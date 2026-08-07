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FCS Software Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of FCS Software Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.47 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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FCS Software Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.46₹1.50
₹1.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.13₹2.55
₹1.47
Open Price
₹1.47
Prev. Close
₹1.47
Volume
6,18,513

Source: Dion Global

FCS Software Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FCS Software Solutions		-2.65-3.92-12.50-18.33-39.26-17.20-6.34
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, FCS Software Solutions has declined 39.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, FCS Software Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

FCS Software Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

FCS Software Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.51.5
101.521.51
201.541.52
501.581.56
1001.581.61
2001.741.79

Source: Dion Global

FCS Software Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FCS Software Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 80.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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FCS Software Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTFCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Of Book Closure For 33Rd Annual General Meeting The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
Jul 31, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTFCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Of Book Closure For 33Rd Annual General Meeting The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
Jul 31, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTFCS Soft. Sol. - Intimation Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Jul 31, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTFCS Soft. Sol. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTFCS Soft. Sol. - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About FCS Software Solutions

FCS Software Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1993PLC179154 and registration number is 179154. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dalip Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Sachdeva
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dolly Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitish Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on FCS Software Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of FCS Software Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is FCS Software Solutions?

The FCS Software Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FCS Software Solutions?

The market cap of FCS Software Solutions is ₹251.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FCS Software Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FCS Software Solutions are ₹1.50 and ₹1.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FCS Software Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FCS Software Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FCS Software Solutions is ₹2.55 and 52-week low of FCS Software Solutions is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the FCS Software Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The FCS Software Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -39.26% over 1 year, -17.2% across 3 years, and -6.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FCS Software Solutions are 89.63 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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