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7240.15 Closed
0+0.06 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.6
1M
2.1
3M
4.3
6M
12
1Y
8
5Y
97.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.8430,04,855
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.368,84,305
Devyani International		134.8511.058.938,89,486
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.8415,34,090
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.1573.657.4280,023
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.9669,785
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.2512,785
PTC Industries		19068.55828.904.548,915
Physicswallah		130.755.254.186,54,507
BEML		1795.0069.704.041,00,787
Galaxy Surfactants		2059.0077.553.912,225
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.0527.153.8894,855
Carborundum Universal		1110.0040.853.8232,552
Granules India		870.0031.803.7925,485
Embassy Developments		62.922.243.691,02,068
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.621,05,756
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.566,18,576
Vedant Fashions		518.2517.103.412,10,158
Tata Investment Corporation		689.4522.403.361,75,223
Fine Organic Industries		5150.00156.853.143,774
LT Foods		431.5012.903.0840,722
Welspun Living		164.054.752.983,53,555
Clean Science & Technology		794.7522.752.9581,664
Netweb Technologies India		4940.65129.502.6985,558
Apar Industries		16551.00429.552.667,700
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579,006
Wockhardt		2020.7047.702.4236,727
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1982.2046.102.386,928
Honasa Consumer		476.0010.502.2653,776
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.033,30,136
HFCL		208.004.102.0112,40,015
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2625.4549.701.934,677
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926,476
City Union Bank		212.403.951.893,31,368
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		394.007.251.878,104
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869,625
Sumitomo Chemical India		535.109.601.8362,414
Newgen Software Technologies		552.009.751.8047,631
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060,527
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914,258
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.788,34,832
Anthem Biosciences		840.0514.601.7726,491
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429,473
Hatsun Agro Products		942.2516.051.731,062
Mahanagar Gas		1142.0019.151.713,35,985
IIFL Finance		619.0010.001.6440,743
Brigade Enterprises		582.759.251.612,13,062
Belrise Industries		248.303.751.532,93,074
Medplus Health Services		700.7510.201.487,012
Jindal Saw		269.603.901.471,61,466
Rites		234.453.301.4393,673
Cohance Lifesciences		446.006.151.4020,06,886
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8201.00109.651.36261
Welspun Corp		1841.7024.351.3422,222
NCC		145.601.851.295,03,645
India Cements		397.954.901.2521,347
KNR Constructions		141.951.751.2593,713
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1350.0016.551.2415,233
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.171,84,222
Acutaas Chemicals		3296.7536.801.138,011
OneSource Specialty Pharma		1568.0017.151.115,586
Balrampur Chini Mills		635.006.901.1030,791
Trident		25.170.271.0811,85,245
Choice International		841.608.801.0636,326
FDC		374.003.801.0321,155
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
JSW Cement		134.001.351.021,37,383
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028,042
Procter & Gamble Health		6149.3561.451.011,057
Aditya Infotech		3687.7035.350.974,332
Manappuram Finance		365.403.400.9476,461
Syngene International		403.453.450.865,70,145
DCM Shriram		1017.458.650.862,911
Tanla Platforms		614.204.950.8143,108
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1899.0015.200.818,372
KFIN Technologies		936.007.350.7928,625
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792,162
Birla Corporation		915.357.050.782,623
CESC		163.701.200.741,24,862
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		933.006.750.7343,061
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357,573
Paradeep Phosphates		149.151.050.713,60,792
Mastek		1833.0012.900.717,089
Vardhman Textiles		606.504.050.6719,697
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671,244
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.675,29,187
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
Natco Pharma		918.055.700.626,688
Zydus Wellness		534.003.300.6216,666
Anant Raj		620.003.800.6265,494
Birlasoft		319.901.700.5354,724
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507,748
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733,247
Jyothy Labs		206.750.950.4622,501
Syrma SGS Technology		1423.706.250.4437,455
KEC International		480.002.050.4359,125
DOMS Industries		2260.659.450.4223,535
Reliance Power		24.350.100.4148,69,994
Campus Activewear		220.000.900.4163,851
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.003.150.398,88,945
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382,783
JSW Dulux		3090.0010.950.361,502
Aarti Industries		501.851.750.3555,508
Jubilant Pharmova		928.053.050.3310,233
Aether Industries		1591.004.900.3116,601
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.301,64,797
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.000.850.291,42,474
Urban Company		143.050.400.281,05,236
Cyient		856.702.300.2718,859
Tejas Networks		523.651.350.2643,766
Delhivery		471.101.200.265,25,417
Metropolis Healthcare		563.851.300.2310,105
RHI Magnesita India		412.250.950.239,152
BLS International Services		254.300.500.201,01,109
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
Century Plyboards (India)		784.451.450.19663
Shree Renuka Sugars		22.160.040.181,86,158
Shoppers Stop		419.850.700.174,811
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.165,09,504
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		261.200.350.1391,944
LMW		16695.0019.850.12175
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.127,88,271
Intellect Design Arena		722.700.700.1022,590
Redington		350.900.350.101,60,650
Bikaji Foods International		624.950.500.0863,365
Alok Industries		11.990.010.081,89,021
Minda Corporation		717.100.400.0619,804
Esab India		5627.752.650.0585
National Securities Depository		821.200.400.053,04,866
Just Dial		682.000.200.0323,996
Timken India		3343.450.500.011,032
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011,519
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.012,80,217
Godrej Industries		1305.000.0506,028
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126,845
Maharashtra Scooters		13814.80-1.50-0.01140
Home First Finance Company India		1191.70-0.20-0.0210,604
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339,004
Go Digit General Insurance		271.00-0.10-0.0460,991
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		872.25-0.65-0.074,745
CCL Products India		1128.80-1.00-0.091,634
Maharashtra Seamless		582.60-0.50-0.095,321
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018,244
Indegene		551.55-0.60-0.1154,711
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.118,31,476
CIE Automotive India		410.00-0.50-0.1224,339
Usha Martin		515.30-0.65-0.1324,886
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.00-0.20-0.1341,132
Anupam Rasayan India		1211.65-1.60-0.136,505
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411,984
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1924.15-3.05-0.164,738
Indian Energy Exchange		127.80-0.20-0.161,15,524
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792,703
Elgi Equipments		588.30-1.10-0.199,506
R R Kabel		2758.95-5.35-0.1918,560
Piramal Pharma		207.90-0.40-0.194,55,651
UTI Asset Management Company		898.00-1.85-0.213,216
Sagility		43.60-0.11-0.254,17,673
Blue Dart Express		5093.40-12.65-0.251,752
Caplin Point Laboratories		2577.15-7.40-0.291,898
Sanofi India		3341.15-10.00-0.301,489
Easy Trip Planners		6.59-0.02-0.305,67,332
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304,175
Atul		6774.85-20.20-0.304,969
Can Fin Homes		805.00-2.50-0.312,619
Eris Lifesciences		1385.00-4.45-0.322,319
Data Patterns (India)		4375.50-15.50-0.3523,767
Latent View Analytics		295.85-1.05-0.3516,797
Godrej Agrovet		543.55-1.90-0.358,914
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1385.00-5.25-0.384,657
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397,701
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409,333
PNB Housing Finance		1142.00-5.00-0.4470,860
Supreme Petrochem		699.80-3.15-0.453,387
Zensar Technologies		499.00-2.25-0.4579,040
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.25-0.44-0.4640,589
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611,243
SKF India (Industrial)		2720.00-12.45-0.46813
RBL Bank		387.10-1.90-0.4977,216
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.502,422
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.512,18,499
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.37-0.21-0.532,00,006
Kansai Nerolac Paints		210.00-1.15-0.5449,781
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547,358
JSW Holdings		11984.95-66.15-0.55177
Aavas Financiers		1370.00-7.70-0.567,327
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.20-0.90-0.561,46,855
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		829.65-4.95-0.5914,012
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		4320.00-26.45-0.61401
Swan Corp		308.35-1.90-0.6111,502
TBO Tek		1614.95-9.90-0.6110,674
Godfrey Phillips India		2281.75-14.25-0.6219,182
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
Jupiter Wagons		260.30-1.75-0.6724,096
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.45-3.35-0.6711,367
Engineers India		240.65-1.65-0.6857,397
Ceat		3723.25-25.35-0.683,484
EID Parry (India)		804.50-5.60-0.6991,289
Poly Medicure		1697.00-11.85-0.696,367
Inox Wind		77.95-0.55-0.708,58,827
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.10-0.90-0.7046,871
Zen Technologies		1724.25-12.85-0.7429,678
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
Himadri Speciality Chemical		754.40-6.25-0.821,26,652
Kama Holdings		2500.00-20.80-0.83448
Happiest Minds Technologies		403.00-3.40-0.8459,166
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.874,42,807
Sunteck Realty		299.00-2.65-0.8810,478
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1341.20-12.05-0.8990,175
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.00-1.85-0.8928,854
Godawari Power & Ispat		241.50-2.20-0.9079,739
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113,258
Route Mobile		528.90-4.90-0.9213,002
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.38-0.9240,54,806
Bata India		720.50-6.80-0.933,60,601
Equitas Small Finance Bank		75.35-0.71-0.9319,485
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		17.93-0.17-0.9430,88,728
Force Motors		18510.00-180.00-0.965,764
Allied Blenders & Distillers		599.00-6.00-0.9944,318
Star Cement		201.20-2.05-1.0139,757
PCBL Chemical		321.60-3.30-1.0285,934
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041,534
BASF India		4080.00-43.55-1.063,922
JK Lakshmi Cement		565.00-6.05-1.0612,998
Relaxo Footwears		421.00-4.50-1.0621,776
JM Financial		128.30-1.40-1.081,57,416
TVS Holdings		14751.00-166.05-1.11433
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		160.75-1.85-1.1435,258
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1629.00-19.05-1.161,00,451
International Gemological Institute		356.10-4.25-1.1875,692
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.186,33,512
JBM Auto		650.15-7.75-1.1826,810
Pine Labs		154.25-1.85-1.1910,64,101
Network18 Media & Investments		29.54-0.37-1.2469,836
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1011.00-13.05-1.275,168
IFCI		73.95-0.97-1.296,04,482
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.308,87,841
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		535.50-7.10-1.3128,496
Aegis Vopak Terminals		283.10-3.80-1.3241,310
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1554.30-21.00-1.337,665
HBL Engineering		726.70-10.00-1.3677,914
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.00-17.70-1.371,34,142
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1002.20-14.05-1.3814,495
Finolex Cables		1020.00-14.45-1.4012,996
Sobha		1339.70-19.15-1.415,665
Olectra Greentech		1381.20-20.25-1.4415,997
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.4427,008
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.50-8.35-1.4657,490
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.25-26.40-1.5026,233
Asahi India Glass		900.00-13.70-1.503,107
Cello World		373.00-5.70-1.5188,432
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292,477
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.551,23,190
Triveni Turbine		636.45-10.05-1.5551,134
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.85-13.45-1.569,249
Concord Biotech		1353.35-21.65-1.578,907
PVR INOX		1124.30-18.10-1.5815,040
Craftsman Automation		10400.00-166.50-1.583,934
Signatureglobal (India)		800.85-12.95-1.5919,784
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.50-5.60-1.5912,431
Action Construction Equipment		1095.25-17.85-1.6039,209
Gallantt Ispat		605.30-9.90-1.616,668
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833,038
Angel One		292.20-5.00-1.683,22,338
HEG		673.85-11.50-1.6852,605
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1890.05-32.25-1.685,198
Prime Focus		287.40-4.90-1.6898,229
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
Kajaria Ceramics		1155.00-20.25-1.7210,630
Aadhar Housing Finance		504.25-8.90-1.737,665
Five-Star Business Finance		543.10-10.05-1.8210,250
Graphite India		708.50-13.10-1.8225,089
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		1530.00-28.75-1.848,212
NAVA		582.10-11.25-1.907,065
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.25-8.75-1.9111,517
Computer Age Management Services		784.40-15.60-1.9584,617
ACME Solar Holdings		368.05-7.35-1.961,05,631
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.971,29,025
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Afcons Infrastructure		273.20-5.60-2.011,18,454
Cemindia Projects		1219.30-25.30-2.0340,223
Archean Chemical Industries		506.60-11.15-2.1518,271
Whirlpool of India		812.00-17.90-2.165,09,257
Vinati Organics		1320.00-29.25-2.171,563
Laxmi Organic Industries		176.10-3.90-2.171,15,893
V-Guard Industries		315.15-7.15-2.221,98,346
The Ramco Cements		915.00-21.70-2.324,985
Sammaan Capital		163.15-3.90-2.332,13,816
Kirloskar Brothers		1915.00-46.40-2.3713,043
CreditAccess Grameen		1510.00-36.60-2.375,873
Pfizer		4783.00-118.35-2.41691
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.40-14.45-2.421,07,461
Gabriel India		1497.75-37.35-2.4337,274
Prism Johnson		111.00-2.85-2.5020,15,566
Jubilant Ingrevia		737.00-19.15-2.5325,861
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		70.05-1.89-2.635,59,652
Affle 3I		1643.25-45.70-2.7130,066
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		319.05-9.00-2.7458,612
Elecon Engineering Company		437.65-12.80-2.8464,556
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		211.00-6.25-2.8852,383
TTK Prestige		615.50-19.40-3.065,003
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Aegis Logistics		1354.00-44.20-3.161,15,492
Garware Technical Fibres		810.95-27.90-3.337,060
Balaji Amines		2028.50-72.15-3.438,757
Sai Life Science		1366.05-49.20-3.482,57,195
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.681,35,049
G R Infraprojects		870.10-33.30-3.6948,237
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2412.25-93.35-3.7368,027
Cera Sanitaryware		6063.60-237.05-3.761,394
Sheela Foam		672.00-26.30-3.7735,568
Gujarat State Petronet		277.80-10.90-3.786,33,671
Capri Global Capital		230.30-9.70-4.0412,29,230
Finolex Industries		164.30-7.20-4.201,29,684
Sonata Software		318.65-14.70-4.411,60,649
Navin Fluorine International		8261.00-383.60-4.4432,149
C.E. Info Systems		1022.00-48.25-4.5115,345
Firstsource Solutions		279.95-14.15-4.815,83,010
Chemplast Sanmar		185.20-9.90-5.0779,531
eClerx Services		1770.75-99.00-5.2972,264
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2245.00-126.30-5.3320,479
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.9313,88,067
PNC Infratech		224.00-15.90-6.6311,60,722
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.65-18.35-6.8517,64,100
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.25-81.50-9.414,63,928
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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