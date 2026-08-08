Here's the live share price of Indus Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indus Finance
|16.63
|26.00
|114.82
|258.84
|278.00
|138.11
|90.77
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indus Finance has gained 278.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.49
|166.66
|10
|156.2
|161.74
|20
|152.48
|155.02
|50
|135.69
|137.41
|100
|101.87
|114.72
|200
|75.96
|90.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indus Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Indus Finance - Update on board meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Indus Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Indus Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Indus Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Indus Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Indus Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1992PLC022317 and registration number is 022317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Finance is ₹189.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indus Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indus Finance is ₹174.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Finance are ₹189.45 and ₹180.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Finance is ₹189.45 and 52-week low of Indus Finance is ₹37.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indus Finance has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 26.0% for the past month, 114.82% over 3 months, 278.0% over 1 year, 138.11% across 3 years, and 90.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Finance are 87.22 and 7.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global