Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|30,04,855
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|76.25
|10.36
|8,84,305
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|8,89,486
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|15,34,090
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.15
|73.65
|7.42
|80,023
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96
|69,785
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25
|12,785
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|828.90
|4.54
|8,915
|Physicswallah
|130.75
|5.25
|4.18
|6,54,507
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|1,00,787
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2059.00
|77.55
|3.91
|2,225
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.05
|27.15
|3.88
|94,855
|Carborundum Universal
|1110.00
|40.85
|3.82
|32,552
|Granules India
|870.00
|31.80
|3.79
|25,485
|Embassy Developments
|62.92
|2.24
|3.69
|1,02,068
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62
|1,05,756
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|6,18,576
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|17.10
|3.41
|2,10,158
|Tata Investment Corporation
|689.45
|22.40
|3.36
|1,75,223
|Fine Organic Industries
|5150.00
|156.85
|3.14
|3,774
|LT Foods
|431.50
|12.90
|3.08
|40,722
|Welspun Living
|164.05
|4.75
|2.98
|3,53,555
|Clean Science & Technology
|794.75
|22.75
|2.95
|81,664
|Netweb Technologies India
|4940.65
|129.50
|2.69
|85,558
|Apar Industries
|16551.00
|429.55
|2.66
|7,700
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79,006
|Wockhardt
|2020.70
|47.70
|2.42
|36,727
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1982.20
|46.10
|2.38
|6,928
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|10.50
|2.26
|53,776
|Ather Energy
|1480.80
|29.40
|2.03
|3,30,136
|HFCL
|208.00
|4.10
|2.01
|12,40,015
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2625.45
|49.70
|1.93
|4,677
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|11.10
|1.92
|6,476
|City Union Bank
|212.40
|3.95
|1.89
|3,31,368
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|394.00
|7.25
|1.87
|8,104
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9,625
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|535.10
|9.60
|1.83
|62,414
|Newgen Software Technologies
|552.00
|9.75
|1.80
|47,631
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60,527
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14,258
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|8,34,832
|Anthem Biosciences
|840.05
|14.60
|1.77
|26,491
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74
|29,473
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|16.05
|1.73
|1,062
|Mahanagar Gas
|1142.00
|19.15
|1.71
|3,35,985
|IIFL Finance
|619.00
|10.00
|1.64
|40,743
|Brigade Enterprises
|582.75
|9.25
|1.61
|2,13,062
|Belrise Industries
|248.30
|3.75
|1.53
|2,93,074
|Medplus Health Services
|700.75
|10.20
|1.48
|7,012
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|3.90
|1.47
|1,61,466
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93,673
|Cohance Lifesciences
|446.00
|6.15
|1.40
|20,06,886
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8201.00
|109.65
|1.36
|261
|Welspun Corp
|1841.70
|24.35
|1.34
|22,222
|NCC
|145.60
|1.85
|1.29
|5,03,645
|India Cements
|397.95
|4.90
|1.25
|21,347
|KNR Constructions
|141.95
|1.75
|1.25
|93,713
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1350.00
|16.55
|1.24
|15,233
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|1,84,222
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3296.75
|36.80
|1.13
|8,011
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|1568.00
|17.15
|1.11
|5,586
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|635.00
|6.90
|1.10
|30,791
|Trident
|25.17
|0.27
|1.08
|11,85,245
|Choice International
|841.60
|8.80
|1.06
|36,326
|FDC
|374.00
|3.80
|1.03
|21,155
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|1.35
|1.02
|1,37,383
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8,042
|Procter & Gamble Health
|6149.35
|61.45
|1.01
|1,057
|Aditya Infotech
|3687.70
|35.35
|0.97
|4,332
|Manappuram Finance
|365.40
|3.40
|0.94
|76,461
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|5,70,145
|DCM Shriram
|1017.45
|8.65
|0.86
|2,911
|Tanla Platforms
|614.20
|4.95
|0.81
|43,108
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1899.00
|15.20
|0.81
|8,372
|KFIN Technologies
|936.00
|7.35
|0.79
|28,625
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2,162
|Birla Corporation
|915.35
|7.05
|0.78
|2,623
|CESC
|163.70
|1.20
|0.74
|1,24,862
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|933.00
|6.75
|0.73
|43,061
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57,573
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.15
|1.05
|0.71
|3,60,792
|Mastek
|1833.00
|12.90
|0.71
|7,089
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.50
|4.05
|0.67
|19,697
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1506.00
|10.00
|0.67
|1,244
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|5,29,187
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|Natco Pharma
|918.05
|5.70
|0.62
|6,688
|Zydus Wellness
|534.00
|3.30
|0.62
|16,666
|Anant Raj
|620.00
|3.80
|0.62
|65,494
|Birlasoft
|319.90
|1.70
|0.53
|54,724
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2079.80
|10.40
|0.50
|7,748
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33,247
|Jyothy Labs
|206.75
|0.95
|0.46
|22,501
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1423.70
|6.25
|0.44
|37,455
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59,125
|DOMS Industries
|2260.65
|9.45
|0.42
|23,535
|Reliance Power
|24.35
|0.10
|0.41
|48,69,994
|Campus Activewear
|220.00
|0.90
|0.41
|63,851
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.00
|3.15
|0.39
|8,88,945
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|3.25
|0.38
|2,783
|JSW Dulux
|3090.00
|10.95
|0.36
|1,502
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|1.75
|0.35
|55,508
|Jubilant Pharmova
|928.05
|3.05
|0.33
|10,233
|Aether Industries
|1591.00
|4.90
|0.31
|16,601
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|1,64,797
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.00
|0.85
|0.29
|1,42,474
|Urban Company
|143.05
|0.40
|0.28
|1,05,236
|Cyient
|856.70
|2.30
|0.27
|18,859
|Tejas Networks
|523.65
|1.35
|0.26
|43,766
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|5,25,417
|Metropolis Healthcare
|563.85
|1.30
|0.23
|10,105
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.25
|0.95
|0.23
|9,152
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|0.50
|0.20
|1,01,109
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|Century Plyboards (India)
|784.45
|1.45
|0.19
|663
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|22.16
|0.04
|0.18
|1,86,158
|Shoppers Stop
|419.85
|0.70
|0.17
|4,811
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|5,09,504
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|261.20
|0.35
|0.13
|91,944
|LMW
|16695.00
|19.85
|0.12
|175
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|7,88,271
|Intellect Design Arena
|722.70
|0.70
|0.10
|22,590
|Redington
|350.90
|0.35
|0.10
|1,60,650
|Bikaji Foods International
|624.95
|0.50
|0.08
|63,365
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|0.01
|0.08
|1,89,021
|Minda Corporation
|717.10
|0.40
|0.06
|19,804
|Esab India
|5627.75
|2.65
|0.05
|85
|National Securities Depository
|821.20
|0.40
|0.05
|3,04,866
|Just Dial
|682.00
|0.20
|0.03
|23,996
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1,032
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1,519
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|2,80,217
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6,028
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26,845
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13814.80
|-1.50
|-0.01
|140
|Home First Finance Company India
|1191.70
|-0.20
|-0.02
|10,604
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39,004
|Go Digit General Insurance
|271.00
|-0.10
|-0.04
|60,991
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|872.25
|-0.65
|-0.07
|4,745
|CCL Products India
|1128.80
|-1.00
|-0.09
|1,634
|Maharashtra Seamless
|582.60
|-0.50
|-0.09
|5,321
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18,244
|Indegene
|551.55
|-0.60
|-0.11
|54,711
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|8,31,476
|CIE Automotive India
|410.00
|-0.50
|-0.12
|24,339
|Usha Martin
|515.30
|-0.65
|-0.13
|24,886
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.00
|-0.20
|-0.13
|41,132
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1211.65
|-1.60
|-0.13
|6,505
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11,984
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|2,45,380
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1924.15
|-3.05
|-0.16
|4,738
|Indian Energy Exchange
|127.80
|-0.20
|-0.16
|1,15,524
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92,703
|Elgi Equipments
|588.30
|-1.10
|-0.19
|9,506
|R R Kabel
|2758.95
|-5.35
|-0.19
|18,560
|Piramal Pharma
|207.90
|-0.40
|-0.19
|4,55,651
|UTI Asset Management Company
|898.00
|-1.85
|-0.21
|3,216
|Sagility
|43.60
|-0.11
|-0.25
|4,17,673
|Blue Dart Express
|5093.40
|-12.65
|-0.25
|1,752
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2577.15
|-7.40
|-0.29
|1,898
|Sanofi India
|3341.15
|-10.00
|-0.30
|1,489
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.59
|-0.02
|-0.30
|5,67,332
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30
|4,175
|Atul
|6774.85
|-20.20
|-0.30
|4,969
|Can Fin Homes
|805.00
|-2.50
|-0.31
|2,619
|Eris Lifesciences
|1385.00
|-4.45
|-0.32
|2,319
|Data Patterns (India)
|4375.50
|-15.50
|-0.35
|23,767
|Latent View Analytics
|295.85
|-1.05
|-0.35
|16,797
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|-1.90
|-0.35
|8,914
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1385.00
|-5.25
|-0.38
|4,657
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|-0.33
|-0.39
|7,701
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9,333
|PNB Housing Finance
|1142.00
|-5.00
|-0.44
|70,860
|Supreme Petrochem
|699.80
|-3.15
|-0.45
|3,387
|Zensar Technologies
|499.00
|-2.25
|-0.45
|79,040
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|-0.44
|-0.46
|40,589
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11,243
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2720.00
|-12.45
|-0.46
|813
|RBL Bank
|387.10
|-1.90
|-0.49
|77,216
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|1754.00
|-8.75
|-0.50
|2,422
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|2,18,499
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|-0.21
|-0.53
|2,00,006
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|210.00
|-1.15
|-0.54
|49,781
|KIOCL
|392.50
|-2.15
|-0.54
|7,358
|JSW Holdings
|11984.95
|-66.15
|-0.55
|177
|Aavas Financiers
|1370.00
|-7.70
|-0.56
|7,327
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.20
|-0.90
|-0.56
|1,46,855
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|829.65
|-4.95
|-0.59
|14,012
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|4320.00
|-26.45
|-0.61
|401
|Swan Corp
|308.35
|-1.90
|-0.61
|11,502
|TBO Tek
|1614.95
|-9.90
|-0.61
|10,674
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19,182
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|1,25,296
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15,927
|Jupiter Wagons
|260.30
|-1.75
|-0.67
|24,096
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.45
|-3.35
|-0.67
|11,367
|Engineers India
|240.65
|-1.65
|-0.68
|57,397
|Ceat
|3723.25
|-25.35
|-0.68
|3,484
|EID Parry (India)
|804.50
|-5.60
|-0.69
|91,289
|Poly Medicure
|1697.00
|-11.85
|-0.69
|6,367
|Inox Wind
|77.95
|-0.55
|-0.70
|8,58,827
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|-0.90
|-0.70
|46,871
|Zen Technologies
|1724.25
|-12.85
|-0.74
|29,678
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|754.40
|-6.25
|-0.82
|1,26,652
|Kama Holdings
|2500.00
|-20.80
|-0.83
|448
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|403.00
|-3.40
|-0.84
|59,166
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|4,42,807
|Sunteck Realty
|299.00
|-2.65
|-0.88
|10,478
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1341.20
|-12.05
|-0.89
|90,175
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|205.00
|-1.85
|-0.89
|28,854
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|241.50
|-2.20
|-0.90
|79,739
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13,258
|Route Mobile
|528.90
|-4.90
|-0.92
|13,002
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.38
|-0.92
|40,54,806
|Bata India
|720.50
|-6.80
|-0.93
|3,60,601
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|75.35
|-0.71
|-0.93
|19,485
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.93
|-0.17
|-0.94
|30,88,728
|Force Motors
|18510.00
|-180.00
|-0.96
|5,764
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|599.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|44,318
|Star Cement
|201.20
|-2.05
|-1.01
|39,757
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|-3.30
|-1.02
|85,934
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1,534
|BASF India
|4080.00
|-43.55
|-1.06
|3,922
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|565.00
|-6.05
|-1.06
|12,998
|Relaxo Footwears
|421.00
|-4.50
|-1.06
|21,776
|JM Financial
|128.30
|-1.40
|-1.08
|1,57,416
|TVS Holdings
|14751.00
|-166.05
|-1.11
|433
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|160.75
|-1.85
|-1.14
|35,258
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1629.00
|-19.05
|-1.16
|1,00,451
|International Gemological Institute
|356.10
|-4.25
|-1.18
|75,692
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|6,33,512
|JBM Auto
|650.15
|-7.75
|-1.18
|26,810
|Pine Labs
|154.25
|-1.85
|-1.19
|10,64,101
|Network18 Media & Investments
|29.54
|-0.37
|-1.24
|69,836
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1011.00
|-13.05
|-1.27
|5,168
|IFCI
|73.95
|-0.97
|-1.29
|6,04,482
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|8,87,841
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|535.50
|-7.10
|-1.31
|28,496
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|283.10
|-3.80
|-1.32
|41,310
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1554.30
|-21.00
|-1.33
|7,665
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|-10.00
|-1.36
|77,914
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.00
|-17.70
|-1.37
|1,34,142
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1002.20
|-14.05
|-1.38
|14,495
|Finolex Cables
|1020.00
|-14.45
|-1.40
|12,996
|Sobha
|1339.70
|-19.15
|-1.41
|5,665
|Olectra Greentech
|1381.20
|-20.25
|-1.44
|15,997
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1635.00
|-23.85
|-1.44
|27,008
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.50
|-8.35
|-1.46
|57,490
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.25
|-26.40
|-1.50
|26,233
|Asahi India Glass
|900.00
|-13.70
|-1.50
|3,107
|Cello World
|373.00
|-5.70
|-1.51
|88,432
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92,477
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|1,23,190
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-10.05
|-1.55
|51,134
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.85
|-13.45
|-1.56
|9,249
|Concord Biotech
|1353.35
|-21.65
|-1.57
|8,907
|PVR INOX
|1124.30
|-18.10
|-1.58
|15,040
|Craftsman Automation
|10400.00
|-166.50
|-1.58
|3,934
|Signatureglobal (India)
|800.85
|-12.95
|-1.59
|19,784
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|346.50
|-5.60
|-1.59
|12,431
|Action Construction Equipment
|1095.25
|-17.85
|-1.60
|39,209
|Gallantt Ispat
|605.30
|-9.90
|-1.61
|6,668
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33,038
|Angel One
|292.20
|-5.00
|-1.68
|3,22,338
|HEG
|673.85
|-11.50
|-1.68
|52,605
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1890.05
|-32.25
|-1.68
|5,198
|Prime Focus
|287.40
|-4.90
|-1.68
|98,229
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18,011
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1155.00
|-20.25
|-1.72
|10,630
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|504.25
|-8.90
|-1.73
|7,665
|Five-Star Business Finance
|543.10
|-10.05
|-1.82
|10,250
|Graphite India
|708.50
|-13.10
|-1.82
|25,089
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|1530.00
|-28.75
|-1.84
|8,212
|NAVA
|582.10
|-11.25
|-1.90
|7,065
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.25
|-8.75
|-1.91
|11,517
|Computer Age Management Services
|784.40
|-15.60
|-1.95
|84,617
|ACME Solar Holdings
|368.05
|-7.35
|-1.96
|1,05,631
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|-0.88
|-1.97
|1,29,025
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Afcons Infrastructure
|273.20
|-5.60
|-2.01
|1,18,454
|Cemindia Projects
|1219.30
|-25.30
|-2.03
|40,223
|Archean Chemical Industries
|506.60
|-11.15
|-2.15
|18,271
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-17.90
|-2.16
|5,09,257
|Vinati Organics
|1320.00
|-29.25
|-2.17
|1,563
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|176.10
|-3.90
|-2.17
|1,15,893
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|-7.15
|-2.22
|1,98,346
|The Ramco Cements
|915.00
|-21.70
|-2.32
|4,985
|Sammaan Capital
|163.15
|-3.90
|-2.33
|2,13,816
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1915.00
|-46.40
|-2.37
|13,043
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1510.00
|-36.60
|-2.37
|5,873
|Pfizer
|4783.00
|-118.35
|-2.41
|691
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.40
|-14.45
|-2.42
|1,07,461
|Gabriel India
|1497.75
|-37.35
|-2.43
|37,274
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|-2.85
|-2.50
|20,15,566
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|-19.15
|-2.53
|25,861
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|70.05
|-1.89
|-2.63
|5,59,652
|Affle 3I
|1643.25
|-45.70
|-2.71
|30,066
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|319.05
|-9.00
|-2.74
|58,612
|Elecon Engineering Company
|437.65
|-12.80
|-2.84
|64,556
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|211.00
|-6.25
|-2.88
|52,383
|TTK Prestige
|615.50
|-19.40
|-3.06
|5,003
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65,002
|Aegis Logistics
|1354.00
|-44.20
|-3.16
|1,15,492
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|-27.90
|-3.33
|7,060
|Balaji Amines
|2028.50
|-72.15
|-3.43
|8,757
|Sai Life Science
|1366.05
|-49.20
|-3.48
|2,57,195
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-82.65
|-3.68
|1,35,049
|G R Infraprojects
|870.10
|-33.30
|-3.69
|48,237
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2412.25
|-93.35
|-3.73
|68,027
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6063.60
|-237.05
|-3.76
|1,394
|Sheela Foam
|672.00
|-26.30
|-3.77
|35,568
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.80
|-10.90
|-3.78
|6,33,671
|Capri Global Capital
|230.30
|-9.70
|-4.04
|12,29,230
|Finolex Industries
|164.30
|-7.20
|-4.20
|1,29,684
|Sonata Software
|318.65
|-14.70
|-4.41
|1,60,649
|Navin Fluorine International
|8261.00
|-383.60
|-4.44
|32,149
|C.E. Info Systems
|1022.00
|-48.25
|-4.51
|15,345
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.95
|-14.15
|-4.81
|5,83,010
|Chemplast Sanmar
|185.20
|-9.90
|-5.07
|79,531
|eClerx Services
|1770.75
|-99.00
|-5.29
|72,264
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2245.00
|-126.30
|-5.33
|20,479
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|13,88,067
|PNC Infratech
|224.00
|-15.90
|-6.63
|11,60,722
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-18.35
|-6.85
|17,64,100
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.25
|-81.50
|-9.41
|4,63,928