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Gita Renewable Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

GITA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Gita Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.60 Closed
8.31₹ 6.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gita Renewable Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.50₹82.40
₹81.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.11₹136.00
₹81.60
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹75.34
Volume
5,303

Source: Dion Global

Gita Renewable Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gita Renewable Energy		14.672.82-0.499.02-29.78-7.72-21.46
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gita Renewable Energy has declined 29.78% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gita Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Gita Renewable Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gita Renewable Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.2673.58
1072.2673.15
2073.8873.56
5076.1475.43
10078.0478.12
20083.6985.69

Source: Dion Global

Gita Renewable Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gita Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gita Renewable Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTGita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of
Jul 13, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTGita Renew. Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTGita Renew. Energy - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTGita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For The Qua
May 25, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTGita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio

Source: Dion Global

About Gita Renewable Energy

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2010PLC074394 and registration number is 074394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramamoorthy Natarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saraswathi
    Director
  • Mr. Seshadri Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Sivasailapathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gita Renewable Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Gita Renewable Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gita Renewable Energy is ₹81.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gita Renewable Energy?

The Gita Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gita Renewable Energy?

The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹33.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gita Renewable Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gita Renewable Energy are ₹82.40 and ₹75.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gita Renewable Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gita Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹60.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gita Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gita Renewable Energy has shown returns of 8.31% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -0.49% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy are -1,539.62 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gita Renewable Energy News

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