BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index

NSE
BSE

BSE 400 MIDSMALLCAP

BSE 400 MidSmallCap
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
11509.16 Closed
-1.74-203.72
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE 400 MidSmallCap Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,024.64₹11,623.53
₹11,509.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,555.95₹12,466.64
₹11,509.16
Open Price
₹11,024.64
Prev. Close
₹11,712.88

BSE 400 MidSmallCap Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,776.4811,767.6
1011,795.5811,782.68
2011,792.4511,786
5011,852.7611,842.78
10012,012.5711,908.39
20012,016.5511,873.65

BSE 400 MidSmallCap Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE 400 MidSmallCap Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.44
BASF India		3609.00154.354.47
Poly Medicure		1318.8052.404.14
FDC		370.8513.953.91
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.76
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.47
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.41
Hatsun Agro Products		911.7521.102.37
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Craftsman Automation		7690.95165.552.20
Procter & Gamble Health		5004.0092.901.89
Home First Finance Company India		1101.0020.351.88
Cello World		423.407.601.83
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.56
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.46
Vardhman Textiles		548.405.951.10
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.04
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2073.5020.601.00
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Usha Martin		422.103.650.87
CCL Products India		1019.758.350.83
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.82
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1409.8010.950.78
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.75
Eris Lifesciences		1369.009.800.72
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.68
IIFL Finance		500.003.350.67
Ramkrishna Forgings		555.303.500.63
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		672.353.350.50
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.45
Astral		1671.954.750.28
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.23
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.22
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Westlife Foodworld		495.651.100.22
Maharashtra Scooters		13270.0028.050.21
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.12
Shoppers Stop		305.000.200.07
Biocon		389.900.150.04
Network18 Media & Investments		33.360.010.03
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.11
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.13
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		450.85-0.60-0.13
AIA Engineering		3822.40-5.40-0.14
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.15
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.16
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		126.85-0.25-0.20
Manappuram Finance		282.20-0.60-0.21
Garware Technical Fibres		640.00-1.70-0.26
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
Just Dial		549.45-1.55-0.28
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Aster DM Healthcare		650.05-2.25-0.34
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
Welspun Living		124.85-0.50-0.40
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.43
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.43
Century Plyboards (India)		731.20-3.15-0.43
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.47
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8800.00-42.60-0.48
Bikaji Foods International		635.00-3.05-0.48
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.52
Endurance Technologies		2642.00-14.65-0.55
Cemindia Projects		573.00-3.25-0.56
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		101.50-0.60-0.59
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.60
Welspun Corp		820.00-5.10-0.62
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.62
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.63
Akzo Nobel India		2915.80-18.60-0.63
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.64
V-Guard Industries		310.95-2.00-0.64
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.50-14.20-0.66
Sunteck Realty		397.30-2.70-0.68
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.70
Emami		459.15-3.30-0.71
Caplin Point Laboratories		1686.70-12.15-0.72
Go Digit General Insurance		332.50-2.50-0.75
Whirlpool of India		915.00-7.15-0.78
HEG		572.90-4.75-0.82
Ajanta Pharma		2970.00-25.00-0.83
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.84
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		282.30-2.40-0.84
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.86
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.30-6.25-0.88
Medplus Health Services		839.70-7.60-0.90
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Ather Energy		704.30-6.55-0.92
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		74.28-0.70-0.93
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.94
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.96
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.97
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.97
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.99
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.00
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.03
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.06
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.06
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.07
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.09
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.10
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.10
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.13
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.15
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Maharashtra Seamless		555.40-6.60-1.17
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.19
Hexaware Technologies		468.00-5.65-1.19
Gallantt Ispat		569.95-6.95-1.20
PNB Housing Finance		818.75-10.05-1.21
Granules India		574.55-7.10-1.22
Amber Enterprises India		7878.95-97.95-1.23
CIE Automotive India		466.00-5.80-1.23
Crisil		4321.05-55.35-1.26
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31
Graphite India		707.95-9.65-1.34
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
JM Financial		126.05-1.75-1.37
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.38
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.81-1.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.40
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.40
Capri Global Capital		158.75-2.25-1.40
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.45
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
Cohance Lifesciences		304.20-4.55-1.47
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.49
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.50
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.51
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.51
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.52
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		305.35-4.70-1.52
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.52
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Allied Blenders & Distillers		467.55-7.45-1.57
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.66
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.66
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.67
ACME Solar Holdings		232.20-3.95-1.67
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
Varroc Engineering		532.00-9.10-1.68
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		351.45-6.05-1.69
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.70
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.70
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.71
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.72
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
Kama Holdings		2590.00-46.50-1.76
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.77
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
City Union Bank		278.25-5.05-1.78
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.79
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3925.00-72.30-1.81
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.81
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.81
NCC		150.00-2.80-1.83
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
Ceat		3465.75-65.25-1.85
Zydus Wellness		378.35-7.20-1.87
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.88
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.89
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.91
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.93
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.94
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96
Jubilant Pharmova		849.30-17.05-1.97
PNC Infratech		202.90-4.10-1.98
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00
RBL Bank		313.05-6.40-2.00
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
HFCL		67.29-1.39-2.02
ITC Hotels		172.60-3.55-2.02
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1600.10-33.20-2.03
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.03
Gillette India		8161.65-169.35-2.03
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1660.00-34.85-2.06
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.07
Sammaan Capital		146.80-3.10-2.07
GE Vernova T&D India		3770.00-79.60-2.07
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
Action Construction Equipment		866.20-18.70-2.11
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.11
Syngene International		413.45-8.90-2.11
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		239.00-5.25-2.15
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
Elecon Engineering Company		407.00-9.05-2.18
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.19
KPIT Technologies		754.70-16.90-2.19
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.21
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
Blue Star		1897.20-43.60-2.25
Shyam Metalics and Energy		840.50-19.50-2.27
Balrampur Chini Mills		459.50-10.65-2.27
Esab India		5400.00-126.50-2.29
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.30
HBL Engineering		669.05-15.85-2.31
Metropolis Healthcare		1859.00-44.20-2.32
Can Fin Homes		826.75-19.60-2.32
Jyothy Labs		247.15-5.90-2.33
Chalet Hotels		784.75-18.80-2.34
Godawari Power & Ispat		259.60-6.25-2.35
Finolex Industries		180.80-4.35-2.35
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1144.10-27.50-2.35
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.35
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.36
Tata Investment Corporation		642.10-15.60-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1790.00-43.45-2.37
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.39
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		826.15-20.40-2.41
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.42
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.43
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Bata India		769.45-19.40-2.46
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.47
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.49
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.50
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.52
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.54
Kajaria Ceramics		933.50-24.35-2.54
Apollo Tyres		442.55-11.65-2.56
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.57
Sanofi India		3861.50-101.75-2.57
TVS Holdings		14705.20-394.75-2.61
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.65
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14734.00-401.00-2.65
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.66
Embassy Developments		59.00-1.61-2.66
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.67
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.72
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.73
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.76
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		442.30-12.65-2.78
Punjab & Sind Bank		25.87-0.74-2.78
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Minda Corporation		540.00-15.50-2.79
Kirloskar Brothers		1535.00-44.25-2.80
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.80
Honasa Consumer		294.55-8.55-2.82
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
Gabriel India		969.15-28.50-2.86
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.60-0.70-2.88
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.88
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.88
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
NAVA		578.20-17.35-2.91
Concord Biotech		1186.05-35.50-2.91
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.92
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2384.00-71.60-2.92
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
G R Infraprojects		923.40-28.10-2.95
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
Gravita India		1565.50-47.80-2.96
L&T Finance		275.90-8.45-2.97
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.02
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.07
Aavas Financiers		1245.50-39.45-3.07
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.07
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08
Pfizer		4911.50-156.85-3.09
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.11
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.15
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.75-31.55-3.19
KNR Constructions		128.50-4.25-3.20
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.20
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.21
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Alok Industries		13.83-0.46-3.22
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.23
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
Indegene		479.25-16.45-3.32
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.33
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Sapphire Foods India		198.20-6.90-3.36
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.37
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.37
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.40
Jindal Saw		178.65-6.30-3.41
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.45
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.49
Campus Activewear		250.10-9.15-3.53
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.00-32.20-3.56
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		190.80-7.05-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.57
Exide Industries		322.85-12.05-3.60
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
Choice International		710.00-26.75-3.63
Route Mobile		490.00-18.50-3.64
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
Poonawalla Fincorp		437.95-16.70-3.67
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.67
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.90-3.70
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.71
Triveni Turbine		470.50-18.20-3.72
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.74
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.77
Metro Brands		1019.10-39.95-3.77
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.45-7.70-3.77
KEC International		564.60-22.10-3.77
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Sundram Fasteners		845.00-33.20-3.78
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.83
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		719.00-28.70-3.84
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.77-2.47-3.84
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.86
Netweb Technologies India		3708.40-150.45-3.90
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Praj Industries		305.35-12.55-3.95
Force Motors		23354.45-970.35-3.99
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.00
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.04
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.05
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.06
Reliance Power		22.98-0.98-4.09
Swan Corp		367.00-15.80-4.13
Newgen Software Technologies		488.10-21.05-4.13
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1290.00-55.75-4.14
TTK Prestige		501.10-21.70-4.15
Rajesh Exports		138.75-6.00-4.15
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.17
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
Relaxo Footwears		333.30-14.55-4.18
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.18
CreditAccess Grameen		1211.45-53.30-4.21
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.90-1.76-4.22
RHI Magnesita India		416.70-18.50-4.25
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.26
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.26
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd		387.70-17.30-4.27
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.10-30.05-4.29
Olectra Greentech		953.65-43.65-4.38
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.42
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		14.48-0.68-4.49
JBM Auto		526.95-24.95-4.52
PCBL Chemical		295.30-14.20-4.59
Kalpataru Projects International		1178.40-56.65-4.59
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.61
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.63
Apar Industries		10655.00-523.20-4.68
Rites		203.70-10.05-4.70
Syrma SGS Technology		781.60-40.20-4.89
Supreme Petrochem		681.60-35.15-4.90
Ircon International		136.40-7.15-4.98
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.11
Paradeep Phosphates		115.05-6.40-5.27
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35
MMTC		58.61-3.34-5.39
LT Foods		380.60-21.70-5.39
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		455.55-26.20-5.44
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.90-26.45-5.46
Fine Organic Industries		4453.00-260.20-5.52
Aegis Vopak Terminals		216.35-12.70-5.54
Godrej Agrovet		605.40-35.80-5.58
IFCI		56.43-3.54-5.90
Birla Corporation		942.10-59.10-5.90
Redington		262.80-17.95-6.39
RailTel Corporation of India		293.70-20.15-6.42
Easy Trip Planners		8.01-0.61-7.08
Asahi India Glass		842.30-66.60-7.33

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
