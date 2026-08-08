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Tirupati Foam Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRUPATI FOAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Tirupati Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.25 Closed
4.89₹ 4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tirupati Foam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.25₹91.30
₹91.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.10₹134.40
₹91.25
Open Price
₹91.30
Prev. Close
₹87.00
Volume
78

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Foam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirupati Foam has gained 0.44% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Foam has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).

Tirupati Foam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Foam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.5389.3
1086.7187.45
2078.1182.68
5077.8879.11
10078.8180.95
20087.7187.08

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Foam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirupati Foam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tirupati Foam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTTirupati Foam Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statement For Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTTirupati Foam Lt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTTirupati Foam Lt - Reply To Query For The Intimation Filed On 21St July, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTTirupati Foam Lt - Board Fixes Book Closure From Friday 14Th August, 2026 To Thursday 20Th August, 2026 For 39Th AGM Of The C
Jul 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTTirupati Foam Lt - Sale Of Surplus Land And Building

Source: Dion Global

About Tirupati Foam

Tirupati Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199GJ1986PLC009071 and registration number is 009071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venibhai B Purohit
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manharlal A Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Roshan P Sanghavi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak T Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar A Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh B Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minaben R Sanghavi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Paresh D Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvindbhai T Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar B Kotadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar R Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avanish R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral S Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Foam Share Price

What is the share price of Tirupati Foam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Foam is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirupati Foam?

The Tirupati Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Foam?

The market cap of Tirupati Foam is ₹40.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Foam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Foam are ₹91.30 and ₹91.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Foam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Foam is ₹134.40 and 52-week low of Tirupati Foam is ₹56.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirupati Foam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirupati Foam has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 37.18% for the past month, 2.54% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam are 20.90 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Foam News

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