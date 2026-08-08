Here's the live share price of MosChip Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MosChip Technologies has gained 28.84% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, MosChip Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.42
|209.67
|10
|219.99
|214
|20
|228.78
|218.82
|50
|218.61
|217.25
|100
|203.03
|211.28
|200
|207.69
|206.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MosChip Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:45 AM IST IST
|MosChip Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|MosChip Technologies - Submission Of Unaudited Financial For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|MosChip Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|MosChip Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 24-July-2026 To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|MosChip Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
MosChip Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1999PLC032184 and registration number is 032184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MosChip Technologies is ₹206.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MosChip Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MosChip Technologies is ₹4,022.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MosChip Technologies are ₹210.50 and ₹205.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MosChip Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MosChip Technologies is ₹288.00 and 52-week low of MosChip Technologies is ₹147.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MosChip Technologies has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -8.56% for the past month, -9.58% over 3 months, 28.84% over 1 year, 30.98% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MosChip Technologies are 149.67 and 9.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global