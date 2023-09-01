Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

OnMobile Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONMOBILE GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.70 Closed
8.289
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

OnMobile Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹118.80
₹117.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.55₹136.25
₹117.70
Open Price
₹109.80
Prev. Close
₹108.70
Volume
47,37,499

OnMobile Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.1
  • R2125.65
  • R3132.7
  • Pivot
    115.05
  • S1111.5
  • S2104.45
  • S3100.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.19107.62
  • 10112.14105.41
  • 20113.8100.17
  • 50120.6490.34
  • 100122.3585.14
  • 200129.5687.62

OnMobile Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

OnMobile Global Ltd. Share Holdings

OnMobile Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About OnMobile Global Ltd.

OnMobile Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202KA2000PLC027860 and registration number is 027860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Francois Charles Sirois
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Baweja
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Mr. Steven Fred Roberts
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gianluca D'Agostino
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paul Lamontagne
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on OnMobile Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of OnMobile Global Ltd.?

The market cap of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹1,250.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd. is 552.58 and PB ratio of OnMobile Global Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of OnMobile Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹117.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OnMobile Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OnMobile Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹136.25 and 52-week low of OnMobile Global Ltd. is ₹55.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data