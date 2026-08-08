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JMD Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

JMD VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of JMD Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.64 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JMD Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.64₹8.34
₹7.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.41₹9.65
₹7.64
Open Price
₹8.20
Prev. Close
₹8.04
Volume
45,308

Source: Dion Global

JMD Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JMD Ventures		-2.9210.2529.7136.6726.91-34.4531.47
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JMD Ventures has gained 26.91% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, JMD Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

JMD Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JMD Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.048.08
108.168.08
207.987.88
506.717.16
1006.216.6
2005.846.48

Source: Dion Global

JMD Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JMD Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 80.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JMD Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 04:04 PM IST ISTJMD Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTJMD Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTJMD Ventures - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTJMD Ventures - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 26, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTJMD Ventures - Results - Audited Financial Results For March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About JMD Ventures

JMD Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2000PLC033180 and registration number is 033180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailash Prasad Purohit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Rani Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Shrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganga Prasad Bagaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on JMD Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of JMD Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures is ₹7.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JMD Ventures?

The JMD Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JMD Ventures?

The market cap of JMD Ventures is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JMD Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JMD Ventures are ₹8.34 and ₹7.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JMD Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMD Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMD Ventures is ₹9.65 and 52-week low of JMD Ventures is ₹4.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JMD Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The JMD Ventures has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 10.25% for the past month, 29.71% over 3 months, 26.91% over 1 year, -34.45% across 3 years, and 31.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JMD Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JMD Ventures are -7.04 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JMD Ventures News

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