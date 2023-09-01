MosChip Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1999PLC032184 and registration number is 032184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.