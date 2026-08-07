Here's the live share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom
|5.91
|1.50
|3.57
|1.42
|-21.97
|-8.25
|-7.46
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has declined 21.97% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.58
|11.47
|10
|11.49
|11.51
|20
|11.65
|11.6
|50
|11.98
|11.8
|100
|11.91
|12.1
|200
|12.86
|12.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Hathway Bhawani Cabl - Newspaper Clippings - Forty-Second Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Relate
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Hathway Bhawani Cabl - Notice Of The Forty-Second Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26.
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Hathway Bhawani Cabl - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Hathway Bhawani Cabl - Newspaper Clipping - Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Informatio
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Hathway Bhawani Cabl - Shareholders Meeting On August 19, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034514 and registration number is 034514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹12.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are ₹12.18 and ₹12.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹18.49 and 52-week low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, -21.97% over 1 year, -8.25% across 3 years, and -7.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are -225.56 and 6.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global