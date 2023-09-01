Follow Us

BSE 400 MidSmallCap Share Price

BSE 400 MIDSMALLCAP

BSE 400 MidSmallCap
₹8,480.45 Closed
0.68+57.68 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

258
174
1W
2.9
1M
4.5
3M
17.4
6M
28.2
1Y
25.4
5Y
101.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
473.2-14.60-2.99
62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
31,180.2536.150.12
111
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
570.35-1.90-0.33
9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
491-0.90-0.18
1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
367.8-1.35-0.37
19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
990.65-41.45-4.02
36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,077.4-0.85-0.08
25,160
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,696.63.600.10
806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,711.85-16.55-0.96
10,880
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,742.050.300.01
839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,480-22.10-0.88
6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
273.350.450.16
7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
19.910.100.50
1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
625-3.40-0.54
66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2,96972.352.50
13,300
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,91547.052.52
3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
999.8-5.05-0.50
1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,953.35-55.00-1.10
3,395
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,730.356.903.40
65,275
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
667-5.40-0.80
38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
585.6-7.50-1.26
8,902
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
328.15-2.80-0.85
21,326
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,915.85-35.00-1.79
21,438
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
4,315.2553.201.25
1,777
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,357.0529.950.41
962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
437.63.650.84
21,941
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,174.410.950.94
13,122
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
2,230-12.95-0.58
5,405
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
396.96.901.77
80,391
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
38.36-0.39-1.01
28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
2,625.55-15.65-0.59
1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,684.75-3.50-0.21
13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,169.1520.801.81
6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
528.118.253.58
2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6,273.454.000.06
689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7456.100.83
5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
978.3-19.80-1.98
2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
444.756.101.39
54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
593.11.950.33
1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
16.08-0.84-4.96
31,32,344
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
304.152.500.83
28,789
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
7608.901.18
16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,09944.204.19
14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
803.855.500.69
45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,128-9.40-0.83
8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
143.05-1.70-1.17
95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
603.95-2.65-0.44
11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,255.51.400.06
8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
34.920.060.17
12,10,723
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
687.753.450.50
6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,071.743.604.24
14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
9,518.9527.700.29
870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.453.354.03
5,31,988
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
540.35-10.70-1.94
7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2793.801.38
1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
529.959.651.85
22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
965.55-18.85-1.91
6,578
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
519.3-4.40-0.84
31,619
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
125.82.401.94
2,45,060
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,415.91.850.13
5,483
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,356.2-19.75-0.83
9,089
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,110.519.101.75
3,74,997
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,406.35-7.75-0.55
2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,921.8-53.95-1.36
1,185
303.53.551.18
59,241
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
327.15-3.20-0.97
22,665
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,71578.404.79
32,241
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,458.494.103.98
13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,033.9104.3011.22
63,044
604.4-1.95-0.32
26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
182.71.750.97
89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
786.65-3.85-0.49
1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
322.3-5.65-1.72
72,979
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
40.9-0.66-1.59
14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,615.9-4.05-0.25
1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
54.70.210.39
1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
476.55-1.25-0.26
15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
271.9522.709.11
5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
491.50.850.17
36,213
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,655.05-5.20-0.31
930
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
195.95-1.00-0.51
25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
88.85-1.56-1.73
2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
818.59.451.17
3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
5,422.113.900.26
543
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,131.15-27.45-0.87
22,925
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
511.54.200.83
31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
265.6-1.25-0.47
5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
380.62.150.57
6,494
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,801.2510.400.22
1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,094.4-4.10-0.37
12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
248.259.203.85
1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
167.854.903.01
3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
727.8-45.55-5.89
2,77,01,536
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
325-6.90-2.08
28,808
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,670.95-14.55-0.54
1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,197.9-0.40-0.01
631
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
607.15-11.80-1.91
33,550
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
703-7.20-1.01
19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,670.292.505.86
58,088
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,125-29.30-1.36
4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
481.051.350.28
41,493
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
538.82.700.50
12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
301.84.251.43
35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
476.251.750.37
88,273
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.15.500.72
9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
149.2-1.10-0.73
1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,262.5-11.20-0.49
1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,286.4514.601.15
2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
73031.804.55
1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
259.5-3.15-1.20
10,451
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,082.0541.001.35
5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
622.8513.352.19
1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
130.050.350.27
43,888
177.52.101.20
3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
277.51.200.43
50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
924.6-2.85-0.31
14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
16.930.452.73
12,32,948
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,178-22.40-1.87
4,187
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,738.45-13.80-0.79
14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
191.854.802.57
58,261
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
74.84-1.42-1.86
23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
307.5511.453.87
88,425
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.058.605.43
21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,378.75-24.15-0.55
1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5862.900.50
12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
858.223.452.81
13,949
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
76.391.441.92
9,14,038
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
623.3500
3,526
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
93.440.100.11
28,60,64,193
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
123.451.551.27
16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
960.2514.701.55
3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
595.5-11.05-1.82
7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
197.1-1.45-0.73
23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
81.121.201.50
8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
261.0525.2510.71
5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,104.1545.551.49
4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,5782.800.18
15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
311.9-4.60-1.45
9,448
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
14.770.161.10
19,77,578
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
732.95-2.50-0.34
33,582
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
865.9-7.20-0.82
8,246
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.412.117.46
70,73,357
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
118.74.644.07
24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
120.450.500.42
95,396
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
121.52.051.72
4,63,041
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,79428.701.04
1,535
JBM Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,5031.900.13
5,495
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
464.38.951.97
47,788
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
391.3-1.45-0.37
10,565
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,337.0542.301.28
3,497
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
667.4-6.60-0.98
8,998
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
367.72.900.79
1,16,154
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.137.8810.07
15,91,381
1,312.6550.454.00
15,178
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
354.854.401.26
59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
517.752.700.52
12,305
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
469.91.250.27
42,221
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
7662.650.35
11,717
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
36415.454.43
1,37,628
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,456.45-10.60-0.72
5,880
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
656-5.45-0.82
8,073
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.75-6.70-2.65
5,27,813
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
338.96.201.86
60,266
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
669.05-1.80-0.27
6,470
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
2,670.9-36.00-1.33
3,592
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
222.1-0.95-0.43
12,829
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
274.45-1.30-0.47
1,49,431
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,201.1526.752.28
88,448
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
759.42.350.31
16,285
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
400.15-2.00-0.50
6,865
1,930-66.50-3.33
1,642
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,738.65-57.70-2.06
3,417
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
15,180.8-124.55-0.81
637
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
432.95-5.05-1.15
7,012
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
455.329.006.80
7,10,133
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
396.25-3.45-0.86
1,02,011
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
297.80.150.05
1,56,482
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
108.05-1.08-0.99
1,99,103
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
6,555.5274.954.38
9,554
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
548.7511.802.20
63,880
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
126.451.751.40
3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,448.8542.100.96
11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
678.658.401.25
17,181
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,030.26.800.66
9,479
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
7,215.476.101.07
1,074
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
397.15-1.60-0.40
9,418
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
568.151.000.18