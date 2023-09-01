What is the Market Cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.? The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹14.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 59.16 and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 7.53 as on .

What is the share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹18.40 as on .