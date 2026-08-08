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Vascon Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASCON ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vascon Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.70 Closed
1.51₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vascon Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.51₹33.90
₹33.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.80₹74.61
₹33.70
Open Price
₹32.51
Prev. Close
₹33.20
Volume
45,763

Source: Dion Global

Vascon Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vascon Engineers		4.793.47-16.23-21.68-32.77-13.618.66
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vascon Engineers has declined 32.77% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vascon Engineers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Vascon Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vascon Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.2233.11
1032.3232.84
2032.5232.9
5033.4833.68
10034.4335.6
20041.9139.74

Source: Dion Global

Vascon Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vascon Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vascon Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTVascon Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Finan
Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTVascon Engineers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVascon Engineers - Shareholders Meeting - Cut-Off Date For Annual General Meeting I.E. July 31, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTVascon Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTVascon Engineers - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Vascon Engineers

Vascon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1986PLC175750 and registration number is 038511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 231.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vasudevan Ramamoorthy
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Santosh Sundararajan
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mrs. Sowmya Aditya Iyer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tara Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Satpal Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vascon Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Vascon Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vascon Engineers is ₹33.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vascon Engineers?

The Vascon Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vascon Engineers?

The market cap of Vascon Engineers is ₹780.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vascon Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vascon Engineers are ₹33.90 and ₹32.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vascon Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vascon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vascon Engineers is ₹74.61 and 52-week low of Vascon Engineers is ₹26.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vascon Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vascon Engineers has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers are 15.97 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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