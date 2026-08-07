Here's the live share price of Century Enka along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Century Enka
|-0.44
|15.87
|35.12
|28.37
|22.89
|10.75
|5.13
|Filatex India
|13.05
|44.22
|83.24
|59.62
|55.88
|26.86
|10.42
|Paras Petrofils
|5.28
|26.34
|16.67
|9.75
|13.60
|47.32
|8.66
|Bhudevi Infra Projects
|26.93
|-8.96
|-30.16
|-36.84
|-33.02
|100.51
|135.73
|Classic Filaments
|0
|-5.15
|-10.33
|2.22
|97.42
|8.07
|55.87
|Prag Bosimi Synthetics
|6.01
|10.23
|1.57
|-0.51
|-9.77
|-6.59
|-3.51
|Suncity Synthetics
|0
|-16.57
|-39.27
|-49.66
|-58.97
|6.27
|13.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Century Enka has gained 22.89% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-33.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Enka has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Paras Petrofils (8.66%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|609.65
|611.64
|10
|586.86
|599.14
|20
|559.14
|577.75
|50
|529.86
|538.72
|100
|476.62
|505.72
|200
|462.31
|488.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Century Enka saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.44%, while DII stake decreased to 10.92%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,20,053
|1.15
|89.45
|3,69,938
|0.21
|19.24
|60,000
|0.22
|3.12
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Century Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Century Enka - Communication To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend Payment.
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Century Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:50 AM IST IST
|Century Enka - Communication Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Dispatched A Le
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Century Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Century Enka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304PN1965PLC139075 and registration number is 139075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1705.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Enka is ₹607.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Enka is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Century Enka is ₹1,326.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Enka are ₹623.50 and ₹600.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Enka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Enka is ₹671.05 and 52-week low of Century Enka is ₹371.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Enka has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 15.87% for the past month, 35.12% over 3 months, 22.89% over 1 year, 10.75% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Enka are 9.02 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global