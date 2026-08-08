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Oriental Rail Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENTAL RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.70 Closed
0.09₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oriental Rail Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.50₹114.00
₹113.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.45₹185.00
₹113.70
Open Price
₹111.50
Prev. Close
₹113.60
Volume
17,199

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		3.69-7.86-27.00-24.55-29.3121.1113.64
Titagarh Rail Systems		2.78-0.410.618.99-0.719.2558.43
Jupiter Wagons		0.562.40-14.35-15.68-23.195.4649.76
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-2.65-8.67-5.57-10.92-23.320.2226.88
Airfloa Rail Technology		0.305.33-7.769.8713.144.202.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has declined 29.31% compared to peers like Titagarh Rail Systems (-0.71%), Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Titagarh Rail Systems (58.43%) and Jupiter Wagons (49.76%).

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110.35112.39
10109.97112.04
20112.9114.26
50127.33122.31
100129.88129.35
200140.21140.47

Source: Dion Global

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oriental Rail Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Oriental Rail Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTOriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 07, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTOriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
Jul 31, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTOriental Rail Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTOriental Rail Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 22, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTOriental Rail Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Oriental Rail Infrastructure

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1991PLC060686 and registration number is 060686. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saleh N Mithiborwala
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Karim N Mithiborwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vali N Mithiborwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Sinha
    Executive Director -Technical
  • Mr. Suresh Mane
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Nagda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dattaprasad Ugrankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Latif Pirani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Oriental Rail Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹113.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

The Oriental Rail Infrastructure is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

The market cap of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹734.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oriental Rail Infrastructure are ₹114.00 and ₹111.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oriental Rail Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹185.00 and 52-week low of Oriental Rail Infrastructure is ₹101.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oriental Rail Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oriental Rail Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -7.86% for the past month, -27.0% over 3 months, -29.31% over 1 year, 21.11% across 3 years, and 13.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oriental Rail Infrastructure are 17.38 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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