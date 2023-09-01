Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
E-Land Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110KA1997PLC120558 and registration number is 106945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹30.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E-Land Apparel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹8.19 and 52-week low of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.