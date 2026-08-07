Here's the live share price of Aadi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aadi Industries
|0.11
|-2.22
|-0.23
|4.02
|63.87
|37.30
|45.71
|DCW
|0.46
|-4.94
|-10.40
|-11.46
|-38.16
|-1.53
|4.89
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|2.18
|-4.28
|7.97
|-28.68
|-46.03
|-15.24
|8.57
|Nexxus Petro Industries
|16.57
|16.55
|-12.54
|-11.30
|-37.23
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|-0.98
|6.09
|15.01
|4.73
|-12.59
|2.65
|-0.93
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|2.59
|-1.56
|1.06
|0.42
|16.16
|-21.63
|6.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aadi Industries has gained 63.87% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Aadi Industries has outperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.85
|8.61
|10
|8.65
|8.63
|20
|8.65
|8.69
|50
|8.99
|8.83
|100
|8.77
|8.77
|200
|8.34
|8.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aadi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Aadi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Aadi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Aadi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Aadi Industries - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March,
|May 30, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Aadi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of The
Source: Dion Global
Aadi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25203MH1994PLC206053 and registration number is 206053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aadi Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aadi Industries are ₹8.80 and ₹8.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadi Industries is ₹13.43 and 52-week low of Aadi Industries is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aadi Industries has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -0.23% over 3 months, 63.87% over 1 year, 37.3% across 3 years, and 45.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aadi Industries are -48.35 and -1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global