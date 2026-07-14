Millworks Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 14, 2026 and will close on Jul 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹315.00-331.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|6.65
|10.37
|42.16
|52.71
|58.14
|63.3
|43.77
|Suzlon Energy
|-6.51
|-0.23
|15.94
|8.07
|-19.34
|43.62
|47.48
|Triveni Turbine
|-6.26
|-3.75
|34.2
|19.91
|-4.21
|16.52
|38.02
|TD Power Systems
|5.53
|2.33
|25.85
|76.07
|136.13
|67.87
|95.97
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|1.89
|24.02
|12.3
|-16.23
|-22.69
|21.82
|12.57
|LMW
|4.03
|4.77
|20.89
|15.11
|-1.08
|6.33
|16.52
|Inox Wind
|-7.85
|-0.01
|-7.38
|-27.84
|-53.32
|20.24
|29.34
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.22
|4.78
|-4.98
|5.78
|-33.81
|37.25
|27.67
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-4.69
|-4.94
|21.04
|22.47
|-18.94
|11.61
|50.08
|Ajax Engineering
|10.87
|9.36
|28.11
|4.33
|-12.87
|0.24
|0.14
|Omnitech Engineering
|7.67
|20.89
|54.28
|167.24
|167.24
|38.77
|21.72
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-2.25
|2.47
|-9.78
|13.02
|-23.72
|9.09
|2.69
|Praj Industries
|1.03
|8.78
|4.14
|17.14
|-27.91
|-4.31
|-0.39
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.49
|80.4
|110.3
|99.05
|53.61
|19.34
|11.19
|DEE Development Engineers
|-4.5
|7.55
|83.58
|213.12
|126.06
|26.12
|14.94
|John Cockerill India
|7.32
|-0.03
|84.5
|84.5
|84.5
|22.65
|13.03
|The Anup Engineering
|-5.81
|21.14
|12.81
|2.76
|-23.53
|30.58
|37.58
|GMM Pfaudler
|-0.35
|4.85
|-15.47
|-24.81
|-40.17
|-19.61
|-13.26
|Windsor Machines
|1.56
|-1.67
|12.76
|25.6
|-14.1
|76.13
|53.5
Source: Dion Global
Millworks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29200KA2021PLC153863 and registration number is 153863. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global