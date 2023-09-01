Follow Us

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.40 Closed
1.10.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.20₹18.79
₹18.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.28₹26.00
₹18.40
Open Price
₹18.49
Prev. Close
₹18.20
Volume
10,131

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.73
  • R219.05
  • R319.32
  • Pivot
    18.46
  • S118.14
  • S217.87
  • S317.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.6118.15
  • 1019.6518.06
  • 2019.817.72
  • 5020.6317.26
  • 10020.5117.3
  • 20023.7918

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1110.7110.910.33-6.36-6.36644.94
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Share Holdings

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034514 and registration number is 034514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vatan Pathan
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dilip Worah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L K Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pranjali Gawde
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.?

The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹14.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 59.16 and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 7.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹18.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹14.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

