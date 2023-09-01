Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VASCON ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹62.20 Closed
4.272.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.60₹62.55
₹62.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.85₹65.70
₹62.20
Open Price
₹59.85
Prev. Close
₹59.65
Volume
29,56,780

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.7
  • R265.1
  • R367.65
  • Pivot
    61.15
  • S159.75
  • S257.2
  • S355.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.460.11
  • 1027.3858.73
  • 2027.6955.49
  • 5026.5549.47
  • 10024.2144.07
  • 20025.4438.64

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9738.8052.95103.10147.02510.29101.13
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Vascon Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Record Date
    Vascon Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 21-Aug-2023.
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:00 PM

About Vascon Engineers Ltd.

Vascon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1986PLC175750 and registration number is 038511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 462.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Vasudevan
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sowmya Aditya Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sankaramahalingam Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Satpal Malhotra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Santosh Sundararajan
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Ms. Tara Subramaniam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vascon Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹1,351.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is 15.49 and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vascon Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹62.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vascon Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vascon Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of Vascon Engineers Ltd. is ₹23.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data