Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.90
|22.64
|97.96
|50.46
|-35.90
|94.05
|14.73
|-3.16
|-6.91
|22.72
|44.26
|26.62
|203.96
|87.56
|12.14
|11.09
|7.86
|67.90
|53.44
|594.15
|373.20
|7.09
|6.37
|9.73
|6.63
|-44.82
|268.33
|-44.08
|-0.46
|11.02
|24.32
|14.89
|131.93
|673.10
|131.93
|-1.04
|1.10
|37.08
|25.45
|11.46
|167.86
|25.75
|3.09
|25.93
|54.97
|40.50
|83.78
|486.21
|160.74
|0
|-5.00
|-20.04
|-30.37
|-18.24
|-33.05
|-88.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1991PLC060686 and registration number is 060686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹418.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is 735.73 and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹77.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹130.50 and 52-week low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.