Here's the live share price of Andhra Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Andhra Sugars has gained 3.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.04%.

Andhra Sugars’s current P/E of 11.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.