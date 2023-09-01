Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.36
|-15.30
|33.07
|29.71
|4.25
|133.66
|-11.22
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtrly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tirupati Foam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199GJ1986PLC009071 and registration number is 009071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹37.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is 19.71 and PB ratio of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹84.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Foam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹109.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Foam Ltd. is ₹58.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.