Here's the live share price of JMD Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JMD Ventures
|-2.92
|10.25
|29.71
|36.67
|26.91
|-34.45
|31.47
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JMD Ventures has gained 26.91% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JMD Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.04
|8.08
|10
|8.16
|8.08
|20
|7.98
|7.88
|50
|6.71
|7.16
|100
|6.21
|6.6
|200
|5.84
|6.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JMD Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:04 PM IST IST
|JMD Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|JMD Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|JMD Ventures - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|JMD Ventures - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 26, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|JMD Ventures - Results - Audited Financial Results For March 2026
Source: Dion Global
JMD Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2000PLC033180 and registration number is 033180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures is ₹7.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JMD Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JMD Ventures is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JMD Ventures are ₹8.34 and ₹7.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMD Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMD Ventures is ₹9.65 and 52-week low of JMD Ventures is ₹4.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JMD Ventures has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 10.25% for the past month, 29.71% over 3 months, 26.91% over 1 year, -34.45% across 3 years, and 31.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMD Ventures are -7.04 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global