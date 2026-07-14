Millworks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29200KA2021PLC153863 and registration number is 153863. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.