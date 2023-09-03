Follow Us

JMD VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.80 Closed
-0.07-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JMD Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.60₹27.84
₹27.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.74₹28.16
₹27.80
Open Price
₹27.82
Prev. Close
₹27.82
Volume
40,479

JMD Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.89
  • R227.98
  • R328.13
  • Pivot
    27.74
  • S127.65
  • S227.5
  • S327.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.2427.75
  • 109.7727.63
  • 208.9227.32
  • 506.926.24
  • 1004.8323.92
  • 2003.8419.59

JMD Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.515.5415.2687.46384.321,169.41232.93
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

JMD Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

JMD Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About JMD Ventures Ltd.

JMD Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2000PLC033180 and registration number is 033180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhruva Narayan Jha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Rani Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Shrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakmani Devi
    Independent Director

FAQs on JMD Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JMD Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹80.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 25.16 and PB ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JMD Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMD Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMD Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹28.16 and 52-week low of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

