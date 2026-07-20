SBI Funds Management IPO Listing, GMP Highlights: Shares of the asset manager closed the first day of trade 0.5% lower at Rs 610.15 on the NSE. However, it settled 6.3% higher than the listing price of Rs 613.30.

The stock surged more than 2% to touch the day’s high of Rs 624.95 from the opening price in today’s trade but came off that price.

SBI Funds Management made a smart debut today, July 21. It listed at over a 7% premium to the issue price at Rs 613/share on the NSE. The issue price was fixed at Rs 574 per share.

Let’s take a look at the key things investors need to watch –

SBI Funds Management IPO: Expert Views

While the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of SBI Funds Management indicated a smart uptick, most experts believe the gains could be limited in the near-term.

They believe investors need to bet on the long-term potential for the AMC space.

SBI Funds Management IPO: Final subscription

The public issue was subscribed 41.66 times, prominently featuring the list of the 10 most subscribed mainboard issues this year. The biggest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The portion was subscribed 140.11 times.

Similarly, on the other side, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.51 times, while the retail investor portion was booked 3.60 times.

A quick look at the SBI Funds Management IPO

SBI Funds Management raised Rs 9,812.91 crore through the public issue. The IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning no fresh shares were issued and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

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