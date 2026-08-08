Here's the live share price of OnMobile Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
|TV Today Network
|0.88
|-9.09
|-2.58
|-7.18
|-18.50
|-17.97
|-17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, OnMobile Global has gained 30.01% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, OnMobile Global has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.52
|68.31
|10
|62.01
|66.12
|20
|64.74
|64.74
|50
|58.98
|61.26
|100
|54.58
|58.15
|200
|56.56
|57.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, OnMobile Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|OnMobile Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|OnMobile Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended J
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|OnMobile Global - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|OnMobile Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|OnMobile Global - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2
Source: Dion Global
OnMobile Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202KA2000PLC027860 and registration number is 027860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OnMobile Global is ₹69.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OnMobile Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of OnMobile Global is ₹742.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of OnMobile Global are ₹69.80 and ₹69.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OnMobile Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OnMobile Global is ₹84.07 and 52-week low of OnMobile Global is ₹40.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The OnMobile Global has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, 18.89% over 3 months, 30.01% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and -12.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OnMobile Global are -65.91 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global