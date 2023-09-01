Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Century Enka Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTURY ENKA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF | Smallcap | NSE
₹428.40 Closed
0.070.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Century Enka Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.00₹431.50
₹428.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.00₹490.00
₹428.40
Open Price
₹428.10
Prev. Close
₹428.10
Volume
23,317

Century Enka Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1431.77
  • R2434.88
  • R3438.27
  • Pivot
    428.38
  • S1425.27
  • S2421.88
  • S3418.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5447.12427.6
  • 10450.24426.56
  • 20454.01426.49
  • 50455.63423.49
  • 100449.74416.33
  • 200497.12415.91

Century Enka Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.16-2.586.9219.25-7.52154.8344.08
9.6720.3732.6525.00-12.87242.1179.72
047.0647.0647.06-16.67-16.67-16.67
014.75-23.91-42.15-72.33-61.54-91.76

Century Enka Ltd. Share Holdings

Century Enka Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Active Fund7,34,9710.5931.48

Century Enka Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Century Enka Ltd.

Century Enka Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304PN1965PLC139075 and registration number is 139075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2097.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sodani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krupa R Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Devajyoti N Bhattacharya
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S Thar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Century Enka Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Century Enka Ltd.?

The market cap of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹936.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Century Enka Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Century Enka Ltd. is 14.66 and PB ratio of Century Enka Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Century Enka Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Enka Ltd. is ₹428.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Enka Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Enka Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹490.00 and 52-week low of Century Enka Ltd. is ₹340.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data