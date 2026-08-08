What is the share price of Tirupati Foam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Foam is ₹91.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirupati Foam? The Tirupati Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Foam? The market cap of Tirupati Foam is ₹40.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Foam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Foam are ₹91.30 and ₹91.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Foam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Foam is ₹134.40 and 52-week low of Tirupati Foam is ₹56.10 as on .

How has the Tirupati Foam performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirupati Foam has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 37.18% for the past month, 2.54% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam are 20.90 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global