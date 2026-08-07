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bse - Buyers

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BSE - Buyers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
Sicagen India		74.1412.3519.99%269.22
Maris Spinners		35.015.6119.08%217.45
Icon Facilitators		81.0010.7015.22%25.20
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material		97.578.8710.00%148.18
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		55.805.079.99%1.93
Siddheswari Garments		16.221.479.97%0.02
Chartered Logistics		9.180.839.94%3135.34
Windsor Machines		304.4027.259.83%35.14
Pulsar International		0.480.049.09%7510.41
Worth Peripherals		161.5013.008.75%7.47
Arvind SmartSpaces		653.0552.158.68%383.34
Vivid Mercantile		6.110.488.53%802.49
Centuple Global		43.692.867.00%0.75
G V Films		0.310.026.90%9855.47
Bizotic Commercial		535.9032.056.36%42.60
Kush Industries		6.690.396.19%10.78
Milkfood		75.854.065.66%11.05
Vaarad Ventures		9.200.495.63%1.72
Asarfi Hospital		222.1011.805.61%55.00
Omni Ax's Software		3.250.165.18%0.20
Aryaman Capital Markets		415.0019.955.05%0.13
Taylormade Renewables		73.293.495.00%6.65
Oneindig Technologies		132.306.305.00%250.80
Automobile Products of India		7.140.345.00%0.11
Arigato Universe		54.412.595.00%0.23
Purple Wave Infocom		245.7011.705.00%51.00
Parmeshwari Silk Mills		316.1015.055.00%0.79
Shiva Mills		65.103.105.00%0.60
Sea TV Network		2.940.145.00%0.99
ANS Industries		11.970.575.00%0.00
Yashhtej Industries (India)		68.903.285.00%18.00
Gujarat Inject (Kerala)		10.500.505.00%460.47
Ramgopal Polytex		33.601.605.00%9.68
Vibrant Global Capital		54.852.615.00%13.91
Le Lavoir		39.291.875.00%70.48
Starlineps Enterprises		8.610.415.00%921.07
Stellant Securities (India)		1016.0548.355.00%35.99
Suraj Industries		57.332.735.00%65.32
Danlaw Technologies India		1198.3057.055.00%3.82
Valiant Laboratories		65.103.105.00%7.79
Last Mile Enterprises		6.090.295.00%112.90
Kanel Industries		76.983.664.99%0.48
Media Matrix Worldwide		14.930.714.99%23.72
Reliable Ventures India		26.511.264.99%3.27
Gogia Capital Growth		50.102.384.99%0.00
Rekvina Laboratories		29.221.394.99%0.08
Vinayak Polycon International		22.101.054.99%0.07
Soni Medicare		73.823.514.99%1.27
Baazar Style Retail		320.1015.204.99%19.35
Southern Latex		22.321.064.99%0.22
Chandra Bhagat Pharma		43.382.064.99%4.00
Anand Projects		31.211.484.98%0.01
Samtel India		37.281.774.98%43.90
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		30.961.474.98%53.58
McLeod Russel (India)		49.082.334.98%21.65
IVP		166.557.904.98%0.23
Bhudevi Infra Projects		171.808.154.98%25.69
GEE		119.055.654.98%308.93
Jinkushal Industries		102.204.854.98%0.67
Darjeeling Industries		17.300.824.98%1.28
Cella Space		26.141.244.98%11.61
Anka India		21.521.024.98%4.17
Apt Packaging		65.083.094.98%6.02
Vertex Securities		3.380.164.97%68.89
Scan Projects		110.805.254.97%1.16
Sobhagya Mercantile		1346.7063.804.97%4.00
Raunaq International		31.251.484.97%1.44
Xtranet Technologies		136.156.454.97%26.95
AFLOAT Enterprises		7.390.354.97%250.00
ACI Infocom		1.690.084.97%527.24
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		11.220.534.96%155.29
Cropster Agro		5.080.244.96%22768.07
Sharvaya Metals		139.556.604.96%24.60
Kuber Udyog		25.811.224.96%6.71
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers		13.320.634.96%0.64
Rich Universe Network		9.970.474.95%23.04
Elango Industries		9.980.474.94%0.10
Krishna Filament Industries		5.320.254.93%0.02
Fourth Generation Information Systems		5.550.264.91%0.14
Suncity Synthetics		7.500.354.90%0.16
A-1		4.930.234.89%4369.23
Tirupati Foam		91.254.254.89%0.08
Impex Ferro Tech		3.250.154.84%19.16
Variman Global Enterprises		4.770.224.84%251.60
Cranes Software International		3.930.184.80%65.12
Tilak Ventures		1.320.064.76%1300.05
Nivaka Fashions		0.440.024.76%272.30
Hit Kit Global Solutions		2.870.134.74%95.09
Rollatainers		3.110.144.71%252.26
Dish TV India		2.910.134.68%632.25
NHC Foods		1.140.054.59%3768.78
Fynx Capital		5.250.234.58%165.50
GLEN Industries		115.004.984.53%199.20
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		90.003.904.53%0.67
Mach Travel Solutions		162.007.004.52%7.80
Standard Surfactants		52.632.264.49%4.35
T. Spiritual World		1.900.084.40%11.92
Laddu Gopal Online Services		0.480.024.35%66.24
Ortel Communications		2.200.094.27%2.20
Mena Mani Industries		12.550.514.24%873.17
ZR2 Bioenergy		99.004.004.21%0.01
Evexia Lifecare		1.490.064.20%4163.89
Gala Global Products		1.490.064.20%74.80
Centenial Surgical Suture		85.003.374.13%0.25
Reliance Infrastructure		76.272.823.84%1629.90
B C Power Controls		1.910.073.80%63.46
Aksh Optifibre		6.840.243.64%115.27
Consecutive Commodities		1.160.043.57%251.23
W H Brady & Company		525.7518.053.56%0.16
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements		112.603.853.54%2.77
NRB Bearings		462.1015.653.51%36.09
Befound Movement		3.600.113.15%0.06
KPT Industries		524.0015.653.08%6.94
K G Denim		14.730.443.08%7.45
GACM Technologies		0.670.023.08%4851.15
Neil Industries		7.140.213.03%5.32
Integrated Capital Services		3.830.112.96%0.63
Sharp Investments		0.350.012.94%279.20
ISF		0.700.022.94%78.56
Amarnath Securities		16.500.472.93%18.85
Samrat Forgings		215.006.052.90%0.01
Atharv Enterprises		4.000.112.83%2.12
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions		13.900.382.81%7.71
Confidence Futuristic Energetech		34.090.932.80%22.22
Velan Hotels		6.630.182.79%28.14
Bazel International		18.570.482.65%2.77
Sheshadri Industries		15.970.412.63%0.99
Grandma Trading & Agencies		0.400.012.56%29.19
Jackson Investments		0.410.012.50%148.85
Risa International		0.420.012.44%65.65
Galaxy Agrico Exports		67.011.532.34%156.46
Nagarjuna Agri Tech		42.670.942.25%5.22
Silverstorm Parks and Resorts		120.002.452.08%155.00
Boston Commerce		5.000.102.04%0.19
Nectar Lifesciences		10.600.212.02%1.57
Softrak Venture Investment		1.520.032.01%32.21
Mapro Industries		67.841.332.00%34.60
Zelio E-Mobility		710.4013.902.00%76.50
Sunita Tools		972.8519.052.00%4.25
Sancode Technologies		467.609.152.00%1.00
Global Infratech & Finance		61.061.191.99%0.03
Source Industries (India)		33.270.651.99%0.42
Filtron Engineers		74.711.461.99%0.50
Bafna Pharmaceuticals		290.205.651.99%1.39
RSC International		53.871.051.99%5.20
Duke Offshore		42.180.821.98%6.03
New Markets Avenue		52.931.031.98%0.00
Viji Finance		11.320.221.98%1517.26
Smiths & Founders (India)		14.510.281.97%265.27
Parmax Pharma		106.752.051.96%0.83
Trio Mercantile & Trading		3.120.061.96%96.10
Universus Photo Imagings		472.108.951.93%0.13
Noble Polymers		8.440.161.93%30.16
7NR Retail		6.380.121.92%80.93
Atal Realtech		35.250.661.91%109.54
Panafic Industrials		2.170.041.88%717.57
Pervasive Commodities		5.950.111.88%0.11
Gayatri Projects		20.140.371.87%47.34
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India)		0.550.011.85%451.65
Fundviser Capital (India)		384.006.651.76%2.15
MEP Infrastructure Developers		0.580.011.75%15.95
Coromandel Engineering Company		55.830.941.71%2.88
Polymechplast Machines		49.000.801.66%0.42
BITS		7.430.121.64%66.04
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency		1575.0025.001.61%0.08
Nihar Info Global		5.970.091.53%5.42
Morgan Ventures		46.500.691.51%1.76
RS Software (India)		29.900.441.49%2.80
ANG Lifesciences India		32.650.481.49%2.69
NRB Industrial Bearings		34.840.501.46%1.29
PS IT Infrastructure & Services		1.420.021.43%21.48
Lehar Footwears		239.803.351.42%16.89
Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers		42.710.591.40%0.44
Glottis		68.550.911.35%18.57
Shree Karthik Papers		7.600.101.33%11.32
Gem Aromatics		185.002.401.31%3.07
Davangere Sugar Company		3.140.041.29%215.33
Accuracy Shipping		4.720.061.29%4.80
Kernex Microsystems (India)		2472.1031.101.27%13.34
Landsmill Green		0.810.011.25%568.56
Synergy Green Industries		603.007.201.21%1.02
Ekam Leasing & Finance Company		7.600.091.20%0.00
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing		89.901.041.17%2.50
RLF		8.900.101.14%0.03
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		117.401.301.12%33.38
Bondada Engineering		297.503.251.10%76.40
Rama Steel Tubes		4.820.051.05%355.16
Indian Acrylics		5.830.061.04%21.41
Narmadesh Brass Industries		293.003.001.03%1.20
BSEL Algo		4.040.041.00%127.13
Oswal Pumps		325.953.100.96%27.21
JMJ Fintech		9.580.090.95%10.59
Urja Global		9.850.090.92%86.08
Baroda Extrusion		8.350.070.85%40.52
Porwal Auto Components		55.500.450.82%0.46
Magna Electrocastings		1211.009.900.82%5.32
Tirupati Sarjan		8.800.070.80%8.39
Sprayking		1.340.010.75%79.11
Laser Power and Infra		294.602.200.75%125.07
Music Broadcast		6.930.050.73%12.23
Shivalik Rasayan		261.701.700.65%0.79
Everest Kanto Cylinder		112.500.700.63%17.97
Sharat Industries		161.751.000.62%49.76
Aurum Proptech		225.001.300.58%9.62
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure		3.550.020.57%17.66
Laxmi India Finance		135.400.700.52%7.82
Titan Securities		42.520.220.52%37.90
AMJ Land Holdings		39.000.200.52%1.36
Shah Metacorp		3.920.020.51%148.99
Gayatri Highways		1.970.010.51%23.15
S & T Corporation		4.050.020.50%18.74
Hitech Corporation		320.501.500.47%0.03
Darshan Orna		2.180.010.46%8.82
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		27.500.120.44%3.60
Amba Enterprises		112.800.350.31%5.97
Decillion Finance		35.610.110.31%1.83
Aarnav Fashions		30.960.070.23%6.43
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures		5.190.010.19%69.65
Purple Agrotech Industries		5.460.010.18%0.05
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		6.710.010.15%491.27
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		38.130.050.13%9.23
HB Estate Developers		76.390.090.12%0.01
Sadbhav Engineering		8.960.010.11%11.66
Modi Naturals		391.650.300.08%0.00
RBZ Jewellers		150.800.100.07%6.06
S P Capital Financing		51.950.030.06%0.00
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems		20.010.010.05%2.28
Sky Industries		96.000.020.02%2.63

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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