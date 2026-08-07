Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
|Sicagen India
|74.14
|12.35
|19.99%
|269.22
|Maris Spinners
|35.01
|5.61
|19.08%
|217.45
|Icon Facilitators
|81.00
|10.70
|15.22%
|25.20
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material
|97.57
|8.87
|10.00%
|148.18
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|55.80
|5.07
|9.99%
|1.93
|Siddheswari Garments
|16.22
|1.47
|9.97%
|0.02
|Chartered Logistics
|9.18
|0.83
|9.94%
|3135.34
|Windsor Machines
|304.40
|27.25
|9.83%
|35.14
|Pulsar International
|0.48
|0.04
|9.09%
|7510.41
|Worth Peripherals
|161.50
|13.00
|8.75%
|7.47
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|653.05
|52.15
|8.68%
|383.34
|Vivid Mercantile
|6.11
|0.48
|8.53%
|802.49
|Centuple Global
|43.69
|2.86
|7.00%
|0.75
|G V Films
|0.31
|0.02
|6.90%
|9855.47
|Bizotic Commercial
|535.90
|32.05
|6.36%
|42.60
|Kush Industries
|6.69
|0.39
|6.19%
|10.78
|Milkfood
|75.85
|4.06
|5.66%
|11.05
|Vaarad Ventures
|9.20
|0.49
|5.63%
|1.72
|Asarfi Hospital
|222.10
|11.80
|5.61%
|55.00
|Omni Ax's Software
|3.25
|0.16
|5.18%
|0.20
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|415.00
|19.95
|5.05%
|0.13
|Taylormade Renewables
|73.29
|3.49
|5.00%
|6.65
|Oneindig Technologies
|132.30
|6.30
|5.00%
|250.80
|Automobile Products of India
|7.14
|0.34
|5.00%
|0.11
|Arigato Universe
|54.41
|2.59
|5.00%
|0.23
|Purple Wave Infocom
|245.70
|11.70
|5.00%
|51.00
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills
|316.10
|15.05
|5.00%
|0.79
|Shiva Mills
|65.10
|3.10
|5.00%
|0.60
|Sea TV Network
|2.94
|0.14
|5.00%
|0.99
|ANS Industries
|11.97
|0.57
|5.00%
|0.00
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|68.90
|3.28
|5.00%
|18.00
|Gujarat Inject (Kerala)
|10.50
|0.50
|5.00%
|460.47
|Ramgopal Polytex
|33.60
|1.60
|5.00%
|9.68
|Vibrant Global Capital
|54.85
|2.61
|5.00%
|13.91
|Le Lavoir
|39.29
|1.87
|5.00%
|70.48
|Starlineps Enterprises
|8.61
|0.41
|5.00%
|921.07
|Stellant Securities (India)
|1016.05
|48.35
|5.00%
|35.99
|Suraj Industries
|57.33
|2.73
|5.00%
|65.32
|Danlaw Technologies India
|1198.30
|57.05
|5.00%
|3.82
|Valiant Laboratories
|65.10
|3.10
|5.00%
|7.79
|Last Mile Enterprises
|6.09
|0.29
|5.00%
|112.90
|Kanel Industries
|76.98
|3.66
|4.99%
|0.48
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|14.93
|0.71
|4.99%
|23.72
|Reliable Ventures India
|26.51
|1.26
|4.99%
|3.27
|Gogia Capital Growth
|50.10
|2.38
|4.99%
|0.00
|Rekvina Laboratories
|29.22
|1.39
|4.99%
|0.08
|Vinayak Polycon International
|22.10
|1.05
|4.99%
|0.07
|Soni Medicare
|73.82
|3.51
|4.99%
|1.27
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.10
|15.20
|4.99%
|19.35
|Southern Latex
|22.32
|1.06
|4.99%
|0.22
|Chandra Bhagat Pharma
|43.38
|2.06
|4.99%
|4.00
|Anand Projects
|31.21
|1.48
|4.98%
|0.01
|Samtel India
|37.28
|1.77
|4.98%
|43.90
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.96
|1.47
|4.98%
|53.58
|McLeod Russel (India)
|49.08
|2.33
|4.98%
|21.65
|IVP
|166.55
|7.90
|4.98%
|0.23
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|171.80
|8.15
|4.98%
|25.69
|GEE
|119.05
|5.65
|4.98%
|308.93
|Jinkushal Industries
|102.20
|4.85
|4.98%
|0.67
|Darjeeling Industries
|17.30
|0.82
|4.98%
|1.28
|Cella Space
|26.14
|1.24
|4.98%
|11.61
|Anka India
|21.52
|1.02
|4.98%
|4.17
|Apt Packaging
|65.08
|3.09
|4.98%
|6.02
|Vertex Securities
|3.38
|0.16
|4.97%
|68.89
|Scan Projects
|110.80
|5.25
|4.97%
|1.16
|Sobhagya Mercantile
|1346.70
|63.80
|4.97%
|4.00
|Raunaq International
|31.25
|1.48
|4.97%
|1.44
|Xtranet Technologies
|136.15
|6.45
|4.97%
|26.95
|AFLOAT Enterprises
|7.39
|0.35
|4.97%
|250.00
|ACI Infocom
|1.69
|0.08
|4.97%
|527.24
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|11.22
|0.53
|4.96%
|155.29
|Cropster Agro
|5.08
|0.24
|4.96%
|22768.07
|Sharvaya Metals
|139.55
|6.60
|4.96%
|24.60
|Kuber Udyog
|25.81
|1.22
|4.96%
|6.71
|Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers
|13.32
|0.63
|4.96%
|0.64
|Rich Universe Network
|9.97
|0.47
|4.95%
|23.04
|Elango Industries
|9.98
|0.47
|4.94%
|0.10
|Krishna Filament Industries
|5.32
|0.25
|4.93%
|0.02
|Fourth Generation Information Systems
|5.55
|0.26
|4.91%
|0.14
|Suncity Synthetics
|7.50
|0.35
|4.90%
|0.16
|A-1
|4.93
|0.23
|4.89%
|4369.23
|Tirupati Foam
|91.25
|4.25
|4.89%
|0.08
|Impex Ferro Tech
|3.25
|0.15
|4.84%
|19.16
|Variman Global Enterprises
|4.77
|0.22
|4.84%
|251.60
|Cranes Software International
|3.93
|0.18
|4.80%
|65.12
|Tilak Ventures
|1.32
|0.06
|4.76%
|1300.05
|Nivaka Fashions
|0.44
|0.02
|4.76%
|272.30
|Hit Kit Global Solutions
|2.87
|0.13
|4.74%
|95.09
|Rollatainers
|3.11
|0.14
|4.71%
|252.26
|Dish TV India
|2.91
|0.13
|4.68%
|632.25
|NHC Foods
|1.14
|0.05
|4.59%
|3768.78
|Fynx Capital
|5.25
|0.23
|4.58%
|165.50
|GLEN Industries
|115.00
|4.98
|4.53%
|199.20
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|90.00
|3.90
|4.53%
|0.67
|Mach Travel Solutions
|162.00
|7.00
|4.52%
|7.80
|Standard Surfactants
|52.63
|2.26
|4.49%
|4.35
|T. Spiritual World
|1.90
|0.08
|4.40%
|11.92
|Laddu Gopal Online Services
|0.48
|0.02
|4.35%
|66.24
|Ortel Communications
|2.20
|0.09
|4.27%
|2.20
|Mena Mani Industries
|12.55
|0.51
|4.24%
|873.17
|ZR2 Bioenergy
|99.00
|4.00
|4.21%
|0.01
|Evexia Lifecare
|1.49
|0.06
|4.20%
|4163.89
|Gala Global Products
|1.49
|0.06
|4.20%
|74.80
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|85.00
|3.37
|4.13%
|0.25
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.27
|2.82
|3.84%
|1629.90
|B C Power Controls
|1.91
|0.07
|3.80%
|63.46
|Aksh Optifibre
|6.84
|0.24
|3.64%
|115.27
|Consecutive Commodities
|1.16
|0.04
|3.57%
|251.23
|W H Brady & Company
|525.75
|18.05
|3.56%
|0.16
|Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements
|112.60
|3.85
|3.54%
|2.77
|NRB Bearings
|462.10
|15.65
|3.51%
|36.09
|Befound Movement
|3.60
|0.11
|3.15%
|0.06
|KPT Industries
|524.00
|15.65
|3.08%
|6.94
|K G Denim
|14.73
|0.44
|3.08%
|7.45
|GACM Technologies
|0.67
|0.02
|3.08%
|4851.15
|Neil Industries
|7.14
|0.21
|3.03%
|5.32
|Integrated Capital Services
|3.83
|0.11
|2.96%
|0.63
|Sharp Investments
|0.35
|0.01
|2.94%
|279.20
|ISF
|0.70
|0.02
|2.94%
|78.56
|Amarnath Securities
|16.50
|0.47
|2.93%
|18.85
|Samrat Forgings
|215.00
|6.05
|2.90%
|0.01
|Atharv Enterprises
|4.00
|0.11
|2.83%
|2.12
|Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
|13.90
|0.38
|2.81%
|7.71
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|34.09
|0.93
|2.80%
|22.22
|Velan Hotels
|6.63
|0.18
|2.79%
|28.14
|Bazel International
|18.57
|0.48
|2.65%
|2.77
|Sheshadri Industries
|15.97
|0.41
|2.63%
|0.99
|Grandma Trading & Agencies
|0.40
|0.01
|2.56%
|29.19
|Jackson Investments
|0.41
|0.01
|2.50%
|148.85
|Risa International
|0.42
|0.01
|2.44%
|65.65
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|67.01
|1.53
|2.34%
|156.46
|Nagarjuna Agri Tech
|42.67
|0.94
|2.25%
|5.22
|Silverstorm Parks and Resorts
|120.00
|2.45
|2.08%
|155.00
|Boston Commerce
|5.00
|0.10
|2.04%
|0.19
|Nectar Lifesciences
|10.60
|0.21
|2.02%
|1.57
|Softrak Venture Investment
|1.52
|0.03
|2.01%
|32.21
|Mapro Industries
|67.84
|1.33
|2.00%
|34.60
|Zelio E-Mobility
|710.40
|13.90
|2.00%
|76.50
|Sunita Tools
|972.85
|19.05
|2.00%
|4.25
|Sancode Technologies
|467.60
|9.15
|2.00%
|1.00
|Global Infratech & Finance
|61.06
|1.19
|1.99%
|0.03
|Source Industries (India)
|33.27
|0.65
|1.99%
|0.42
|Filtron Engineers
|74.71
|1.46
|1.99%
|0.50
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|290.20
|5.65
|1.99%
|1.39
|RSC International
|53.87
|1.05
|1.99%
|5.20
|Duke Offshore
|42.18
|0.82
|1.98%
|6.03
|New Markets Avenue
|52.93
|1.03
|1.98%
|0.00
|Viji Finance
|11.32
|0.22
|1.98%
|1517.26
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|14.51
|0.28
|1.97%
|265.27
|Parmax Pharma
|106.75
|2.05
|1.96%
|0.83
|Trio Mercantile & Trading
|3.12
|0.06
|1.96%
|96.10
|Universus Photo Imagings
|472.10
|8.95
|1.93%
|0.13
|Noble Polymers
|8.44
|0.16
|1.93%
|30.16
|7NR Retail
|6.38
|0.12
|1.92%
|80.93
|Atal Realtech
|35.25
|0.66
|1.91%
|109.54
|Panafic Industrials
|2.17
|0.04
|1.88%
|717.57
|Pervasive Commodities
|5.95
|0.11
|1.88%
|0.11
|Gayatri Projects
|20.14
|0.37
|1.87%
|47.34
|Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)
|0.55
|0.01
|1.85%
|451.65
|Fundviser Capital (India)
|384.00
|6.65
|1.76%
|2.15
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|0.58
|0.01
|1.75%
|15.95
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|55.83
|0.94
|1.71%
|2.88
|Polymechplast Machines
|49.00
|0.80
|1.66%
|0.42
|BITS
|7.43
|0.12
|1.64%
|66.04
|Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency
|1575.00
|25.00
|1.61%
|0.08
|Nihar Info Global
|5.97
|0.09
|1.53%
|5.42
|Morgan Ventures
|46.50
|0.69
|1.51%
|1.76
|RS Software (India)
|29.90
|0.44
|1.49%
|2.80
|ANG Lifesciences India
|32.65
|0.48
|1.49%
|2.69
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|34.84
|0.50
|1.46%
|1.29
|PS IT Infrastructure & Services
|1.42
|0.02
|1.43%
|21.48
|Lehar Footwears
|239.80
|3.35
|1.42%
|16.89
|Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers
|42.71
|0.59
|1.40%
|0.44
|Glottis
|68.55
|0.91
|1.35%
|18.57
|Shree Karthik Papers
|7.60
|0.10
|1.33%
|11.32
|Gem Aromatics
|185.00
|2.40
|1.31%
|3.07
|Davangere Sugar Company
|3.14
|0.04
|1.29%
|215.33
|Accuracy Shipping
|4.72
|0.06
|1.29%
|4.80
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|2472.10
|31.10
|1.27%
|13.34
|Landsmill Green
|0.81
|0.01
|1.25%
|568.56
|Synergy Green Industries
|603.00
|7.20
|1.21%
|1.02
|Ekam Leasing & Finance Company
|7.60
|0.09
|1.20%
|0.00
|Swadeshi Industries & Leasing
|89.90
|1.04
|1.17%
|2.50
|RLF
|8.90
|0.10
|1.14%
|0.03
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|117.40
|1.30
|1.12%
|33.38
|Bondada Engineering
|297.50
|3.25
|1.10%
|76.40
|Rama Steel Tubes
|4.82
|0.05
|1.05%
|355.16
|Indian Acrylics
|5.83
|0.06
|1.04%
|21.41
|Narmadesh Brass Industries
|293.00
|3.00
|1.03%
|1.20
|BSEL Algo
|4.04
|0.04
|1.00%
|127.13
|Oswal Pumps
|325.95
|3.10
|0.96%
|27.21
|JMJ Fintech
|9.58
|0.09
|0.95%
|10.59
|Urja Global
|9.85
|0.09
|0.92%
|86.08
|Baroda Extrusion
|8.35
|0.07
|0.85%
|40.52
|Porwal Auto Components
|55.50
|0.45
|0.82%
|0.46
|Magna Electrocastings
|1211.00
|9.90
|0.82%
|5.32
|Tirupati Sarjan
|8.80
|0.07
|0.80%
|8.39
|Sprayking
|1.34
|0.01
|0.75%
|79.11
|Laser Power and Infra
|294.60
|2.20
|0.75%
|125.07
|Music Broadcast
|6.93
|0.05
|0.73%
|12.23
|Shivalik Rasayan
|261.70
|1.70
|0.65%
|0.79
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|112.50
|0.70
|0.63%
|17.97
|Sharat Industries
|161.75
|1.00
|0.62%
|49.76
|Aurum Proptech
|225.00
|1.30
|0.58%
|9.62
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|3.55
|0.02
|0.57%
|17.66
|Laxmi India Finance
|135.40
|0.70
|0.52%
|7.82
|Titan Securities
|42.52
|0.22
|0.52%
|37.90
|AMJ Land Holdings
|39.00
|0.20
|0.52%
|1.36
|Shah Metacorp
|3.92
|0.02
|0.51%
|148.99
|Gayatri Highways
|1.97
|0.01
|0.51%
|23.15
|S & T Corporation
|4.05
|0.02
|0.50%
|18.74
|Hitech Corporation
|320.50
|1.50
|0.47%
|0.03
|Darshan Orna
|2.18
|0.01
|0.46%
|8.82
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company
|27.50
|0.12
|0.44%
|3.60
|Amba Enterprises
|112.80
|0.35
|0.31%
|5.97
|Decillion Finance
|35.61
|0.11
|0.31%
|1.83
|Aarnav Fashions
|30.96
|0.07
|0.23%
|6.43
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
|5.19
|0.01
|0.19%
|69.65
|Purple Agrotech Industries
|5.46
|0.01
|0.18%
|0.05
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|6.71
|0.01
|0.15%
|491.27
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|38.13
|0.05
|0.13%
|9.23
|HB Estate Developers
|76.39
|0.09
|0.12%
|0.01
|Sadbhav Engineering
|8.96
|0.01
|0.11%
|11.66
|Modi Naturals
|391.65
|0.30
|0.08%
|0.00
|RBZ Jewellers
|150.80
|0.10
|0.07%
|6.06
|S P Capital Financing
|51.95
|0.03
|0.06%
|0.00
|Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
|20.01
|0.01
|0.05%
|2.28
|Sky Industries
|96.00
|0.02
|0.02%
|2.63
Source: Dion Global