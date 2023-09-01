Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
OnMobile Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202KA2000PLC027860 and registration number is 027860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹1,250.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd. is 552.58 and PB ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹117.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OnMobile Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹136.25 and 52-week low of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹55.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.