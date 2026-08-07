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Century Enka Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTURY ENKA

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Century Enka along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹607.30 Closed
0.61₹ 3.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Century Enka Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.05₹623.50
₹607.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹371.30₹671.05
₹607.30
Open Price
₹600.05
Prev. Close
₹603.60
Volume
5,224

Source: Dion Global

Century Enka Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Century Enka		-0.4415.8735.1228.3722.8910.755.13
Filatex India		13.0544.2283.2459.6255.8826.8610.42
Paras Petrofils		5.2826.3416.679.7513.6047.328.66
Bhudevi Infra Projects		26.93-8.96-30.16-36.84-33.02100.51135.73
Classic Filaments		0-5.15-10.332.2297.428.0755.87
Prag Bosimi Synthetics		6.0110.231.57-0.51-9.77-6.59-3.51
Suncity Synthetics		0-16.57-39.27-49.66-58.976.2713.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Century Enka has gained 22.89% compared to peers like Filatex India (55.88%), Paras Petrofils (13.60%), Bhudevi Infra Projects (-33.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Enka has underperformed peers relative to Filatex India (10.42%) and Paras Petrofils (8.66%).

Century Enka Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Century Enka Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5609.65611.64
10586.86599.14
20559.14577.75
50529.86538.72
100476.62505.72
200462.31488.08

Source: Dion Global

Century Enka Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Century Enka saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.44%, while DII stake decreased to 10.92%, FII holding fell to 1.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Century Enka Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,20,0531.1589.45
3,69,9380.2119.24
60,0000.223.12

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Century Enka Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTCentury Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTCentury Enka - Communication To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend Payment.
Jul 29, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTCentury Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 04:50 AM IST ISTCentury Enka - Communication Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI Listing Regulations, The Company Has Dispatched A Le
Jul 29, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTCentury Enka - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Century Enka

Century Enka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304PN1965PLC139075 and registration number is 139075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1705.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Suresh Sodani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Krupa R Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kastia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Razdan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayant V Dhobley
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Century Enka Share Price

What is the share price of Century Enka?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Enka is ₹607.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Century Enka?

The Century Enka is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Enka?

The market cap of Century Enka is ₹1,326.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Enka?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Enka are ₹623.50 and ₹600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Enka?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Enka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Enka is ₹671.05 and 52-week low of Century Enka is ₹371.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Century Enka performed historically in terms of returns?

The Century Enka has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 15.87% for the past month, 35.12% over 3 months, 22.89% over 1 year, 10.75% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Enka?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Enka are 9.02 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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