Vascon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1986PLC175750 and registration number is 038511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹1,351.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is 15.49 and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹62.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vascon Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.