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Twentyfirst Century Management Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.66 Closed
1.98₹ 0.81
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Twentyfirst Century Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.66₹41.66
₹41.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.62₹59.15
₹41.66
Open Price
₹41.66
Prev. Close
₹40.85
Volume
22

Source: Dion Global

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Twentyfirst Century Management Services		3.4832.3819.304.81-26.9026.4210.49
Gretex Corporate Services		0.937.3436.9353.4777.5425.1893.15
Quest Capital Markets		-0.64-4.07-2.581.42-24.43-1.956.43
Mefcom Capital Markets		6.590.51-22.91-22.24-38.91-19.7820.44
Interactive Financial Services		0.71-4.63-13.77-24.11-28.122.0418.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Twentyfirst Century Management Services has declined 26.90% compared to peers like Gretex Corporate Services (77.54%), Quest Capital Markets (-24.43%), Mefcom Capital Markets (-38.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Twentyfirst Century Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Gretex Corporate Services (93.15%) and Quest Capital Markets (6.43%).

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.5440.48
1038.0739.2
2035.2337.35
5034.2635.44
10033.6536.1
20039.9941.24

Source: Dion Global

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Twentyfirst Century Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Twentyfirst Century Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTTwentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated)Of Th
Jul 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTTwentyfirst Century - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTTwentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Outcome for APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE OF 40TH AGM OF OUR COMPANY AND NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE
Jul 14, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTTwentyfirst Century - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Notice Of 40Th AGM Of Our Company Scheduled On 3Rd September 2
Jul 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTTwentyfirst Century - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Twentyfirst Century Management Services

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN1986PLC012791 and registration number is 012791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Capital Markets Related Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -19.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sundar lyer
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Karthik Sundar Iyer
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Govind Krishnan Muthukumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipti D Sakpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balakrishna K Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Raghavan Suguna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Twentyfirst Century Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹41.66 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

The Twentyfirst Century Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

The market cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹43.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are ₹41.66 and ₹41.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twentyfirst Century Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹59.15 and 52-week low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹28.62 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Twentyfirst Century Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Twentyfirst Century Management Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 32.38% for the past month, 19.3% over 3 months, -26.9% over 1 year, 26.42% across 3 years, and 10.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are -1.82 and 1.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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