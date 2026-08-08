What is the share price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹41.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Twentyfirst Century Management Services? The Twentyfirst Century Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services? The market cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹43.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Twentyfirst Century Management Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are ₹41.66 and ₹41.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twentyfirst Century Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹59.15 and 52-week low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services is ₹28.62 as on .

How has the Twentyfirst Century Management Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Twentyfirst Century Management Services has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 32.38% for the past month, 19.3% over 3 months, -26.9% over 1 year, 26.42% across 3 years, and 10.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services are -1.82 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global