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MosChip Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOSCHIP TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Semiconductor
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of MosChip Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹206.60 Closed
-1.17₹ -2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MosChip Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.65₹210.50
₹206.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.05₹288.00
₹206.60
Open Price
₹209.00
Prev. Close
₹209.05
Volume
70,203

Source: Dion Global

MosChip Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MosChip Technologies has gained 28.84% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, MosChip Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

MosChip Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MosChip Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.42209.67
10219.99214
20228.78218.82
50218.61217.25
100203.03211.28
200207.69206.33

Source: Dion Global

MosChip Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MosChip Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.31%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MosChip Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 03:45 AM IST ISTMosChip Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 25, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTMosChip Technologies - Submission Of Unaudited Financial For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Jul 25, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTMosChip Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Th
Jul 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTMosChip Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 24-July-2026 To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For
Jul 15, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTMosChip Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About MosChip Technologies

MosChip Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909TG1999PLC032184 and registration number is 032184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 521.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Pradeep Chandra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Damodar Rao Gummadapu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayendra Parvathaneni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G V Pranav Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D G Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on MosChip Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of MosChip Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MosChip Technologies is ₹206.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MosChip Technologies?

The MosChip Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MosChip Technologies?

The market cap of MosChip Technologies is ₹4,022.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MosChip Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MosChip Technologies are ₹210.50 and ₹205.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MosChip Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MosChip Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MosChip Technologies is ₹288.00 and 52-week low of MosChip Technologies is ₹147.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MosChip Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The MosChip Technologies has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -8.56% for the past month, -9.58% over 3 months, 28.84% over 1 year, 30.98% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MosChip Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MosChip Technologies are 149.67 and 9.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MosChip Technologies News

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