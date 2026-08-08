Here's the live share price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|3.69
|-7.86
|-27.00
|-24.55
|-29.31
|21.11
|13.64
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|2.78
|-0.41
|0.61
|8.99
|-0.71
|9.25
|58.43
|Jupiter Wagons
|0.56
|2.40
|-14.35
|-15.68
|-23.19
|5.46
|49.76
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-2.65
|-8.67
|-5.57
|-10.92
|-23.32
|0.22
|26.88
|Airfloa Rail Technology
|0.30
|5.33
|-7.76
|9.87
|13.14
|4.20
|2.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has declined 29.31% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Jupiter Wagons (49.76%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110.35
|112.39
|10
|109.97
|112.04
|20
|112.9
|114.26
|50
|127.33
|122.31
|100
|129.88
|129.35
|200
|140.21
|140.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oriental Rail Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Oriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 07, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Oriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Oriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Oriental Rail Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Oriental Rail Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1991PLC060686 and registration number is 060686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹113.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Rail Infrastructure is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹734.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure are ₹114.00 and ₹111.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Rail Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹185.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹101.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oriental Rail Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -7.86% for the past month, -27.0% over 3 months, -29.31% over 1 year, 21.11% across 3 years, and 13.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure are 17.38 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global