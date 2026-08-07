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Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Share Price

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BSE

HATHWAY BHAWANI CABLETEL & DATACOM

Raheja Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.18 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.18₹12.18
₹12.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.80₹18.49
₹12.18
Open Price
₹12.18
Prev. Close
₹12.18
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom		5.911.503.571.42-21.97-8.25-7.46
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has declined 21.97% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5811.47
1011.4911.51
2011.6511.6
5011.9811.8
10011.9112.1
20012.8612.92

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTHathway Bhawani Cabl - Newspaper Clippings - Forty-Second Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Relate
Jul 24, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTHathway Bhawani Cabl - Notice Of The Forty-Second Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26.
Jul 24, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTHathway Bhawani Cabl - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 21, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTHathway Bhawani Cabl - Newspaper Clipping - Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company And Other Related Informatio
Jul 20, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTHathway Bhawani Cabl - Shareholders Meeting On August 19, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034514 and registration number is 034514. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhiren Dalal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vatan Pathan
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Vrinda Mendon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Parasramka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Share Price

What is the share price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹12.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

The market cap of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are ₹12.18 and ₹12.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹18.49 and 52-week low of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom is ₹9.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, 3.57% over 3 months, -21.97% over 1 year, -8.25% across 3 years, and -7.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom are -225.56 and 6.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom News

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