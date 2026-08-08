Here's the live share price of Magnus Steel and Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magnus Steel and Infra
|-22.56
|-38.00
|-74.76
|-5.96
|759.60
|156.40
|90.88
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magnus Steel and Infra has gained 759.60% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnus Steel and Infra has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.97
|53.16
|10
|56.06
|55.45
|20
|60.41
|61.28
|50
|90.39
|81.27
|100
|108.96
|88.2
|200
|71.16
|74.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magnus Steel and Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Magnus Steel and Inf - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Magnus Steel and Inf - Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Magnus Steel and Inf - Board Meeting Outcome for Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Magnus Steel and Inf - Postponement Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Magnus Steel And Infra Limited (Formerly"
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Magnus Steel and Inf - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting To Be Held On 21St July, 202
Source: Dion Global
Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1978PLC416753 and registration number is 416753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹44.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magnus Steel and Infra is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹14.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnus Steel and Infra are ₹45.98 and ₹44.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnus Steel and Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹223.40 and 52-week low of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹9.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magnus Steel and Infra has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -38.0% for the past month, -74.76% over 3 months, 759.6% over 1 year, 156.4% across 3 years, and 90.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnus Steel and Infra are 2.29 and 4.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global