NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENTAL RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | BSE
₹77.62 Closed
2.772.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.55₹79.30
₹77.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹130.50
₹77.62
Open Price
₹77.29
Prev. Close
₹75.53
Volume
7,77,759

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.35
  • R281.7
  • R384.1
  • Pivot
    77.95
  • S176.6
  • S274.2
  • S372.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.9970.35
  • 10114.4867.48
  • 20113.765.09
  • 50116.259.97
  • 100116.5257.49
  • 200118.6364.37

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.9022.6497.9650.46-35.9094.0514.73
-3.16-6.9122.7244.2626.62203.9687.56
12.1411.097.8667.9053.44594.15373.20
7.096.379.736.63-44.82268.33-44.08
-0.4611.0224.3214.89131.93673.10131.93
-1.041.1037.0825.4511.46167.8625.75
3.0925.9354.9740.5083.78486.21160.74
0-5.00-20.04-30.37-18.24-33.05-88.11

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1991PLC060686 and registration number is 060686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saleh N Mithiborwala
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Karim N Mithiborwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vali N Mithiborwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mustufa Pardawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Mane
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Nagda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹418.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is 735.73 and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹77.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹130.50 and 52-week low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

