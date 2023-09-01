What is the Market Cap of Aadi Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -18.94 and PB ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Aadi Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 as on .