Here's the live share price of DAM Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DAM Capital Advisors has declined 19.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.26%.
DAM Capital Advisors’s current P/E of 12.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DAM Capital Advisors
|-8.05
|-20.00
|-32.90
|-36.32
|-30.51
|-29.67
|-19.04
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, DAM Capital Advisors has declined 30.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, DAM Capital Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.96
|154.38
|10
|162.4
|158.84
|20
|166.94
|165.73
|50
|188.3
|183.11
|100
|212.89
|201.25
|200
|227.65
|221.48
In the latest quarter, DAM Capital Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.79%, FII holding rose to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,74,562
|0.14
|8.4
|3,71,303
|0.18
|6.57
|2,76,191
|0.56
|4.89
|1,72,927
|0.02
|3.06
|38,161
|0.02
|0.68
|30,629
|4.62
|0.54
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:59 AM IST
|DAM Capital Advisors - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:41 AM IST
|DAM Capital Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 23, 2026, 8:38 PM IST
|DAM Capital Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jan 07, 2026, 8:00 PM IST
|DAM Capital Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 07, 2025, 1:24 AM IST
|DAM Capital Advisors - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1993PLC071865 and registration number is 071865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DAM Capital Advisors is ₹144.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DAM Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DAM Capital Advisors is ₹1,020.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DAM Capital Advisors are ₹147.25 and ₹141.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DAM Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DAM Capital Advisors is ₹303.65 and 52-week low of DAM Capital Advisors is ₹141.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DAM Capital Advisors has shown returns of -3.93% over the past day, -19.17% for the past month, -35.45% over 3 months, -33.26% over 1 year, -29.67% across 3 years, and -19.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DAM Capital Advisors are 12.61 and 3.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.