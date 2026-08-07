What is the share price of Aadi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Aadi Industries? The Aadi Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aadi Industries? The market cap of Aadi Industries is ₹8.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aadi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aadi Industries are ₹8.80 and ₹8.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aadi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadi Industries is ₹13.43 and 52-week low of Aadi Industries is ₹4.49 as on .

How has the Aadi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aadi Industries has shown returns of 4.76% over the past day, -2.22% for the past month, -0.23% over 3 months, 63.87% over 1 year, 37.3% across 3 years, and 45.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aadi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aadi Industries are -48.35 and -1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global