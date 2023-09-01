What is the Market Cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd.? The market cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹30.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd.? P/E ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.07 as on .

What is the share price of E-Land Apparel Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on .