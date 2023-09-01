Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034514 and registration number is 034514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹14.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 59.16 and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is 7.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹18.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is ₹14.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.