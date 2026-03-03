Facebook Pixel Code
Apollo Ingredients Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO INGREDIENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Apollo Ingredients along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.65 Closed
4.93₹ 0.50
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Apollo Ingredients Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.65₹10.65
₹10.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.43₹10.65
₹10.65
Open Price
₹10.65
Prev. Close
₹10.15
Volume
5

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apollo Ingredients has gained 20.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 96.13%.

Apollo Ingredients’s current P/E of 11.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Apollo Ingredients Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Ingredients		015.6454.3596.1396.1327.2020.09
Marico		-3.846.389.706.1131.1916.0013.79
Patanjali Foods		-4.45-1.15-9.95-17.39-14.1816.0915.03
AWL Agri Business		-5.92-16.22-27.17-32.55-25.69-24.47-7.43
Manorama Industries		-1.932.835.284.4379.0387.6252.50
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.00-2.74-20.91-5.5729.3441.8469.06
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-2.901.1411.1346.26245.97200.62103.20
Sundrop Brands		-3.263.10-13.25-26.58-22.20-10.27-4.98
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		-7.74-13.76-12.445.8918.0936.8164.16
Jayant Agro Organics		-1.02-4.70-14.84-28.49-28.021.653.74
Modi Naturals		-7.71-14.47-31.06-42.09-27.9611.9831.29
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-8.663.89-7.89-7.84-24.543.9414.08
Kriti Nutrients		-2.49-9.25-10.82-33.44-25.4613.878.50
Evexia Lifecare		3.33-4.91-6.63-29.86-30.80-6.72-35.90
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		0.60-12.36-6.3335.69100.48-39.1721.71
M K Proteins		-5.19-5.92-20.99-25.19-25.42-38.65-25.41
Ajanta Soya		-5.43-14.37-22.75-35.69-49.31-9.446.04
Yashhtej Industries (India)		-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-4.98-3.02
Vijay Solvex		-20.44-35.24-51.37-57.07-64.21-19.64-18.89
Ambar Protein Industries		-4.62-19.01-43.19-52.51-11.17-18.4985.86

Over the last one year, Apollo Ingredients has gained 96.13% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), AWL Agri Business (-25.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Ingredients has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).

Apollo Ingredients Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Apollo Ingredients Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.249.73
108.258.78
206.677
502.670
1001.330
2000.670

Apollo Ingredients Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Ingredients remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apollo Ingredients Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 4:16 AM ISTApollo Ingredients - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Convening An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of Th
Feb 26, 2026, 2:05 AM ISTApollo Ingredients - Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2015 For The Quarter E
Feb 26, 2026, 1:59 AM ISTApollo Ingredients - Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2015 For The Quarter E
Feb 15, 2026, 2:02 AM ISTApollo Ingredients - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 15, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTApollo Ingredients - Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The

About Apollo Ingredients

Apollo Ingredients Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC023332 and registration number is 023332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Lovely Ghanshyam Mutreja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirit Ghanshyam Mutreja
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maharshi Anand Tomar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. James Mody
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Apollo Ingredients Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Ingredients?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Ingredients is ₹10.65 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Ingredients?

The Apollo Ingredients is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Ingredients?

The market cap of Apollo Ingredients is ₹11.08 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Ingredients?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Ingredients are ₹10.65 and ₹10.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Ingredients?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Ingredients stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Ingredients is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of Apollo Ingredients is ₹5.43 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Apollo Ingredients performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Ingredients has shown returns of 4.93% over the past day, 15.64% for the past month, 54.35% over 3 months, 96.13% over 1 year, 27.2% across 3 years, and 20.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Ingredients?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Ingredients are 11.70 and 1.57 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Apollo Ingredients News

