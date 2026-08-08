What is the share price of JMD Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures is ₹7.64 as on .

What kind of stock is JMD Ventures? The JMD Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMD Ventures? The market cap of JMD Ventures is ₹22.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JMD Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of JMD Ventures are ₹8.34 and ₹7.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMD Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMD Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMD Ventures is ₹9.65 and 52-week low of JMD Ventures is ₹4.41 as on .

How has the JMD Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The JMD Ventures has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 10.25% for the past month, 29.71% over 3 months, 26.91% over 1 year, -34.45% across 3 years, and 31.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMD Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMD Ventures are -7.04 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global