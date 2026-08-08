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Indus Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Indus Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹189.00 Closed
4.74₹ 8.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indus Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.45₹189.45
₹189.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.66₹189.45
₹189.00
Open Price
₹184.10
Prev. Close
₹180.45
Volume
17,212

Source: Dion Global

Indus Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indus Finance		16.6326.00114.82258.84278.00138.1190.77
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indus Finance has gained 278.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Indus Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indus Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.49166.66
10156.2161.74
20152.48155.02
50135.69137.41
100101.87114.72
20075.9690.37

Source: Dion Global

Indus Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indus Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indus Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTIndus Finance - Update on board meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTIndus Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTIndus Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTIndus Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTIndus Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Indus Finance

Indus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1992PLC022317 and registration number is 022317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bala V Kutti
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Bhaskara Chakkera
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. K B K Vasuki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Niranjan Jagtap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indus Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Indus Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Finance is ₹189.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indus Finance?

The Indus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Finance?

The market cap of Indus Finance is ₹174.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indus Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Finance are ₹189.45 and ₹180.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Finance is ₹189.45 and 52-week low of Indus Finance is ₹37.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indus Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indus Finance has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 26.0% for the past month, 114.82% over 3 months, 278.0% over 1 year, 138.11% across 3 years, and 90.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indus Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Finance are 87.22 and 7.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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