What is the share price of OnMobile Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OnMobile Global is ₹69.80 as on .

What kind of stock is OnMobile Global? The OnMobile Global is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OnMobile Global? The market cap of OnMobile Global is ₹742.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of OnMobile Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of OnMobile Global are ₹69.80 and ₹69.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OnMobile Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OnMobile Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OnMobile Global is ₹84.07 and 52-week low of OnMobile Global is ₹40.29 as on .

How has the OnMobile Global performed historically in terms of returns? The OnMobile Global has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, 18.89% over 3 months, 30.01% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and -12.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OnMobile Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OnMobile Global are -65.91 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global