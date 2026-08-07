What is the share price of Century Enka? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Enka is ₹607.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Century Enka? The Century Enka is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Enka? The market cap of Century Enka is ₹1,326.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Enka? Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Enka are ₹623.50 and ₹600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Enka? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Enka stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Enka is ₹671.05 and 52-week low of Century Enka is ₹371.30 as on .

How has the Century Enka performed historically in terms of returns? The Century Enka has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 15.87% for the past month, 35.12% over 3 months, 22.89% over 1 year, 10.75% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Enka? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Enka are 9.02 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global