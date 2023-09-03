Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.51
|5.54
|15.26
|87.46
|384.32
|1,169.41
|232.93
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
JMD Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2000PLC033180 and registration number is 033180. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹80.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 25.16 and PB ratio of JMD Ventures Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JMD Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹28.16 and 52-week low of JMD Ventures Ltd. is ₹5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.