Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.17
|2.17
|9.30
|-6.00
|-24.19
|370.00
|840.00
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1993PLC179154 and registration number is 179154. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹393.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 185.48 and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FCS Software Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.