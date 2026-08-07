What is the share price of FCS Software Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.47 as on .

What kind of stock is FCS Software Solutions? The FCS Software Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FCS Software Solutions? The market cap of FCS Software Solutions is ₹251.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of FCS Software Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of FCS Software Solutions are ₹1.50 and ₹1.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FCS Software Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FCS Software Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FCS Software Solutions is ₹2.55 and 52-week low of FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.13 as on .

How has the FCS Software Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The FCS Software Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -39.26% over 1 year, -17.2% across 3 years, and -6.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions are 89.63 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global