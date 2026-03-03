|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,343.43
|6,332.54
|10
|6,356.91
|6,346.37
|20
|6,360.61
|6,355.82
|50
|6,429.63
|6,425.03
|100
|6,603.08
|6,528.31
|200
|6,727.49
|6,595.76
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Tejas Networks
|485.45
|49.85
|11.44
|BASF India
|3609.00
|154.35
|4.47
|Poly Medicure
|1318.80
|52.40
|4.14
|FDC
|370.85
|13.95
|3.91
|Finolex Cables
|946.05
|31.75
|3.47
|Hatsun Agro Products
|911.75
|21.10
|2.37
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Craftsman Automation
|7690.95
|165.55
|2.20
|Procter & Gamble Health
|5004.00
|92.90
|1.89
|Home First Finance Company India
|1101.00
|20.35
|1.88
|Cello World
|423.40
|7.60
|1.83
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1206.10
|18.55
|1.56
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3120.25
|44.75
|1.46
|Vardhman Textiles
|548.40
|5.95
|1.10
|Sheela Foam
|554.55
|5.70
|1.04
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|2073.50
|20.60
|1.00
|Usha Martin
|422.10
|3.65
|0.87
|CCL Products India
|1019.75
|8.35
|0.83
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|1407.00
|11.45
|0.82
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1409.80
|10.95
|0.78
|Zensar Technologies
|568.80
|4.25
|0.75
|Clean Science & Technology
|740.05
|5.30
|0.72
|Eris Lifesciences
|1369.00
|9.80
|0.72
|EID Parry (India)
|871.00
|5.85
|0.68
|IIFL Finance
|500.00
|3.35
|0.67
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|555.30
|3.50
|0.63
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|672.35
|3.35
|0.50
|PTC Industries
|18013.20
|81.20
|0.45
|Brainbees Solutions
|217.50
|0.70
|0.32
|Navin Fluorine International
|6270.50
|14.50
|0.23
|Westlife Foodworld
|495.65
|1.10
|0.22
|Vedant Fashions
|390.75
|0.85
|0.22
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13270.00
|28.05
|0.21
|Prism Johnson
|126.50
|0.15
|0.12
|Shoppers Stop
|305.00
|0.20
|0.07
|Network18 Media & Investments
|33.36
|0.01
|0.03
|Data Patterns (India)
|3206.50
|-1.95
|-0.06
|EIH
|313.15
|-0.35
|-0.11
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|113.45
|-0.15
|-0.13
|PVR INOX
|1020.70
|-1.50
|-0.15
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|345.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|126.85
|-0.25
|-0.20
|Manappuram Finance
|282.20
|-0.60
|-0.21
|Garware Technical Fibres
|640.00
|-1.70
|-0.26
|Just Dial
|549.45
|-1.55
|-0.28
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|Aster DM Healthcare
|650.05
|-2.25
|-0.34
|Welspun Living
|124.85
|-0.50
|-0.40
|Century Plyboards (India)
|731.20
|-3.15
|-0.43
|Bikaji Foods International
|635.00
|-3.05
|-0.48
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8800.00
|-42.60
|-0.48
|Galaxy Surfactants
|1943.50
|-10.25
|-0.52
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|399.00
|-2.50
|-0.62
|Welspun Corp
|820.00
|-5.10
|-0.62
|Akzo Nobel India
|2915.80
|-18.60
|-0.63
|Castrol India
|185.80
|-1.20
|-0.64
|V-Guard Industries
|310.95
|-2.00
|-0.64
|Sunteck Realty
|397.30
|-2.70
|-0.68
|Hyundai Motor India
|2148.55
|-15.20
|-0.70
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1686.70
|-12.15
|-0.72
|Go Digit General Insurance
|332.50
|-2.50
|-0.75
|Whirlpool of India
|915.00
|-7.15
|-0.78
|HEG
|572.90
|-4.75
|-0.82
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|282.30
|-2.40
|-0.84
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1326.40
|-11.55
|-0.86
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|705.30
|-6.25
|-0.88
|Medplus Health Services
|839.70
|-7.60
|-0.90
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|2113.00
|-20.50
|-0.96
|Brigade Enterprises
|685.20
|-6.90
|-1.00
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|120.00
|-1.25
|-1.03
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.00
|-2.25
|-1.06
|C.E. Info Systems
|1023.50
|-11.15
|-1.08
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|984.00
|-10.80
|-1.09
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1224.15
|-13.65
|-1.10
|Maharashtra Seamless
|555.40
|-6.60
|-1.17
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|PNB Housing Finance
|818.75
|-10.05
|-1.21
|Granules India
|574.55
|-7.10
|-1.22
|CIE Automotive India
|466.00
|-5.80
|-1.23
|Amber Enterprises India
|7878.95
|-97.95
|-1.23
|Graphite India
|707.95
|-9.65
|-1.34
|Cera Sanitaryware
|4823.60
|-66.20
|-1.35
|JM Financial
|126.05
|-1.75
|-1.37
|Birlasoft
|384.70
|-5.40
|-1.38
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|57.28
|-0.81
|-1.39
|Capri Global Capital
|158.75
|-2.25
|-1.40
|Aegis Logistics
|679.20
|-9.65
|-1.40
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|879.00
|-12.50
|-1.40
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|807.95
|-12.05
|-1.47
|Cohance Lifesciences
|304.20
|-4.55
|-1.47
|Gujarat State Petronet
|299.95
|-4.55
|-1.49
|Affle 3I
|1354.20
|-20.80
|-1.51
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|Balaji Amines
|1072.60
|-16.55
|-1.52
|Mastek
|1556.70
|-26.25
|-1.66
|Intellect Design Arena
|685.50
|-11.60
|-1.66
|Mahanagar Gas
|1199.05
|-20.35
|-1.67
|Varroc Engineering
|532.00
|-9.10
|-1.68
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|351.45
|-6.05
|-1.69
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|Radico Khaitan
|2603.00
|-45.20
|-1.71
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|452.45
|-7.90
|-1.72
|Kama Holdings
|2590.00
|-46.50
|-1.76
|City Union Bank
|278.25
|-5.05
|-1.78
|Cyient
|899.25
|-16.60
|-1.81
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|3925.00
|-72.30
|-1.81
|NCC
|150.00
|-2.80
|-1.83
|Ceat
|3465.75
|-65.25
|-1.85
|Zydus Wellness
|378.35
|-7.20
|-1.87
|R R Kabel
|1532.80
|-29.30
|-1.88
|BEML
|1648.45
|-32.15
|-1.91
|eClerx Services
|3112.45
|-61.20
|-1.93
|Atul
|6508.20
|-130.20
|-1.96
|Jubilant Pharmova
|849.30
|-17.05
|-1.97
|PNC Infratech
|202.90
|-4.10
|-1.98
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1263.50
|-25.85
|-2.00
|RBL Bank
|313.05
|-6.40
|-2.00
|HFCL
|67.29
|-1.39
|-2.02
|Gillette India
|8161.65
|-169.35
|-2.03
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1600.10
|-33.20
|-2.03
|Carborundum Universal
|806.90
|-16.75
|-2.03
|Piramal Pharma
|152.95
|-3.20
|-2.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1660.00
|-34.85
|-2.06
|Sammaan Capital
|146.80
|-3.10
|-2.07
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.21
|-1.82
|-2.09
|Five-Star Business Finance
|408.00
|-8.80
|-2.11
|Action Construction Equipment
|866.20
|-18.70
|-2.11
|LMW
|14480.00
|-314.00
|-2.12
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1347.80
|-29.45
|-2.14
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|239.00
|-5.25
|-2.15
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|840.50
|-19.50
|-2.27
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|459.50
|-10.65
|-2.27
|Esab India
|5400.00
|-126.50
|-2.29
|KFIN Technologies
|934.95
|-22.05
|-2.30
|HBL Engineering
|669.05
|-15.85
|-2.31
|Can Fin Homes
|826.75
|-19.60
|-2.32
|Metropolis Healthcare
|1859.00
|-44.20
|-2.32
|Jyothy Labs
|247.15
|-5.90
|-2.33
|Chalet Hotels
|784.75
|-18.80
|-2.34
|Finolex Industries
|180.80
|-4.35
|-2.35
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1144.10
|-27.50
|-2.35
|Blue Dart Express
|5550.00
|-133.45
|-2.35
|Tata Investment Corporation
|642.10
|-15.60
|-2.37
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1790.00
|-43.45
|-2.37
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|826.15
|-20.40
|-2.41
|UTI Asset Management Company
|965.50
|-23.95
|-2.42
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|164.85
|-4.10
|-2.43
|Bata India
|769.45
|-19.40
|-2.46
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2372.15
|-60.65
|-2.49
|Chemplast Sanmar
|239.40
|-6.15
|-2.50
|DCM Shriram
|1010.90
|-26.10
|-2.52
|Kajaria Ceramics
|933.50
|-24.35
|-2.54
|Sanofi India
|3861.50
|-101.75
|-2.57
|India Cements
|396.15
|-10.45
|-2.57
|TVS Holdings
|14705.20
|-394.75
|-2.61
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|Godrej Industries
|962.00
|-25.90
|-2.62
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|172.00
|-4.70
|-2.66
|Sonata Software
|260.85
|-7.15
|-2.67
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|319.35
|-8.85
|-2.70
|CESC
|153.65
|-4.30
|-2.72
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|Elgi Equipments
|519.60
|-14.75
|-2.76
|Minda Corporation
|540.00
|-15.50
|-2.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|569.30
|-16.40
|-2.80
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1535.00
|-44.25
|-2.80
|Honasa Consumer
|294.55
|-8.55
|-2.82
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|23.60
|-0.70
|-2.88
|Indian Energy Exchange
|121.55
|-3.60
|-2.88
|The Ramco Cements
|1098.00
|-32.60
|-2.88
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|Signatureglobal (India)
|961.05
|-28.75
|-2.90
|Concord Biotech
|1186.05
|-35.50
|-2.91
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2384.00
|-71.60
|-2.92
|Latent View Analytics
|327.60
|-9.85
|-2.92
|G R Infraprojects
|923.40
|-28.10
|-2.95
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|441.15
|-13.75
|-3.02
|Aavas Financiers
|1245.50
|-39.45
|-3.07
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1437.00
|-45.45
|-3.07
|Sobha
|1355.00
|-42.85
|-3.07
|SKF India (Industrial)
|2467.15
|-78.45
|-3.08
|Pfizer
|4911.50
|-156.85
|-3.09
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|446.50
|-14.35
|-3.11
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.90
|-17.75
|-3.12
|Angel One
|226.35
|-7.35
|-3.15
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|1206.00
|-39.25
|-3.15
|Inox Wind
|89.21
|-2.94
|-3.19
|Natco Pharma
|956.75
|-31.55
|-3.19
|KNR Constructions
|128.50
|-4.25
|-3.20
|Aether Industries
|927.65
|-30.75
|-3.21
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|348.50
|-11.55
|-3.21
|Alok Industries
|13.83
|-0.46
|-3.22
|Aarti Industries
|432.60
|-14.90
|-3.33
|Sapphire Foods India
|198.20
|-6.90
|-3.36
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|690.40
|-24.10
|-3.37
|Tanla Platforms
|442.00
|-15.55
|-3.40
|Jindal Saw
|178.65
|-6.30
|-3.41
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2043.70
|-73.05
|-3.45
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|121.75
|-4.40
|-3.49
|Campus Activewear
|250.10
|-9.15
|-3.53
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|190.80
|-7.05
|-3.56
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|873.00
|-32.20
|-3.56
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|Route Mobile
|490.00
|-18.50
|-3.64
|Jupiter Wagons
|257.45
|-9.90
|-3.70
|Triveni Turbine
|470.50
|-18.20
|-3.72
|Star Cement
|206.10
|-8.00
|-3.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|196.45
|-7.70
|-3.77
|Devyani International
|122.60
|-4.80
|-3.77
|KEC International
|564.60
|-22.10
|-3.77
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|61.77
|-2.47
|-3.84
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|719.00
|-28.70
|-3.84
|Anant Raj
|509.00
|-20.45
|-3.86
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|Praj Industries
|305.35
|-12.55
|-3.95
|Computer Age Management Services
|650.75
|-27.25
|-4.02
|TBO Tek
|1176.80
|-49.55
|-4.04
|Vinati Organics
|1412.65
|-59.75
|-4.06
|Swan Corp
|367.00
|-15.80
|-4.13
|Newgen Software Technologies
|488.10
|-21.05
|-4.13
|TTK Prestige
|501.10
|-21.70
|-4.15
|Rajesh Exports
|138.75
|-6.00
|-4.15
|Relaxo Footwears
|333.30
|-14.55
|-4.18
|BLS International Services
|267.20
|-11.65
|-4.18
|CreditAccess Grameen
|1211.45
|-53.30
|-4.21
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.90
|-1.76
|-4.22
|RHI Magnesita India
|416.70
|-18.50
|-4.25
|Trident
|24.47
|-1.09
|-4.26
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.35
|-5.40
|-4.26
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|671.10
|-30.05
|-4.29
|Olectra Greentech
|953.65
|-43.65
|-4.38
|JBM Auto
|526.95
|-24.95
|-4.52
|Ola Electric Mobility
|24.07
|-1.15
|-4.56
|PCBL Chemical
|295.30
|-14.20
|-4.59
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1178.40
|-56.65
|-4.59
|Archean Chemical Industries
|549.15
|-26.55
|-4.61
|Apar Industries
|10655.00
|-523.20
|-4.68
|Rites
|203.70
|-10.05
|-4.70
|Supreme Petrochem
|681.60
|-35.15
|-4.90
|Ircon International
|136.40
|-7.15
|-4.98
|MMTC
|58.61
|-3.34
|-5.39
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|455.55
|-26.20
|-5.44
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|457.90
|-26.45
|-5.46
|Fine Organic Industries
|4453.00
|-260.20
|-5.52
|Godrej Agrovet
|605.40
|-35.80
|-5.58
|IFCI
|56.43
|-3.54
|-5.90
|Birla Corporation
|942.10
|-59.10
|-5.90
|Redington
|262.80
|-17.95
|-6.39
|Easy Trip Planners
|8.01
|-0.61
|-7.08
|Asahi India Glass
|842.30
|-66.60
|-7.33