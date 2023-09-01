Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|570.35
|-1.90
|-0.33
|9,216
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|367.8
|-1.35
|-0.37
|19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|990.65
|-41.45
|-4.02
|36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,077.4
|-0.85
|-0.08
|25,160
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,742.05
|0.30
|0.01
|839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|273.35
|0.45
|0.16
|7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|19.91
|0.10
|0.50
|1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|625
|-3.40
|-0.54
|66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|2,969
|72.35
|2.50
|13,300
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,915
|47.05
|2.52
|3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|999.8
|-5.05
|-0.50
|1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,953.35
|-55.00
|-1.10
|3,395
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|667
|-5.40
|-0.80
|38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|585.6
|-7.50
|-1.26
|8,902
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|328.15
|-2.80
|-0.85
|21,326
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|4,315.25
|53.20
|1.25
|1,777
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|437.6
|3.65
|0.84
|21,941
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,174.4
|10.95
|0.94
|13,122
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|2,230
|-12.95
|-0.58
|5,405
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|396.9
|6.90
|1.77
|80,391
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|38.36
|-0.39
|-1.01
|28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|2,625.55
|-15.65
|-0.59
|1,805
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,485
|19.80
|0.80
|17,624
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,146.55
|19.95
|1.77
|38,835
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,169.15
|20.80
|1.81
|6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|528.1
|18.25
|3.58
|2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|6,273.45
|4.00
|0.06
|689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|745
|6.10
|0.83
|5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|978.3
|-19.80
|-1.98
|2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|444.75
|6.10
|1.39
|54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|593.1
|1.95
|0.33
|1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16.08
|-0.84
|-4.96
|31,32,344
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|304.15
|2.50
|0.83
|28,789
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|760
|8.90
|1.18
|16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,099
|44.20
|4.19
|14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|803.85
|5.50
|0.69
|45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,128
|-9.40
|-0.83
|8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|143.05
|-1.70
|-1.17
|95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|603.95
|-2.65
|-0.44
|11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,255.5
|1.40
|0.06
|8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|-13.20
|-0.75
|13,379
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|687.75
|3.45
|0.50
|6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,071.7
|43.60
|4.24
|14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|9,518.95
|27.70
|0.29
|870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.35
|4.03
|5,31,988
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|540.35
|-10.70
|-1.94
|7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|279
|3.80
|1.38
|1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|529.95
|9.65
|1.85
|22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|965.55
|-18.85
|-1.91
|6,578
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|519.3
|-4.40
|-0.84
|31,619
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|125.8
|2.40
|1.94
|2,45,060
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|907.1
|1.55
|0.17
|1,27,017
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,356.2
|-19.75
|-0.83
|9,089
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,406.35
|-7.75
|-0.55
|2,872
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|327.15
|-3.20
|-0.97
|22,665
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,715
|78.40
|4.79
|32,241
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,458.4
|94.10
|3.98
|13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,033.9
|104.30
|11.22
|63,044
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|604.4
|-1.95
|-0.32
|26,112
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.75
|0.97
|89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|786.65
|-3.85
|-0.49
|1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|322.3
|-5.65
|-1.72
|72,979
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|40.9
|-0.66
|-1.59
|14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,615.9
|-4.05
|-0.25
|1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|54.7
|0.21
|0.39
|1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|476.55
|-1.25
|-0.26
|15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|271.95
|22.70
|9.11
|5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|491.5
|0.85
|0.17
|36,213
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|195.95
|-1.00
|-0.51
|25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|88.85
|-1.56
|-1.73
|2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|818.5
|9.45
|1.17
|3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|5,422.1
|13.90
|0.26
|543
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|511.5
|4.20
|0.83
|31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|265.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|380.6
|2.15
|0.57
|6,494
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,801.25
|10.40
|0.22
|1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,094.4
|-4.10
|-0.37
|12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|248.25
|9.20
|3.85
|1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|167.85
|4.90
|3.01
|3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|727.8
|-45.55
|-5.89
|2,77,01,536
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,670.95
|-14.55
|-0.54
|1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,197.9
|-0.40
|-0.01
|631
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|607.15
|-11.80
|-1.91
|33,550
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|703
|-7.20
|-1.01
|19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,670.2
|92.50
|5.86
|58,088
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,125
|-29.30
|-1.36
|4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|481.05
|1.35
|0.28
|41,493
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|301.8
|4.25
|1.43
|35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|476.25
|1.75
|0.37
|88,273
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.1
|5.50
|0.72
|9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|149.2
|-1.10
|-0.73
|1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,286.45
|14.60
|1.15
|2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|730
|31.80
|4.55
|1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|259.5
|-3.15
|-1.20
|10,451
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|622.85
|13.35
|2.19
|1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|130.05
|0.35
|0.27
|43,888
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|177.5
|2.10
|1.20
|3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|924.6
|-2.85
|-0.31
|14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|16.93
|0.45
|2.73
|12,32,948
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,738.45
|-13.80
|-0.79
|14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|191.85
|4.80
|2.57
|58,261
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|74.84
|-1.42
|-1.86
|23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|307.55
|11.45
|3.87
|88,425
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|167.05
|8.60
|5.43
|21,79,309
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,378.75
|-24.15
|-0.55
|1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|586
|2.90
|0.50
|12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|858.2
|23.45
|2.81
|13,949
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|76.39
|1.44
|1.92
|9,14,038
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|123.45
|1.55
|1.27
|16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|960.25
|14.70
|1.55
|3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|595.5
|-11.05
|-1.82
|7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.45
|-0.73
|23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|81.12
|1.20
|1.50
|8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|261.05
|25.25
|10.71
|5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,104.15
|45.55
|1.49
|4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,578
|2.80
|0.18
|15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|311.9
|-4.60
|-1.45
|9,448
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|14.77
|0.16
|1.10
|19,77,578
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|732.95
|-2.50
|-0.34
|33,582
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.41
|2.11
|7.46
|70,73,357
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|118.7
|4.64
|4.07
|24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|120.45
|0.50
|0.42
|95,396
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|121.5
|2.05
|1.72
|4,63,041
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,794
|28.70
|1.04
|1,535
JBM Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,503
|1.90
|0.13
|5,495
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|464.3
|8.95
|1.97
|47,788
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|391.3
|-1.45
|-0.37
|10,565
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|667.4
|-6.60
|-0.98
|8,998
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|367.7
|2.90
|0.79
|1,16,154
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.13
|7.88
|10.07
|15,91,381
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,312.65
|50.45
|4.00
|15,178
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|517.75
|2.70
|0.52
|12,305
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|469.9
|1.25
|0.27
|42,221
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|766
|2.65
|0.35
|11,717
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|364
|15.45
|4.43
|1,37,628
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|656
|-5.45
|-0.82
|8,073
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.75
|-6.70
|-2.65
|5,27,813
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|669.05
|-1.80
|-0.27
|6,470
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|2,670.9
|-36.00
|-1.33
|3,592
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|222.1
|-0.95
|-0.43
|12,829
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|274.45
|-1.30
|-0.47
|1,49,431
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,201.15
|26.75
|2.28
|88,448
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|400.15
|-2.00
|-0.50
|6,865
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,930
|-66.50
|-3.33
|1,642
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,738.65
|-57.70
|-2.06
|3,417
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|15,180.8
|-124.55
|-0.81
|637
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|432.95
|-5.05
|-1.15
|7,012
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|455.3
|29.00
|6.80
|7,10,133
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|297.8
|0.15
|0.05
|1,56,482
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|108.05
|-1.08
|-0.99
|1,99,103
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|548.75
|11.80
|2.20
|63,880
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,471.65
|3.90
|0.27
|1,237
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,030.2
|6.80
|0.66
|9,479
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|7,215.4
|76.10
|1.07
|1,074
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|397.15
|-1.60
|-0.40
|9,418
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|568.15
|1.00
|0.18
|21,653
Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|394.3
|5.55
|1.43
|19,682
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|151.75
|-2.55
|-1.65
|8,09,200
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.38
|1.17
|1.23
|8,59,813
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|815.4
|-1.85
|-0.23
|2,841
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,366.2
|-7.45
|-0.31
|10,957
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,888.2
|40.25
|2.18
|80,662
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|832.15
|23.85
|2.95
|27,245
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,056.05
|8.80
|0.84
|1,653
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,365.3
|24.25
|1.81
|6,006
Minda Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|345.4
|18.10
|5.53
|1,96,633
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|411.6
|1.85
|0.45
|54,836
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|43.73
|1.70
|4.04
|4,21,723
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|242.7
|4.10
|1.72
|1,85,233
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|907.55
|-11.20
|-1.22
|2,261
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,821.95
|134.50
|7.97
|78,399
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,028.8
|-10.85
|-1.04
|17,172
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|902.8
|-10.95
|-1.20
|31,085
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|52.76
|1.29
|2.51
|28,66,307
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|170.3
|0.60
|0.35
|12,64,537
Nesco Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|718.7
|-4.50
|-0.62
|11,213
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|69.29
|0.92
|1.35
|8,12,121
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|136.9
|6.65
|5.11
|4,44,303
NOCIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|220
|-4.65
|-2.07
|81,158
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|344.7
|7.40
|2.19
|11,191
Orient Electric Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|234.55
|-4.10
|-1.72
|8,186
PCBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|171.2
|-3.00
|-1.72
|1,42,049
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,078.1
|25.20
|2.39
|60,990
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|103.75
|1.30
|1.27
|2,73,706
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|649.2
|-2.30
|-0.35
|20,066
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|331.8
|-0.15
|-0.05
|6,294
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,393
|-72.30
|-4.93
|16,289
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,228
|11.85
|0.97
|17,095
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|494.1
|1.85
|0.38
|35,533
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|728.25
|12.55
|1.75
|17,439
Prism Johnson Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|130.65
|1.20
|0.93
|25,111
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,182
|37.35
|3.26
|2,115
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,872.9
|-3.55
|-0.07
|1,024
Punjab & Sind Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|34.77
|0.14
|0.40
|1,61,730
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,778.9
|-13.15
|-0.73
|81,172
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|428.25
|2.15
|0.50
|6,012
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,262.2
|0.80
|0.06
|8,644
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|138.25
|7.25
|5.53
|29,81,602
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,059
|-0.50
|-0.05
|8,667
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|164.1
|1.70
|1.05
|1,90,075
Rallis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|234.5
|-0.35
|-0.15
|27,818
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|121.8
|0.30
|0.25
|2,38,243
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|2,591.1
|-56.15
|-2.12
|1,937
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,023.9
|24.20
|1.21
|33,683
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|237.65
|-0.90
|-0.38
|4,21,765
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|156.25
|-0.60
|-0.38
|1,56,882
Responsive Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|245.65
|0.90
|0.37
|1,06,481
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|124.3
|-2.35
|-1.86
|58,856
RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|714.05
|-6.80
|-0.94
|5,488
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|510.25
|9.30
|1.86
|2,09,390
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|856.15
|-10.10
|-1.17
|21,794
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,552.85
|-17.70
|-1.13
|19,956
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,097.05
|-9.80
|-0.14
|829
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,408.55
|-15.70
|-1.10
|2,983
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|392.45
|-4.90
|-1.23
|21,468
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,125.45
|7.15
|0.64
|5,050
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|371.15
|1.45
|0.39
|8,790
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|129.5
|-0.60
|-0.46
|2,07,906
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|724.4
|-2.35
|-0.32
|3,046
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|47.08
|0.48
|1.03
|12,04,022
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|479
|12.40
|2.66
|71,736
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|462.6
|-10.60
|-2.24
|4,636
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|63.23
|0.62
|0.99
|15,12,669
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|609
|-1.20
|-0.20
|6,036
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,040.05
|-4.80
|-0.46
|6,829
Spicejet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|31.06
|0.06
|0.19
|8,83,878
Star Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|160.1
|2.85
|1.81
|61,214
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|379
|2.10
|0.56
|21,119
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|168.65
|-2.85
|-1.66
|2,10,256
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|439.2
|-3.55
|-0.80
|13,758
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|509.5
|0.70
|0.14
|29,297
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|250.8
|-5.85
|-2.28
|68,368
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|362.8
|2.45
|0.68
|21,528
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|489.55
|-5.00
|-1.01
|11,594
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|513
|0.80
|0.16
|6,978
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|24.98
|0.38
|1.54