Aadi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.39 Closed
-3.14-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aadi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.23₹3.46
₹3.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.01₹5.49
₹3.39
Open Price
₹3.23
Prev. Close
₹3.50
Volume
5,044

Aadi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.49
  • R23.59
  • R33.72
  • Pivot
    3.36
  • S13.26
  • S23.13
  • S33.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.93.35
  • 103.943.33
  • 203.863.37
  • 504.073.48
  • 1004.613.59
  • 2006.433.89

Aadi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.59-7.12-9.60-12.63-25.49152.99152.99
-0.18-3.85-8.64-3.0215.9038.6045.45
2.198.1817.0229.93-15.40133.4548.76
4.1913.8222.6813.5810.61284.12101.86
18.1526.4875.3271.9651.66918.49254.62
1.67-7.6312.4416.1519.14143.86-33.42
1.619.749.2713.75-16.6763.6751.67
3.74-44.99-19.1011.03-22.95612.17477.33
3.77-9.00-20.10-21.51-53.00-91.50-91.50
-4.83-12.21-2.86-6.27-24.4434.53-49.25

Aadi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aadi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aadi Industries Ltd.

Aadi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25203MH1994PLC206053 and registration number is 206053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Director
  • Dr. Sharanabasaweshwar G Hiremath
    Director
  • Ms. Sonam Kinjal Gandhi
    Director

FAQs on Aadi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aadi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -18.94 and PB ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aadi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aadi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹5.49 and 52-week low of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

