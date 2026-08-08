Here's the live share price of Vascon Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vascon Engineers
|4.79
|3.47
|-16.23
|-21.68
|-32.77
|-13.61
|8.66
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vascon Engineers has declined 32.77% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Vascon Engineers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.22
|33.11
|10
|32.32
|32.84
|20
|32.52
|32.9
|50
|33.48
|33.68
|100
|34.43
|35.6
|200
|41.91
|39.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vascon Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Vascon Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Finan
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Vascon Engineers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vascon Engineers - Shareholders Meeting - Cut-Off Date For Annual General Meeting I.E. July 31, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Vascon Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Vascon Engineers - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Vascon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1986PLC175750 and registration number is 038511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized construction activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 948.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 231.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vascon Engineers is ₹33.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vascon Engineers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vascon Engineers is ₹780.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vascon Engineers are ₹33.90 and ₹32.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vascon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vascon Engineers is ₹74.61 and 52-week low of Vascon Engineers is ₹26.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vascon Engineers has shown returns of 1.51% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -32.77% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 8.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vascon Engineers are 15.97 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global