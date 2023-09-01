Follow Us

INDUS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.20 Closed
-1.15-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indus Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.20₹17.20
₹17.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.30₹30.55
₹17.20
Open Price
₹17.20
Prev. Close
₹17.40
Volume
10

Indus Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.2
  • R217.2
  • R317.2
  • Pivot
    17.2
  • S117.2
  • S217.2
  • S317.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.8117.29
  • 1011.316.93
  • 2011.8716.87
  • 5012.2717.98
  • 10012.2518.17
  • 20013.2916.88

Indus Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.159.69-37.64-40.7529.32137.2414.67
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Indus Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Indus Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indus Finance Ltd.

Indus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1992PLC022317 and registration number is 022317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bala V Kutti
    Executive Chairman
  • Dr. K R Shyamsundar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niranjan R Jagtap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B K Vasuki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indus Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Indus Finance Ltd. is ₹15.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indus Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indus Finance Ltd. is 27.26 and PB ratio of Indus Finance Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indus Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Finance Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Finance Ltd. is ₹30.55 and 52-week low of Indus Finance Ltd. is ₹10.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

