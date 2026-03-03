Here's the live share price of Apollo Ingredients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apollo Ingredients has gained 20.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 96.13%.
Apollo Ingredients’s current P/E of 11.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Ingredients
|0
|15.64
|54.35
|96.13
|96.13
|27.20
|20.09
|Marico
|-3.84
|6.38
|9.70
|6.11
|31.19
|16.00
|13.79
|Patanjali Foods
|-4.45
|-1.15
|-9.95
|-17.39
|-14.18
|16.09
|15.03
|AWL Agri Business
|-5.92
|-16.22
|-27.17
|-32.55
|-25.69
|-24.47
|-7.43
|Manorama Industries
|-1.93
|2.83
|5.28
|4.43
|79.03
|87.62
|52.50
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-7.00
|-2.74
|-20.91
|-5.57
|29.34
|41.84
|69.06
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-2.90
|1.14
|11.13
|46.26
|245.97
|200.62
|103.20
|Sundrop Brands
|-3.26
|3.10
|-13.25
|-26.58
|-22.20
|-10.27
|-4.98
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|-7.74
|-13.76
|-12.44
|5.89
|18.09
|36.81
|64.16
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-1.02
|-4.70
|-14.84
|-28.49
|-28.02
|1.65
|3.74
|Modi Naturals
|-7.71
|-14.47
|-31.06
|-42.09
|-27.96
|11.98
|31.29
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-8.66
|3.89
|-7.89
|-7.84
|-24.54
|3.94
|14.08
|Kriti Nutrients
|-2.49
|-9.25
|-10.82
|-33.44
|-25.46
|13.87
|8.50
|Evexia Lifecare
|3.33
|-4.91
|-6.63
|-29.86
|-30.80
|-6.72
|-35.90
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|0.60
|-12.36
|-6.33
|35.69
|100.48
|-39.17
|21.71
|M K Proteins
|-5.19
|-5.92
|-20.99
|-25.19
|-25.42
|-38.65
|-25.41
|Ajanta Soya
|-5.43
|-14.37
|-22.75
|-35.69
|-49.31
|-9.44
|6.04
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-4.98
|-3.02
|Vijay Solvex
|-20.44
|-35.24
|-51.37
|-57.07
|-64.21
|-19.64
|-18.89
|Ambar Protein Industries
|-4.62
|-19.01
|-43.19
|-52.51
|-11.17
|-18.49
|85.86
Over the last one year, Apollo Ingredients has gained 96.13% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), AWL Agri Business (-25.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Ingredients has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.24
|9.73
|10
|8.25
|8.78
|20
|6.67
|7
|50
|2.67
|0
|100
|1.33
|0
|200
|0.67
|0
In the latest quarter, Apollo Ingredients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 4:16 AM IST
|Apollo Ingredients - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Convening An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of Th
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:05 AM IST
|Apollo Ingredients - Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2015 For The Quarter E
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:59 AM IST
|Apollo Ingredients - Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2015 For The Quarter E
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:02 AM IST
|Apollo Ingredients - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
|Apollo Ingredients - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The
Apollo Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC023332 and registration number is 023332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Ingredients is ₹10.65 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Apollo Ingredients is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Ingredients is ₹11.08 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Ingredients are ₹10.65 and ₹10.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Ingredients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Ingredients is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of Apollo Ingredients is ₹5.43 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Apollo Ingredients has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 15.64% for the past month, 54.35% over 3 months, 96.13% over 1 year, 27.2% across 3 years, and 20.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Ingredients are 11.70 and 1.57 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.