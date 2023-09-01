Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.16
|-2.58
|6.92
|19.25
|-7.52
|154.83
|44.08
|9.67
|20.37
|32.65
|25.00
|-12.87
|242.11
|79.72
|0
|47.06
|47.06
|47.06
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-16.67
|0
|14.75
|-23.91
|-42.15
|-72.33
|-61.54
|-91.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Active Fund
|7,34,971
|0.59
|31.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Century Enka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304PN1965PLC139075 and registration number is 139075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2097.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹936.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Century Enka Ltd. is 14.66 and PB ratio of Century Enka Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Enka Ltd. is ₹428.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Enka Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹490.00 and 52-week low of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.