Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOSCHIP TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹96.47 Closed
3.713.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.49₹97.99
₹96.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹114.68
₹96.47
Open Price
₹93.44
Prev. Close
₹93.02
Volume
8,05,956

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.9
  • R2101.19
  • R3104.4
  • Pivot
    95.69
  • S193.4
  • S290.19
  • S387.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.6393.48
  • 1068.7394.14
  • 2069.5494.3
  • 5072.1189.91
  • 10063.1382.54
  • 20065.5475.2

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.590.8359.1766.0121.65687.51225.36
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

MosChip Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MosChip Technologies Ltd.

MosChip Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1999PLC032184 and registration number is 032184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Pradeep Chandra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Damodar Rao Gummadapu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D G Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
    Independent Director

FAQs on MosChip Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MosChip Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,734.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MosChip Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is 303.75 and PB ratio of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is 14.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MosChip Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹96.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MosChip Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MosChip Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.68 and 52-week low of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data