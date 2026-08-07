Here's the live share price of FCS Software Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|FCS Software Solutions
|-2.65
|-3.92
|-12.50
|-18.33
|-39.26
|-17.20
|-6.34
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, FCS Software Solutions has declined 39.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, FCS Software Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.5
|1.5
|10
|1.52
|1.51
|20
|1.54
|1.52
|50
|1.58
|1.56
|100
|1.58
|1.61
|200
|1.74
|1.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, FCS Software Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|FCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Of Book Closure For 33Rd Annual General Meeting The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|FCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Of Book Closure For 33Rd Annual General Meeting The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|FCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|FCS Soft. Sol. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|FCS Soft. Sol. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1993PLC179154 and registration number is 179154. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FCS Software Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of FCS Software Solutions is ₹251.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of FCS Software Solutions are ₹1.50 and ₹1.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FCS Software Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FCS Software Solutions is ₹2.55 and 52-week low of FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FCS Software Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -39.26% over 1 year, -17.2% across 3 years, and -6.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions are 89.63 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global