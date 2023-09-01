Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.59
|0.83
|59.17
|66.01
|21.65
|687.51
|225.36
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MosChip Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1999PLC032184 and registration number is 032184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,734.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is 303.75 and PB ratio of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is 14.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹96.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MosChip Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹114.68 and 52-week low of MosChip Technologies Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.