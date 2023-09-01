Follow Us

BSE 250 SMALLCAP

BSE 250 SmallCap
₹4,977.07 Closed
0.67+33.27 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

160
125
1W
3.9
1M
5
3M
19.2
6M
32.2
1Y
29.6
5Y
93.6
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
570.35-1.90-0.33
9,216
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
367.8-1.35-0.37
19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
990.65-41.45-4.02
36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,077.4-0.85-0.08
25,160
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,742.050.300.01
839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,480-22.10-0.88
6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
273.350.450.16
7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
19.910.100.50
1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
625-3.40-0.54
66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2,96972.352.50
13,300
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,91547.052.52
3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
999.8-5.05-0.50
1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,953.35-55.00-1.10
3,395
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
667-5.40-0.80
38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
585.6-7.50-1.26
8,902
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
328.15-2.80-0.85
21,326
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
4,315.2553.201.25
1,777
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
437.63.650.84
21,941
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,174.410.950.94
13,122
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
2,230-12.95-0.58
5,405
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
396.96.901.77
80,391
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
38.36-0.39-1.01
28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
2,625.55-15.65-0.59
1,805
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,48519.800.80
17,624
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,169.1520.801.81
6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
528.118.253.58
2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6,273.454.000.06
689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7456.100.83
5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
978.3-19.80-1.98
2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
444.756.101.39
54,619
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
593.11.950.33
1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
16.08-0.84-4.96
31,32,344
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
304.152.500.83
28,789
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
7608.901.18
16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,09944.204.19
14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
803.855.500.69
45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,128-9.40-0.83
8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
143.05-1.70-1.17
95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
603.95-2.65-0.44
11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,255.51.400.06
8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
687.753.450.50
6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,071.743.604.24
14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
9,518.9527.700.29
870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.453.354.03
5,31,988
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
540.35-10.70-1.94
7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2793.801.38
1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
529.959.651.85
22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
965.55-18.85-1.91
6,578
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
519.3-4.40-0.84
31,619
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
125.82.401.94
2,45,060
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,356.2-19.75-0.83
9,089
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,406.35-7.75-0.55
2,872
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
327.15-3.20-0.97
22,665
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,71578.404.79
32,241
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,458.494.103.98
13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,033.9104.3011.22
63,044
604.4-1.95-0.32
26,112
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
182.71.750.97
89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
786.65-3.85-0.49
1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
322.3-5.65-1.72
72,979
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
40.9-0.66-1.59
14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,615.9-4.05-0.25
1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
54.70.210.39
1,88,936
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
476.55-1.25-0.26
15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
271.9522.709.11
5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
491.50.850.17
36,213
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
195.95-1.00-0.51
25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
88.85-1.56-1.73
2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
818.59.451.17
3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
5,422.113.900.26
543
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
511.54.200.83
31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
265.6-1.25-0.47
5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
380.62.150.57
6,494
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,801.2510.400.22
1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,094.4-4.10-0.37
12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
248.259.203.85
1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
167.854.903.01
3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
727.8-45.55-5.89
2,77,01,536
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,670.95-14.55-0.54
1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,197.9-0.40-0.01
631
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
607.15-11.80-1.91
33,550
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
703-7.20-1.01
19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,670.292.505.86
58,088
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,125-29.30-1.36
4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
481.051.350.28
41,493
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
301.84.251.43
35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
476.251.750.37
88,273
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.15.500.72
9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
149.2-1.10-0.73
1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,262.5-11.20-0.49
1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,286.4514.601.15
2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
73031.804.55
1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
259.5-3.15-1.20
10,451
622.8513.352.19
1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
130.050.350.27
43,888
177.52.101.20
3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
277.51.200.43
50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
924.6-2.85-0.31
14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
16.930.452.73
12,32,948
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,738.45-13.80-0.79
14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
191.854.802.57
58,261
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
74.84-1.42-1.86
23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
307.5511.453.87
88,425
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.058.605.43
21,79,309
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,378.75-24.15-0.55
1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5862.900.50
12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
858.223.452.81
13,949
76.391.441.92
9,14,038
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
123.451.551.27
16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
960.2514.701.55
3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
595.5-11.05-1.82
7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
197.1-1.45-0.73
23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
81.121.201.50
8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
261.0525.2510.71
5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,104.1545.551.49
4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,5782.800.18
15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
311.9-4.60-1.45
9,448
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
14.770.161.10
19,77,578
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
732.95-2.50-0.34
33,582
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.412.117.46
70,73,357
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
118.74.644.07
24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
120.450.500.42
95,396
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
121.52.051.72
4,63,041
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,79428.701.04
1,535
JBM Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,5031.900.13
5,495
Jindal Stainless Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
464.38.951.97
47,788
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
391.3-1.45-0.37
10,565
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
667.4-6.60-0.98
8,998
JK Paper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
367.72.900.79
1,16,154
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.137.8810.07
15,91,381
1,312.6550.454.00
15,178
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
517.752.700.52
12,305
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
469.91.250.27
42,221
Just Dial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
7662.650.35
11,717
Jyothy Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
36415.454.43
1,37,628
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
656-5.45-0.82
8,073
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.75-6.70-2.65
5,27,813
KEC International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
669.05-1.80-0.27
6,470
KEI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
2,670.9-36.00-1.33
3,592
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
222.1-0.95-0.43
12,829
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
274.45-1.30-0.47
1,49,431
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,201.1526.752.28
88,448
KRBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
400.15-2.00-0.50
6,865
1,930-66.50-3.33
1,642
KSB Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,738.65-57.70-2.06
3,417
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
15,180.8-124.55-0.81
637
La Opala RG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
432.95-5.05-1.15
7,012
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
455.329.006.80
7,10,133
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
297.80.150.05
1,56,482
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
108.05-1.08-0.99
1,99,103
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
548.7511.802.20
63,880
Lux Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,471.653.900.27
1,237
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,030.26.800.66
9,479
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
7,215.476.101.07
1,074
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
397.15-1.60-0.40
9,418
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
568.151.000.18
21,653
Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
394.35.551.43
19,682
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
151.75-2.55-1.65
8,09,200
96.381.171.23
8,59,813
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
815.4-1.85-0.23
2,841
Mastek Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,366.2-7.45-0.31
10,957
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,888.240.252.18
80,662
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
832.1523.852.95
27,245
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,056.058.800.84
1,653
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,365.324.251.81
6,006
Minda Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
345.418.105.53
1,96,633
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
411.61.850.45
54,836
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
43.731.704.04
4,21,723
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
242.74.101.72
1,85,233
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
907.55-11.20-1.22
2,261
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,821.95134.507.97
78,399
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,028.8-10.85-1.04
17,172
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
902.8-10.95-1.20
31,085
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
52.761.292.51
28,66,307
NCC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
170.30.600.35
12,64,537
Nesco Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
718.7-4.50-0.62
11,213
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
69.290.921.35
8,12,121
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
136.96.655.11
4,44,303
NOCIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
220-4.65-2.07
81,158
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
344.77.402.19
11,191
Orient Electric Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
234.55-4.10-1.72
8,186
PCBL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
171.2-3.00-1.72
1,42,049
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,078.125.202.39
60,990
Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
103.751.301.27
2,73,706
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
649.2-2.30-0.35
20,066
PNC Infratech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
331.8-0.15-0.05
6,294
Poly Medicure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,393-72.30-4.93
16,289
Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,22811.850.97
17,095
Praj Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
494.11.850.38
35,533
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
728.2512.551.75
17,439
Prism Johnson Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
130.651.200.93
25,111
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,18237.353.26
2,115
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,872.9-3.55-0.07
1,024
Punjab & Sind Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
34.770.140.40
1,61,730
PVR INOX Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,778.9-13.15-0.73
81,172
Quess Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
428.252.150.50
6,012
Radico Khaitan Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,262.20.800.06
8,644
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
138.257.255.53
29,81,602
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,059-0.50-0.05
8,667
Rain Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
164.11.701.05
1,90,075
Rallis India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
234.5-0.35-0.15
27,818
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
121.80.300.25
2,38,243
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
2,591.1-56.15-2.12
1,937
Raymond Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,023.924.201.21
33,683
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
237.65-0.90-0.38
4,21,765
Redington Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
156.25-0.60-0.38
1,56,882
Responsive Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
245.650.900.37
1,06,481
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
124.3-2.35-1.86
58,856
RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
714.05-6.80-0.94
5,488
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
510.259.301.86
2,09,390
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
856.15-10.10-1.17
21,794
Route Mobile Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,552.85-17.70-1.13
19,956
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,097.05-9.80-0.14
829
Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,408.55-15.70-1.10
2,983
Saregama India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
392.45-4.90-1.23
21,468
Sheela Foam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,125.457.150.64
5,050
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
371.151.450.39
8,790
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
129.5-0.60-0.46
2,07,906
Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
724.4-2.35-0.32
3,046
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
47.080.481.03
12,04,022
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
47912.402.66
71,736
SIS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
462.6-10.60-2.24
4,636
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
63.230.620.99
15,12,669
Sobha Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
609-1.20-0.20
6,036
Sonata Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,040.05-4.80-0.46
6,829
Spicejet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
31.060.060.19
8,83,878
Star Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
160.12.851.81
61,214
3792.100.56
21,119
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
168.65-2.85-1.66
2,10,256
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
439.2-3.55-0.80
13,758
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
509.50.700.14
29,297
250.8-5.85-2.28
68,368
Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
362.82.450.68
21,528
Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
489.55-5.00-1.01
11,594
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5130.800.16
6,978
Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
24.980.381.54