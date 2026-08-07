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E-Land Apparel Share Price

NSE
BSE

E-LAND APPAREL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of E-Land Apparel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.50 Closed
-3.85₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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E-Land Apparel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.30₹14.42
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.12₹30.71
₹12.50
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
16,511

Source: Dion Global

E-Land Apparel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, E-Land Apparel has declined 52.90% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), Siyaram Silk Mills (4.82%), LS Industries (-65.74%). From a 5 year perspective, E-Land Apparel has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (8.95%).

E-Land Apparel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

E-Land Apparel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2612.77
1012.3712.65
2012.6912.71
5013.1113.05
10013.5513.53
20014.1814.45

Source: Dion Global

E-Land Apparel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, E-Land Apparel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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E-Land Apparel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTE-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTE-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTE-Land Apparel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Circular Resolution Of The Company Passed On 30Th July 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTE-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTE-Land Apparel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About E-Land Apparel

E-Land Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110KA1997PLC120558 and registration number is 106945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 261.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dong Ju Kim
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Heegu Shin
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Guy Deuk Yeon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maggie Thomas Kajjer
    Independent Director

FAQs on E-Land Apparel Share Price

What is the share price of E-Land Apparel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is E-Land Apparel?

The E-Land Apparel is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E-Land Apparel?

The market cap of E-Land Apparel is ₹59.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of E-Land Apparel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of E-Land Apparel are ₹14.42 and ₹12.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E-Land Apparel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E-Land Apparel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E-Land Apparel is ₹30.71 and 52-week low of E-Land Apparel is ₹10.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the E-Land Apparel performed historically in terms of returns?

The E-Land Apparel has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -7.34% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -52.9% over 1 year, 28.58% across 3 years, and 23.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel are -1.27 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

E-Land Apparel News

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