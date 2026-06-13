Here's the live share price of Automobile Products of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Automobile Products of India
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|1.62
|0.97
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.72
|-2.45
|2.23
|-4.63
|2.75
|18.10
|9.76
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-2.67
|-5.69
|7.20
|21.39
|16.81
|5.31
|3.16
|JBM Auto
|0.54
|4.13
|32.77
|19.66
|-3.72
|14.05
|50.95
|Minda Corporation
|-1.10
|23.99
|32.20
|8.84
|14.76
|32.00
|35.93
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|-1.54
|-0.11
|17.69
|10.68
|60.42
|65.23
|59.78
|ASK Automotive
|-2.41
|0.86
|5.19
|-7.99
|-5.58
|11.38
|6.68
|SJS Enterprises
|5.57
|7.73
|31.41
|26.89
|81.31
|58.42
|32.93
|Pricol
|-1.82
|-6.97
|1.88
|-9.08
|24.39
|32.22
|42.12
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-0.23
|-8.01
|-17.27
|-18.99
|20.10
|23.94
|31.49
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-4.07
|-9.52
|-3.72
|-17.70
|-20.03
|24.40
|31.15
|Sandhar Technologies
|1.05
|40.88
|45.07
|26.44
|37.71
|34.63
|23.33
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|4.38
|14.55
|14.90
|37.40
|38.82
|-0.41
|6.13
|Studds Accessories
|10.44
|10.32
|-2.67
|-7.98
|-10.53
|-3.64
|-2.20
|NDR Auto Components
|-1.03
|-4.00
|14.37
|-3.71
|-20.32
|56.64
|70.54
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|13.25
|65.73
|59.58
|63.95
|82.79
|16.73
|9.73
|Precision Camshafts
|-2.21
|-9.24
|13.97
|-7.69
|-31.07
|-5.70
|17.58
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-0.40
|7.68
|30.60
|26.10
|15.71
|33.10
|39.24
|Bharat Seats
|-2.33
|-4.76
|5.58
|1.67
|77.24
|43.39
|35.78
|Munjal Auto Industries
|1.92
|11.81
|25.19
|23.35
|26.22
|21.48
|6.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Automobile Products of India has gained 4.94% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (2.75%), Tenneco Clean Air India (16.81%), JBM Auto (-3.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Automobile Products of India has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (9.76%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (3.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.65
|0
|10
|3.35
|0
|20
|5.4
|0
|50
|3.1
|0
|100
|1.55
|0
|200
|0.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Automobile Products of India saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.64%, while DII stake decreased to 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 20, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Auto Products (I) - The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Auto Products (I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Audited Financial Resu
|May 14, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Auto Products (I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
|Apr 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Auto Products (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Auto Products (I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Automobile Products of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103MH1949PLC326977 and registration number is 055488. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 as on Jun 12, 2026.
The Automobile Products of India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Automobile Products of India is ₹3.17 Cr as on Jun 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Automobile Products of India are ₹5.10 and ₹5.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Products of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Products of India is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of Automobile Products of India is ₹4.63 as on Jun 12, 2026.
The Automobile Products of India has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automobile Products of India are -1.83 and -0.21 on Jun 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global