Tirupati Foam Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TIRUPATI FOAM LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.70 Closed
-4.94-4.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirupati Foam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.70₹85.01
₹84.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.79₹109.90
₹84.70
Open Price
₹85.01
Prev. Close
₹89.10
Volume
1,262

Tirupati Foam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.91
  • R285.11
  • R385.22
  • Pivot
    84.8
  • S184.6
  • S284.49
  • S384.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59987.04
  • 1099.0388.62
  • 2097.2790.04
  • 5089.9487.14
  • 10087.1484.87
  • 20080.9783.11

Tirupati Foam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.36-15.3033.0729.714.25133.66-11.22
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Tirupati Foam Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirupati Foam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtrly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tirupati Foam Ltd.

Tirupati Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199GJ1986PLC009071 and registration number is 009071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venibhai B Purohit
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manharlal A Mehta
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Roshan P Sanghavi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak T Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar A Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh B Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minaben R Sanghavi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Paresh D Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvindbhai T Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar B Kotadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar R Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avanish R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral S Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Foam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹37.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is 19.71 and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirupati Foam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹84.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Foam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Foam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹109.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹58.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

