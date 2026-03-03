Facebook Pixel Code
Andhra Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANDHRA SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Andhra Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.47 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Andhra Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.26₹73.75
₹73.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.27₹87.99
₹73.47
Open Price
₹71.26
Prev. Close
₹73.67
Volume
14,472

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Andhra Sugars has gained 3.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.04%.

Andhra Sugars’s current P/E of 11.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Andhra Sugars Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Andhra Sugars		2.084.96-5.19-4.838.47-14.902.49
SRF		-1.74-12.85-10.34-13.90-10.243.7517.40
Navin Fluorine International		-1.06-0.047.6829.3663.9814.1317.58
Blue Pearl Agriventures		-3.60-26.94-53.87-56.93179.11134.11110.58
Yasho Industries		8.0814.390.05-11.42-9.805.2846.30
Gem Aromatics		3.993.3528.52-28.07-37.57-14.54-8.99
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-0.19-4.62-13.46-14.1239.294.4110.60
Vikram Thermo (India)		-0.96-4.12-9.49-7.40-14.6136.7334.96
OCCL		-2.43-8.64-12.16-33.4433.46-2.82-1.70
Beezaasan Explotech		0.45-2.91-2.254.4744.8113.147.69
Diamines & Chemicals		-2.25-6.12-14.10-39.29-34.47-18.82-5.80
Ritesh International		-6.59-11.56-15.4654.56120.878.2922.42
Omkar Pharmachem		00-0.8114.88-1.675.678.41
Yug Decor		0-16.05-29.28-30.52-42.69-18.3210.70
Deco-Mica		-0.46-0.17-13.71-21.48-3.78-2.7624.74
Machhar Industries		2.8822.5633.6115.088.85123.4061.98
Vinyoflex		-3.32-10.91-11.69-26.22-27.06-10.969.67
Sreechem Resins		-5.00-21.1610.215.16-24.51-14.7838.60
Citichem India		-7.86-5.56-33.33-42.65-45.16-37.09-24.28
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-5.02-0.2812.5230.1920.5818.59

Over the last one year, Andhra Sugars has gained 8.47% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Sugars has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).

Andhra Sugars Financials

Andhra Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.0572.83
1072.9572.78
2072.6872.63
5072.6373.17
10075.8274.61
20076.9577.4

Andhra Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Andhra Sugars saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Andhra Sugars Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Sep 13, 2024, 11:40 PM ISTAndhra Sugars - Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

About Andhra Sugars

Andhra Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420AP1947PLC000326 and registration number is 000326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1171.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Narendranath
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Thimmaraja
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P Achuta Ramayya
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P S R V K Ranga Rao
    Executive Director
  • Justice Challa Kodandaram Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V N Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. D Lakshmi Parthasarathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S V Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Andhra Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Andhra Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Sugars is ₹73.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Andhra Sugars?

The Andhra Sugars is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Sugars?

The market cap of Andhra Sugars is ₹995.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Sugars are ₹73.75 and ₹71.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Sugars is ₹87.99 and 52-week low of Andhra Sugars is ₹63.27 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Andhra Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Andhra Sugars has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -4.71% over 3 months, 3.04% over 1 year, -14.68% across 3 years, and 3.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Sugars are 11.80 and 0.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.

Andhra Sugars News

