What is the share price of E-Land Apparel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel is ₹12.50 as on .

What kind of stock is E-Land Apparel? The E-Land Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E-Land Apparel? The market cap of E-Land Apparel is ₹59.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of E-Land Apparel? Today’s highest and lowest price of E-Land Apparel are ₹14.42 and ₹12.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E-Land Apparel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E-Land Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E-Land Apparel is ₹30.71 and 52-week low of E-Land Apparel is ₹10.12 as on .

How has the E-Land Apparel performed historically in terms of returns? The E-Land Apparel has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -52.9% over 1 year, 28.58% across 3 years, and 23.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel are -1.27 and -0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global