20
|-1.01
|19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,670.2
|92.50
|5.86
|58,088
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,125
|-29.30
|-1.36
|4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|481.05
|1.35
|0.28
|41,493
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|301.8
|4.25
|1.43
|35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|476.25
|1.75
|0.37
|88,273
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.1
|5.50
|0.72
|9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|149.2
|-1.10
|-0.73
|1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,286.45
|14.60
|1.15
|2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|730
|31.80
|4.55
|1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|259.5
|-3.15
|-1.20
|10,451
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,082.05
|41.00
|1.35
|5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|622.85
|13.35
|2.19
|1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|130.05
|0.35
|0.27
|43,888
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|177.5
|2.10
|1.20
|3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|924.6
|-2.85
|-0.31
|14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|16.93
|0.45
|2.73
|12,32,948
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,178
|-22.40
|-1.87
|4,187
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,738.45
|-13.80
|-0.79
|14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|191.85
|4.80
|2.57
|58,261
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|74.84
|-1.42
|-1.86
|23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|307.55
|11.45
|3.87
|88,425
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|167.05
|8.60
|5.43
|21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,378.75
|-24.15
|-0.55
|1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|586
|2.90
|0.50
|12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|858.2
|23.45
|2.81
|13,949
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|76.39
|1.44
|1.92
|9,14,038
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|93.44
|0.10
|0.11
|28,60,64,193
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|123.45
|1.55
|1.27
|16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|960.25
|14.70
|1.55
|3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|595.5
|-11.05
|-1.82
|7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.45
|-0.73
|23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|81.12
|1.20
|1.50
|8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|261.05
|25.25
|10.71
|5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,104.15
|45.55
|1.49
|4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,578
|2.80
|0.18
|15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|311.9
|-4.60
|-1.45
|9,448
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|14.77
|0.16
|1.10
|19,77,578
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|732.95
|-2.50
|-0.34
|33,582
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|865.9
|-7.20
|-0.82
|8,246
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.41
|2.11
|7.46
|70,73,357
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|118.7
|4.64
|4.07
|24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|120.45
|0.50
|0.42
|95,396
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|121.5
|2.05
|1.72
|4,63,041
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,794
|28.70
|1.04
|1,535
JBM Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,503
|1.90
|0.13
|5,495
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|464.3
|8.95
|1.97
|47,788
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|391.3
|-1.45
|-0.37
|10,565
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,337.05
|42.30
|1.28
|3,497
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|667.4
|-6.60
|-0.98
|8,998
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|367.7
|2.90
|0.79
|1,16,154
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.13
|7.88
|10.07
|15,91,381
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,312.65
|50.45
|4.00
|15,178
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|517.75
|2.70
|0.52
|12,305
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|469.9
|1.25
|0.27
|42,221
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|766
|2.65
|0.35
|11,717
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|364
|15.45
|4.43
|1,37,628
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,456.45
|-10.60
|-0.72
|5,880
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|656
|-5.45
|-0.82
|8,073
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.75
|-6.70
|-2.65
|5,27,813
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|338.9
|6.20
|1.86
|60,266
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|669.05
|-1.80
|-0.27
|6,470
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|2,670.9
|-36.00
|-1.33
|3,592
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|222.1
|-0.95
|-0.43
|12,829
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|274.45
|-1.30
|-0.47
|1,49,431
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,201.15
|26.75
|2.28
|88,448
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|759.4
|2.35
|0.31
|16,285
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|400.15
|-2.00
|-0.50
|6,865
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,930
|-66.50
|-3.33
|1,642
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,738.65
|-57.70
|-2.06
|3,417
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|15,180.8
|-124.55
|-0.81
|637
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|432.95
|-5.05
|-1.15
|7,012
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|455.3
|29.00
|6.80
|7,10,133
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|396.25
|-3.45
|-0.86
|1,02,011
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|297.8
|0.15
|0.05
|1,56,482
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|108.05
|-1.08
|-0.99
|1,99,103
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|6,555.5
|274.95
|4.38
|9,554
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|548.75
|11.80
|2.20
|63,880
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.75
|1.40
|3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,448.85
|42.10
|0.96
|11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|678.65
|8.40
|1.25
|17,181
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,030.2
|6.80
|0.66
|9,479
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|7,215.4
|76.10
|1.07
|1,074
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|397.15
|-1.60
|-0.40
|9,418
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|568.15
|1.00
|0.18