FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.30 Closed
-2.13-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.40
₹2.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹3.50
₹2.30
Open Price
₹2.35
Prev. Close
₹2.35
Volume
32,28,266

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.4
  • R22.45
  • R32.5
  • Pivot
    2.35
  • S12.3
  • S22.25
  • S32.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.692.34
  • 102.752.34
  • 202.792.34
  • 503.012.31
  • 1002.952.31
  • 2003.72.42

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.172.179.30-6.00-24.19370.00840.00
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Reply to Clarification- Financial results
    The Exchange had sought clarification from FCS Software Solutions Limited for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies The response of the Company is enclosed.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:56 PM

About FCS Software Solutions Ltd.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1993PLC179154 and registration number is 179154. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dalip Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pratap Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shayam Sunder Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Singh Bhadauriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on FCS Software Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹393.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 185.48 and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FCS Software Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

