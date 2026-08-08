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Magnus Steel and Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGNUS STEEL AND INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Magnus Steel and Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.20 Closed
-4.99₹ -2.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magnus Steel and Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.20₹45.98
₹44.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.97₹223.40
₹44.20
Open Price
₹44.20
Prev. Close
₹46.52
Volume
30,643

Source: Dion Global

Magnus Steel and Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magnus Steel and Infra		-22.56-38.00-74.76-5.96759.60156.4090.88
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magnus Steel and Infra has gained 759.60% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnus Steel and Infra has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

Magnus Steel and Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magnus Steel and Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.9753.16
1056.0655.45
2060.4161.28
5090.3981.27
100108.9688.2
20071.1674.71

Source: Dion Global

Magnus Steel and Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magnus Steel and Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magnus Steel and Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTMagnus Steel and Inf - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 22, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTMagnus Steel and Inf - Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTMagnus Steel and Inf - Board Meeting Outcome for Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTMagnus Steel and Inf - Postponement Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Magnus Steel And Infra Limited (Formerly"
Jul 16, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTMagnus Steel and Inf - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting To Be Held On 21St July, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Magnus Steel and Infra

Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1978PLC416753 and registration number is 416753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karronn Naresh Bajaj
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Aditya Naresh Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Rupchand Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sorathia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Horilal Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Magnus Steel and Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Magnus Steel and Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹44.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magnus Steel and Infra?

The Magnus Steel and Infra is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnus Steel and Infra?

The market cap of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹14.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnus Steel and Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnus Steel and Infra are ₹45.98 and ₹44.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnus Steel and Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnus Steel and Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹223.40 and 52-week low of Magnus Steel and Infra is ₹9.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magnus Steel and Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magnus Steel and Infra has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -38.0% for the past month, -74.76% over 3 months, 759.6% over 1 year, 156.4% across 3 years, and 90.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnus Steel and Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnus Steel and Infra are 2.29 and 4.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Magnus Steel and Infra News

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