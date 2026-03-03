Facebook Pixel Code
Emmforce Autotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMMFORCE AUTOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Emmforce Autotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.00 Closed
-1.81₹ -2.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Emmforce Autotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.00₹127.30
₹125.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.99₹168.92
₹125.00
Open Price
₹127.30
Prev. Close
₹127.30
Volume
15,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emmforce Autotech has declined 8.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.24%.

Emmforce Autotech’s current P/E of 29.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emmforce Autotech Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emmforce Autotech		-3.74-4.76-14.79-6.6046.87-13.85-8.56
Endurance Technologies		-1.525.52-0.93-9.3354.3127.9813.65
Tenneco Clean Air India		-1.453.8112.8513.1913.194.222.51
Minda Corporation		-5.84-6.87-8.446.5710.3838.3838.86
JBM Auto		-5.33-7.58-12.86-14.221.8422.2043.23
Lumax Auto Technologies		0.0613.677.8559.83234.5885.2960.85
ASK Automotive		-6.62-14.19-18.46-22.3317.548.765.17
Pricol		-5.481.11-6.0919.4745.5245.1953.62
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-2.212.18-1.3439.8458.9138.9142.84
SJS Enterprises		-6.90-1.670.8821.54100.8759.9727.53
Sharda Motor Industries		-5.471.12-6.66-15.8715.2144.1432.58
Sandhar Technologies		4.22-5.26-11.517.8246.9331.8217.52
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		-10.848.6814.311.5537.903.432.04
Studds Accessories		-1.861.16-6.91-9.30-9.30-3.20-1.93
NDR Auto Components		-3.330.93-12.99-29.9631.0875.0166.36
Precision Camshafts		-8.07-11.54-23.92-27.12-17.079.9823.76
Bharat Seats		-7.9820.632.1711.46185.8162.1635.08
Jay Bharat Maruti		0.5920.1521.278.3767.5922.2216.13
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-1.002.16-9.04-18.2068.8627.4028.81
IST		-1.64-0.20-12.74-22.66-12.8614.9711.77

Over the last one year, Emmforce Autotech has gained 46.87% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmforce Autotech has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).

Emmforce Autotech Financials

Emmforce Autotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.08128.72
10126.65128.39
20128.81128.36
50132.95131.58
100141.34132.3
200121.52128.4

Emmforce Autotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emmforce Autotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emmforce Autotech Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:40 PM ISTEmmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 5:28 PM ISTEmmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 17, 2026, 9:19 PM ISTEmmforce Autotech - Update On Knowledge Session To Be Held On 20.02.2026
Feb 13, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTEmmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 13, 2026, 7:55 PM ISTEmmforce Autotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Emmforce Autotech

Emmforce Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29301HR2023PLC115705 and registration number is 115705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Azeez Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neetu Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Tewari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emmforce Autotech Share Price

What is the share price of Emmforce Autotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmforce Autotech is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emmforce Autotech?

The Emmforce Autotech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmforce Autotech?

The market cap of Emmforce Autotech is ₹256.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmforce Autotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmforce Autotech are ₹127.30 and ₹125.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmforce Autotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmforce Autotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmforce Autotech is ₹168.92 and 52-week low of Emmforce Autotech is ₹68.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emmforce Autotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emmforce Autotech has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, 9.08% for the past month, -20.61% over 3 months, 41.24% over 1 year, -13.85% across 3 years, and -8.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmforce Autotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmforce Autotech are 29.34 and 2.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Emmforce Autotech News

