Here's the live share price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Twentyfirst Century Management Services
|3.48
|32.38
|19.30
|4.81
|-26.90
|26.42
|10.49
|Gretex Corporate Services
|0.93
|7.34
|36.93
|53.47
|77.54
|25.18
|93.15
|Quest Capital Markets
|-0.64
|-4.07
|-2.58
|1.42
|-24.43
|-1.95
|6.43
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|6.59
|0.51
|-22.91
|-22.24
|-38.91
|-19.78
|20.44
|Interactive Financial Services
|0.71
|-4.63
|-13.77
|-24.11
|-28.12
|2.04
|18.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Twentyfirst Century Management Services has declined 26.90% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Twentyfirst Century Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.54
|40.48
|10
|38.07
|39.2
|20
|35.23
|37.35
|50
|34.26
|35.44
|100
|33.65
|36.1
|200
|39.99
|41.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Twentyfirst Century Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Twentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)Of Th
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Twentyfirst Century - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Twentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Outcome for APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE OF 40TH AGM OF OUR COMPANY AND NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Twentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Notice Of 40Th AGM Of Our Company Scheduled On 3Rd September 2
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Twentyfirst Century - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN1986PLC012791 and registration number is 012791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Capital Markets Related Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹41.66 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Twentyfirst Century Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹43.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are ₹41.66 and ₹41.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twentyfirst Century Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹59.15 and 52-week low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹28.62 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Twentyfirst Century Management Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 32.38% for the past month, 19.3% over 3 months, -26.9% over 1 year, 26.42% across 3 years, and 10.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are -1.82 and 1.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global