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OnMobile Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONMOBILE GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of OnMobile Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.80 Closed
-1.99₹ -1.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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OnMobile Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.80₹69.80
₹69.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.29₹84.07
₹69.80
Open Price
₹69.80
Prev. Close
₹71.22
Volume
2,614

Source: Dion Global

OnMobile Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57
TV Today Network		0.88-9.09-2.58-7.18-18.50-17.97-17.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, OnMobile Global has gained 30.01% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, OnMobile Global has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

OnMobile Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

OnMobile Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.5268.31
1062.0166.12
2064.7464.74
5058.9861.26
10054.5858.15
20056.5657.11

Source: Dion Global

OnMobile Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OnMobile Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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OnMobile Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTOnMobile Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTOnMobile Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended J
Jul 24, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTOnMobile Global - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 22, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTOnMobile Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 15, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTOnMobile Global - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2

Source: Dion Global

About OnMobile Global

OnMobile Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202KA2000PLC027860 and registration number is 027860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Fran�ois-Charles Sirois
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Paul Lamontagne
    Vice Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajai Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shimi Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Fr�d�ric Lavoie
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Venugopal
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on OnMobile Global Share Price

What is the share price of OnMobile Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OnMobile Global is ₹69.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is OnMobile Global?

The OnMobile Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OnMobile Global?

The market cap of OnMobile Global is ₹742.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OnMobile Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OnMobile Global are ₹69.80 and ₹69.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OnMobile Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OnMobile Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OnMobile Global is ₹84.07 and 52-week low of OnMobile Global is ₹40.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the OnMobile Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The OnMobile Global has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, 18.89% over 3 months, 30.01% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and -12.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OnMobile Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OnMobile Global are -65.91 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

OnMobile Global News

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