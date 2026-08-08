What is the share price of Indus Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Finance is ₹189.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indus Finance? The Indus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Finance? The market cap of Indus Finance is ₹174.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indus Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Finance are ₹189.45 and ₹180.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Finance is ₹189.45 and 52-week low of Indus Finance is ₹37.66 as on .

How has the Indus Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Indus Finance has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 26.0% for the past month, 114.82% over 3 months, 278.0% over 1 year, 138.11% across 3 years, and 90.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indus Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Finance are 87.22 and 7.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global