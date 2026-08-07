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Aadi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AADI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of Aadi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.80 Closed
4.76₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aadi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.40₹8.80
₹8.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.49₹13.43
₹8.80
Open Price
₹8.40
Prev. Close
₹8.40
Volume
575

Source: Dion Global

Aadi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aadi Industries		0.11-2.22-0.234.0263.8737.3045.71
DCW		0.46-4.94-10.40-11.46-38.16-1.534.89
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		2.18-4.287.97-28.68-46.03-15.248.57
Nexxus Petro Industries		16.5716.55-12.54-11.30-37.23-14.88-9.21
Polylink Polymers (India)		-0.986.0915.014.73-12.592.65-0.93
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		2.59-1.561.060.4216.16-21.636.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aadi Industries has gained 63.87% compared to peers like DCW (-38.16%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Aadi Industries has outperformed peers relative to DCW (4.89%) and Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%).

Aadi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aadi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.858.61
108.658.63
208.658.69
508.998.83
1008.778.77
2008.348.28

Source: Dion Global

Aadi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aadi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aadi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTAadi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTAadi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTAadi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTAadi Industries - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March,
May 30, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTAadi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of The

Source: Dion Global

About Aadi Industries

Aadi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25203MH1994PLC206053 and registration number is 206053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sharanabasaweshwar G Hiremath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saachi Madnani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khushboo Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Kaushik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aadi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aadi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aadi Industries?

The Aadi Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aadi Industries?

The market cap of Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aadi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aadi Industries are ₹8.80 and ₹8.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aadi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadi Industries is ₹13.43 and 52-week low of Aadi Industries is ₹4.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aadi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aadi Industries has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -0.23% over 3 months, 63.87% over 1 year, 37.3% across 3 years, and 45.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aadi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aadi Industries are -48.35 and -1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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