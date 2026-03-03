Here's the live share price of Andhra Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Andhra Sugars has gained 3.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.04%.
Andhra Sugars’s current P/E of 11.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, Andhra Sugars has gained 8.47% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Sugars has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.05
|72.83
|10
|72.95
|72.78
|20
|72.68
|72.63
|50
|72.63
|73.17
|100
|75.82
|74.61
|200
|76.95
|77.4
In the latest quarter, Andhra Sugars saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 13, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
|Andhra Sugars - Book Closure for Dividend & AGM
Andhra Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420AP1947PLC000326 and registration number is 000326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1171.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Sugars is ₹73.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Andhra Sugars is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Andhra Sugars is ₹995.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Sugars are ₹73.75 and ₹71.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Sugars is ₹87.99 and 52-week low of Andhra Sugars is ₹63.27 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Andhra Sugars has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -4.71% over 3 months, 3.04% over 1 year, -14.68% across 3 years, and 3.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Sugars are 11.80 and 0.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.