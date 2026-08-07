What is the share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹12.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are ₹12.18 and ₹12.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹18.49 and 52-week low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.80 as on .

How has the Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom performed historically in terms of returns? The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, -21.97% over 1 year, -8.25% across 3 years, and -7.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are -225.56 and 6.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global