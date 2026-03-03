Here's the live share price of Emmforce Autotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emmforce Autotech has declined 8.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.24%.
Emmforce Autotech’s current P/E of 29.34x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emmforce Autotech
|-3.74
|-4.76
|-14.79
|-6.60
|46.87
|-13.85
|-8.56
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.52
|5.52
|-0.93
|-9.33
|54.31
|27.98
|13.65
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-1.45
|3.81
|12.85
|13.19
|13.19
|4.22
|2.51
|Minda Corporation
|-5.84
|-6.87
|-8.44
|6.57
|10.38
|38.38
|38.86
|JBM Auto
|-5.33
|-7.58
|-12.86
|-14.22
|1.84
|22.20
|43.23
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|0.06
|13.67
|7.85
|59.83
|234.58
|85.29
|60.85
|ASK Automotive
|-6.62
|-14.19
|-18.46
|-22.33
|17.54
|8.76
|5.17
|Pricol
|-5.48
|1.11
|-6.09
|19.47
|45.52
|45.19
|53.62
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-2.21
|2.18
|-1.34
|39.84
|58.91
|38.91
|42.84
|SJS Enterprises
|-6.90
|-1.67
|0.88
|21.54
|100.87
|59.97
|27.53
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-5.47
|1.12
|-6.66
|-15.87
|15.21
|44.14
|32.58
|Sandhar Technologies
|4.22
|-5.26
|-11.51
|7.82
|46.93
|31.82
|17.52
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|-10.84
|8.68
|14.31
|1.55
|37.90
|3.43
|2.04
|Studds Accessories
|-1.86
|1.16
|-6.91
|-9.30
|-9.30
|-3.20
|-1.93
|NDR Auto Components
|-3.33
|0.93
|-12.99
|-29.96
|31.08
|75.01
|66.36
|Precision Camshafts
|-8.07
|-11.54
|-23.92
|-27.12
|-17.07
|9.98
|23.76
|Bharat Seats
|-7.98
|20.63
|2.17
|11.46
|185.81
|62.16
|35.08
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|0.59
|20.15
|21.27
|8.37
|67.59
|22.22
|16.13
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-1.00
|2.16
|-9.04
|-18.20
|68.86
|27.40
|28.81
|IST
|-1.64
|-0.20
|-12.74
|-22.66
|-12.86
|14.97
|11.77
Over the last one year, Emmforce Autotech has gained 46.87% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmforce Autotech has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.08
|128.72
|10
|126.65
|128.39
|20
|128.81
|128.36
|50
|132.95
|131.58
|100
|141.34
|132.3
|200
|121.52
|128.4
In the latest quarter, Emmforce Autotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:40 PM IST
|Emmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:28 PM IST
|Emmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:19 PM IST
|Emmforce Autotech - Update On Knowledge Session To Be Held On 20.02.2026
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
|Emmforce Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 13, 2026, 7:55 PM IST
|Emmforce Autotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Emmforce Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29301HR2023PLC115705 and registration number is 115705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmforce Autotech is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emmforce Autotech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emmforce Autotech is ₹256.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmforce Autotech are ₹127.30 and ₹125.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmforce Autotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmforce Autotech is ₹168.92 and 52-week low of Emmforce Autotech is ₹68.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Emmforce Autotech has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, 9.08% for the past month, -20.61% over 3 months, 41.24% over 1 year, -13.85% across 3 years, and -8.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmforce Autotech are 29.34 and 2.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.