What is the Market Cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹393.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 185.48 and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of FCS Software Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on .