Here's the live share price of Tirupati Foam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirupati Foam has gained 0.44% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Foam has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.53
|89.3
|10
|86.71
|87.45
|20
|78.11
|82.68
|50
|77.88
|79.11
|100
|78.81
|80.95
|200
|87.71
|87.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirupati Foam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Tirupati Foam Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statement For Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Foam Lt - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Foam Lt - Reply To Query For The Intimation Filed On 21St July, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Foam Lt - Board Fixes Book Closure From Friday 14Th August, 2026 To Thursday 20Th August, 2026 For 39Th AGM Of The C
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Tirupati Foam Lt - Sale Of Surplus Land And Building
Source: Dion Global
Tirupati Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199GJ1986PLC009071 and registration number is 009071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Foam is ₹91.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Foam is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tirupati Foam is ₹40.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Foam are ₹91.30 and ₹91.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Foam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Foam is ₹134.40 and 52-week low of Tirupati Foam is ₹56.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Foam has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 37.18% for the past month, 2.54% over 3 months, 0.44% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -2.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam are 20.90 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global