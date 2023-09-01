Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aadi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25203MH1994PLC206053 and registration number is 206053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -18.94 and PB ratio of Aadi Industries Ltd. is -0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹5.49 and 52-week low of Aadi Industries Ltd. is ₹3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.