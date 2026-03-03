Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
6172.61 Closed
-1.98-124.74
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE 250 SmallCap Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,908.82₹6,232.82
₹6,172.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,296.93₹7,225.32
₹6,172.61
Open Price
₹5,908.82
Prev. Close
₹6,297.35

BSE 250 SmallCap Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,343.436,332.54
106,356.916,346.37
206,360.616,355.82
506,429.636,425.03
1006,603.086,528.31
2006,727.496,595.76

BSE 250 SmallCap Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE 250 SmallCap Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.44
BASF India		3609.00154.354.47
Poly Medicure		1318.8052.404.14
FDC		370.8513.953.91
Finolex Cables		946.0531.753.47
Hatsun Agro Products		911.7521.102.37
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Craftsman Automation		7690.95165.552.20
Procter & Gamble Health		5004.0092.901.89
Home First Finance Company India		1101.0020.351.88
Cello World		423.407.601.83
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		1206.1018.551.56
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.46
Vardhman Textiles		548.405.951.10
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.04
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		2073.5020.601.00
Usha Martin		422.103.650.87
CCL Products India		1019.758.350.83
Kirloskar Oil Engines		1407.0011.450.82
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1409.8010.950.78
Zensar Technologies		568.804.250.75
Clean Science & Technology		740.055.300.72
Eris Lifesciences		1369.009.800.72
EID Parry (India)		871.005.850.68
IIFL Finance		500.003.350.67
Ramkrishna Forgings		555.303.500.63
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		672.353.350.50
PTC Industries		18013.2081.200.45
Brainbees Solutions		217.500.700.32
Navin Fluorine International		6270.5014.500.23
Westlife Foodworld		495.651.100.22
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.22
Maharashtra Scooters		13270.0028.050.21
Prism Johnson		126.500.150.12
Shoppers Stop		305.000.200.07
Network18 Media & Investments		33.360.010.03
Data Patterns (India)		3206.50-1.95-0.06
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.11
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.13
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.15
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.16
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		126.85-0.25-0.20
Manappuram Finance		282.20-0.60-0.21
Garware Technical Fibres		640.00-1.70-0.26
Just Dial		549.45-1.55-0.28
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
Aster DM Healthcare		650.05-2.25-0.34
Welspun Living		124.85-0.50-0.40
Century Plyboards (India)		731.20-3.15-0.43
Bikaji Foods International		635.00-3.05-0.48
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8800.00-42.60-0.48
Galaxy Surfactants		1943.50-10.25-0.52
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		256.00-1.55-0.60
Sumitomo Chemical India		399.00-2.50-0.62
Welspun Corp		820.00-5.10-0.62
Akzo Nobel India		2915.80-18.60-0.63
Castrol India		185.80-1.20-0.64
V-Guard Industries		310.95-2.00-0.64
Sunteck Realty		397.30-2.70-0.68
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.70
Caplin Point Laboratories		1686.70-12.15-0.72
Go Digit General Insurance		332.50-2.50-0.75
Whirlpool of India		915.00-7.15-0.78
HEG		572.90-4.75-0.82
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		282.30-2.40-0.84
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1326.40-11.55-0.86
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		705.30-6.25-0.88
Medplus Health Services		839.70-7.60-0.90
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.96
Brigade Enterprises		685.20-6.90-1.00
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.03
Firstsource Solutions		211.00-2.25-1.06
C.E. Info Systems		1023.50-11.15-1.08
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		984.00-10.80-1.09
Anupam Rasayan India		1224.15-13.65-1.10
Maharashtra Seamless		555.40-6.60-1.17
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.19
PNB Housing Finance		818.75-10.05-1.21
Granules India		574.55-7.10-1.22
CIE Automotive India		466.00-5.80-1.23
Amber Enterprises India		7878.95-97.95-1.23
Graphite India		707.95-9.65-1.34
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35
JM Financial		126.05-1.75-1.37
Birlasoft		384.70-5.40-1.38
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		57.28-0.81-1.39
Capri Global Capital		158.75-2.25-1.40
Aegis Logistics		679.20-9.65-1.40
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		879.00-12.50-1.40
Jyoti CNC Automation		807.95-12.05-1.47
Cohance Lifesciences		304.20-4.55-1.47
Gujarat State Petronet		299.95-4.55-1.49
Affle 3I		1354.20-20.80-1.51
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Balaji Amines		1072.60-16.55-1.52
Mastek		1556.70-26.25-1.66
Intellect Design Arena		685.50-11.60-1.66
Mahanagar Gas		1199.05-20.35-1.67
Varroc Engineering		532.00-9.10-1.68
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		351.45-6.05-1.69
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.71
Aadhar Housing Finance		452.45-7.90-1.72
Kama Holdings		2590.00-46.50-1.76
City Union Bank		278.25-5.05-1.78
Cyient		899.25-16.60-1.81
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		3925.00-72.30-1.81
NCC		150.00-2.80-1.83
Ceat		3465.75-65.25-1.85
Zydus Wellness		378.35-7.20-1.87
R R Kabel		1532.80-29.30-1.88
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.91
eClerx Services		3112.45-61.20-1.93
Atul		6508.20-130.20-1.96
Jubilant Pharmova		849.30-17.05-1.97
PNC Infratech		202.90-4.10-1.98
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1263.50-25.85-2.00
RBL Bank		313.05-6.40-2.00
HFCL		67.29-1.39-2.02
Gillette India		8161.65-169.35-2.03
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1600.10-33.20-2.03
Carborundum Universal		806.90-16.75-2.03
Piramal Pharma		152.95-3.20-2.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1660.00-34.85-2.06
Sammaan Capital		146.80-3.10-2.07
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
Five-Star Business Finance		408.00-8.80-2.11
Action Construction Equipment		866.20-18.70-2.11
LMW		14480.00-314.00-2.12
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1347.80-29.45-2.14
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		239.00-5.25-2.15
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
Shyam Metalics and Energy		840.50-19.50-2.27
Balrampur Chini Mills		459.50-10.65-2.27
Esab India		5400.00-126.50-2.29
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.30
HBL Engineering		669.05-15.85-2.31
Can Fin Homes		826.75-19.60-2.32
Metropolis Healthcare		1859.00-44.20-2.32
Jyothy Labs		247.15-5.90-2.33
Chalet Hotels		784.75-18.80-2.34
Finolex Industries		180.80-4.35-2.35
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1144.10-27.50-2.35
Blue Dart Express		5550.00-133.45-2.35
Tata Investment Corporation		642.10-15.60-2.37
Narayana Hrudayalaya		1790.00-43.45-2.37
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.39
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		826.15-20.40-2.41
UTI Asset Management Company		965.50-23.95-2.42
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		164.85-4.10-2.43
Bata India		769.45-19.40-2.46
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.49
Chemplast Sanmar		239.40-6.15-2.50
DCM Shriram		1010.90-26.10-2.52
Kajaria Ceramics		933.50-24.35-2.54
Sanofi India		3861.50-101.75-2.57
India Cements		396.15-10.45-2.57
TVS Holdings		14705.20-394.75-2.61
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
Gujarat Pipavav Port		172.00-4.70-2.66
Sonata Software		260.85-7.15-2.67
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		319.35-8.85-2.70
CESC		153.65-4.30-2.72
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
Elgi Equipments		519.60-14.75-2.76
Minda Corporation		540.00-15.50-2.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		569.30-16.40-2.80
Kirloskar Brothers		1535.00-44.25-2.80
Honasa Consumer		294.55-8.55-2.82
Shree Renuka Sugars		23.60-0.70-2.88
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.88
The Ramco Cements		1098.00-32.60-2.88
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Signatureglobal (India)		961.05-28.75-2.90
Concord Biotech		1186.05-35.50-2.91
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		2384.00-71.60-2.92
Latent View Analytics		327.60-9.85-2.92
G R Infraprojects		923.40-28.10-2.95
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		441.15-13.75-3.02
Aavas Financiers		1245.50-39.45-3.07
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1437.00-45.45-3.07
Sobha		1355.00-42.85-3.07
SKF India (Industrial)		2467.15-78.45-3.08
Pfizer		4911.50-156.85-3.09
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		446.50-14.35-3.11
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
Nuvama Wealth Management		1206.00-39.25-3.15
Inox Wind		89.21-2.94-3.19
Natco Pharma		956.75-31.55-3.19
KNR Constructions		128.50-4.25-3.20
Aether Industries		927.65-30.75-3.21
Happiest Minds Technologies		348.50-11.55-3.21
Alok Industries		13.83-0.46-3.22
Aarti Industries		432.60-14.90-3.33
Sapphire Foods India		198.20-6.90-3.36
JK Lakshmi Cement		690.40-24.10-3.37
Tanla Platforms		442.00-15.55-3.40
Jindal Saw		178.65-6.30-3.41
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.45
Laxmi Organic Industries		121.75-4.40-3.49
Campus Activewear		250.10-9.15-3.53
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		190.80-7.05-3.56
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		873.00-32.20-3.56
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
Route Mobile		490.00-18.50-3.64
Jupiter Wagons		257.45-9.90-3.70
Triveni Turbine		470.50-18.20-3.72
Star Cement		206.10-8.00-3.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		196.45-7.70-3.77
Devyani International		122.60-4.80-3.77
KEC International		564.60-22.10-3.77
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		84.14-3.33-3.81
Equitas Small Finance Bank		61.77-2.47-3.84
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		719.00-28.70-3.84
Anant Raj		509.00-20.45-3.86
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Praj Industries		305.35-12.55-3.95
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.04
Vinati Organics		1412.65-59.75-4.06
Swan Corp		367.00-15.80-4.13
Newgen Software Technologies		488.10-21.05-4.13
TTK Prestige		501.10-21.70-4.15
Rajesh Exports		138.75-6.00-4.15
Relaxo Footwears		333.30-14.55-4.18
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.18
CreditAccess Grameen		1211.45-53.30-4.21
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.90-1.76-4.22
RHI Magnesita India		416.70-18.50-4.25
Trident		24.47-1.09-4.26
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.26
Titagarh Rail Systems		671.10-30.05-4.29
Olectra Greentech		953.65-43.65-4.38
JBM Auto		526.95-24.95-4.52
Ola Electric Mobility		24.07-1.15-4.56
PCBL Chemical		295.30-14.20-4.59
Kalpataru Projects International		1178.40-56.65-4.59
Archean Chemical Industries		549.15-26.55-4.61
Apar Industries		10655.00-523.20-4.68
Rites		203.70-10.05-4.70
Supreme Petrochem		681.60-35.15-4.90
Ircon International		136.40-7.15-4.98
MMTC		58.61-3.34-5.39
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		455.55-26.20-5.44
Himadri Speciality Chemical		457.90-26.45-5.46
Fine Organic Industries		4453.00-260.20-5.52
Godrej Agrovet		605.40-35.80-5.58
IFCI		56.43-3.54-5.90
Birla Corporation		942.10-59.10-5.90
Redington		262.80-17.95-6.39
Easy Trip Planners		8.01-0.61-7.08
Asahi India Glass		842.30-66.60-7.33

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
