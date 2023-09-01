Follow Us

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.75 Closed
0.270.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.40₹19.05
₹18.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹29.40
₹18.75
Open Price
₹18.75
Prev. Close
₹18.70
Volume
10,323

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.07
  • R219.38
  • R319.72
  • Pivot
    18.73
  • S118.42
  • S218.08
  • S317.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.6218.74
  • 1022.9319.06
  • 2023.2719.52
  • 5025.519.96
  • 10024.720.08
  • 20029.0121.05

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.83-8.094.7510.29-35.0181.16-44.85
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.

Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN1986PLC012791 and registration number is 012791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -12.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sundar lyer
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Karthik Sundar Iyer
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Muthukumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipti D Sakpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balakrishna K Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Raghavan Suguna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹19.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is -1.38 and PB ratio of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹18.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

