What is the share price of Magnus Steel and Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹44.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Magnus Steel and Infra? The Magnus Steel and Infra is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnus Steel and Infra? The market cap of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹14.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnus Steel and Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnus Steel and Infra are ₹45.98 and ₹44.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnus Steel and Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnus Steel and Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹223.40 and 52-week low of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹9.97 as on .

How has the Magnus Steel and Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Magnus Steel and Infra has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -38.0% for the past month, -74.76% over 3 months, 759.6% over 1 year, 156.4% across 3 years, and 90.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnus Steel and Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnus Steel and Infra are 2.29 and 4.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global