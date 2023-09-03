What is the Market Cap of JMD Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹80.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 25.16 and PB ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 2.3 as on .

What is the share price of JMD Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.80 as on .