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Millworks Technologies Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Millworks Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 315.00-331.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Millworks Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Millworks Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals		6.6510.3742.1652.7158.1463.343.77
Suzlon Energy		-6.51-0.2315.948.07-19.3443.6247.48
Triveni Turbine		-6.26-3.7534.219.91-4.2116.5238.02
TD Power Systems		5.532.3325.8576.07136.1367.8795.97
Jyoti CNC Automation		1.8924.0212.3-16.23-22.6921.8212.57
LMW		4.034.7720.8915.11-1.086.3316.52
Inox Wind		-7.85-0.01-7.38-27.84-53.3220.2429.34
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.224.78-4.985.78-33.8137.2527.67
Elecon Engineering Company		-4.69-4.9421.0422.47-18.9411.6150.08
Ajax Engineering		10.879.3628.114.33-12.870.240.14
Omnitech Engineering		7.6720.8954.28167.24167.2438.7721.72
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-2.252.47-9.7813.02-23.729.092.69
Praj Industries		1.038.784.1417.14-27.91-4.31-0.39
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.4980.4110.399.0553.6119.3411.19
DEE Development Engineers		-4.57.5583.58213.12126.0626.1214.94
John Cockerill India		7.32-0.0384.584.584.522.6513.03
The Anup Engineering		-5.8121.1412.812.76-23.5330.5837.58
GMM Pfaudler		-0.354.85-15.47-24.81-40.17-19.61-13.26
Windsor Machines		1.56-1.6712.7625.6-14.176.1353.5

Source: Dion Global

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About Millworks Technologies

Millworks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29200KA2021PLC153863 and registration number is 153863. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rashmi Sridhar Acharya
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Acharya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. H K Madhu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sowmya Madhu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Maniyil Indrabalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ganesan
    Independent Director

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