E-LAND APPAREL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.40 Closed
-1.08-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

E-Land Apparel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.17₹6.45
₹6.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹8.19
₹6.40
Open Price
₹6.17
Prev. Close
₹6.47
Volume
17,717

E-Land Apparel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.51
  • R26.62
  • R36.79
  • Pivot
    6.34
  • S16.23
  • S26.06
  • S35.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.676.46
  • 106.866.4
  • 206.946.26
  • 506.886.08
  • 1006.266.06
  • 2006.666.14

E-Land Apparel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

E-Land Apparel Ltd. Share Holdings

E-Land Apparel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About E-Land Apparel Ltd.

E-Land Apparel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110KA1997PLC120558 and registration number is 106945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 177.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jae Ho Song
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chong Tae Baek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivabalan Paul Pandian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Elizabeth Ravi
    Independent Director

FAQs on E-Land Apparel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd.?

The market cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹30.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of E-Land Apparel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹6.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E-Land Apparel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E-Land Apparel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹8.19 and 52-week low of E-Land Apparel Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

