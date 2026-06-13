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Automobile Products of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Automobile Products of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.10 Closed
4.94₹ 0.24
As on Jun 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Automobile Products of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.10₹5.10
₹5.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.63₹5.10
₹5.10
Open Price
₹5.10
Prev. Close
₹4.86
Volume
189

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Products of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Automobile Products of India		4.944.944.944.944.941.620.97
Endurance Technologies		-1.72-2.452.23-4.632.7518.109.76
Tenneco Clean Air India		-2.67-5.697.2021.3916.815.313.16
JBM Auto		0.544.1332.7719.66-3.7214.0550.95
Minda Corporation		-1.1023.9932.208.8414.7632.0035.93
Lumax Auto Technologies		-1.54-0.1117.6910.6860.4265.2359.78
ASK Automotive		-2.410.865.19-7.99-5.5811.386.68
SJS Enterprises		5.577.7331.4126.8981.3158.4232.93
Pricol		-1.82-6.971.88-9.0824.3932.2242.12
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-0.23-8.01-17.27-18.9920.1023.9431.49
Sharda Motor Industries		-4.07-9.52-3.72-17.70-20.0324.4031.15
Sandhar Technologies		1.0540.8845.0726.4437.7134.6323.33
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		4.3814.5514.9037.4038.82-0.416.13
Studds Accessories		10.4410.32-2.67-7.98-10.53-3.64-2.20
NDR Auto Components		-1.03-4.0014.37-3.71-20.3256.6470.54
Jay Bharat Maruti		13.2565.7359.5863.9582.7916.739.73
Precision Camshafts		-2.21-9.2413.97-7.69-31.07-5.7017.58
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-0.407.6830.6026.1015.7133.1039.24
Bharat Seats		-2.33-4.765.581.6777.2443.3935.78
Munjal Auto Industries		1.9211.8125.1923.3526.2221.486.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Automobile Products of India has gained 4.94% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (2.75%), Tenneco Clean Air India (16.81%), JBM Auto (-3.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Automobile Products of India has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (9.76%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (3.16%).

Automobile Products of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Products of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.650
103.350
205.40
503.10
1001.550
2000.770

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Products of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Automobile Products of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.64%, while DII stake decreased to 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Automobile Products of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 20, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTAuto Products (I) - The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 20, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTAuto Products (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Audited Financial Resu
May 14, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTAuto Products (I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Apr 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTAuto Products (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTAuto Products (I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Automobile Products of India

Automobile Products of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103MH1949PLC326977 and registration number is 055488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Mutha
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Automobile Products of India Share Price

What is the share price of Automobile Products of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 as on Jun 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is Automobile Products of India?

The Automobile Products of India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Products of India?

The market cap of Automobile Products of India is ₹3.17 Cr as on Jun 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Automobile Products of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Automobile Products of India are ₹5.10 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automobile Products of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Products of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of Automobile Products of India is ₹4.63 as on Jun 12, 2026.

How has the Automobile Products of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Automobile Products of India has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India are -1.83 and -0.21 on Jun 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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