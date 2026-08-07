Here's the live share price of E-Land Apparel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, E-Land Apparel has declined 52.90% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, E-Land Apparel has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.26
|12.77
|10
|12.37
|12.65
|20
|12.69
|12.71
|50
|13.11
|13.05
|100
|13.55
|13.53
|200
|14.18
|14.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, E-Land Apparel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|E-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|E-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|E-Land Apparel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Circular Resolution Of The Company Passed On 30Th July 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|E-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|E-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
E-Land Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110KA1997PLC120558 and registration number is 106945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The E-Land Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of E-Land Apparel is ₹59.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of E-Land Apparel are ₹14.42 and ₹12.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E-Land Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E-Land Apparel is ₹30.71 and 52-week low of E-Land Apparel is ₹10.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The E-Land Apparel has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -52.9% over 1 year, 28.58% across 3 years, and 23.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel are -1.27 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global