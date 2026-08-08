What is the share price of Vascon Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vascon Engineers is ₹33.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Vascon Engineers? The Vascon Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vascon Engineers? The market cap of Vascon Engineers is ₹780.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vascon Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vascon Engineers are ₹33.90 and ₹32.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vascon Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vascon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vascon Engineers is ₹74.61 and 52-week low of Vascon Engineers is ₹26.80 as on .

How has the Vascon Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Vascon Engineers has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers are 15.97 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global