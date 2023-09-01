Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.83
|-8.09
|4.75
|10.29
|-35.01
|81.16
|-44.85
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN1986PLC012791 and registration number is 012791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -12.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹19.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is -1.38 and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹18.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.