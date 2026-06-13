What is the share price of Automobile Products of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Automobile Products of India? The Automobile Products of India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Products of India? The market cap of Automobile Products of India is ₹3.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Automobile Products of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Automobile Products of India are ₹5.10 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automobile Products of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Products of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of Automobile Products of India is ₹4.63 as on .

How has the Automobile Products of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Automobile Products of India has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India are -1.83 and -0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global