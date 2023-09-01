Follow Us

GITA RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹133.15 Closed
-0.71-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.15₹136.65
₹133.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹151.60
₹133.15
Open Price
₹136.65
Prev. Close
₹134.10
Volume
6,839

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.15
  • R2141.15
  • R3145.65
  • Pivot
    132.65
  • S1128.65
  • S2124.15
  • S3120.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.58134.23
  • 10129.37132.9
  • 20131.62126.68
  • 50135.98112.63
  • 100142.05104.18
  • 200167.38106.41

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0835.1876.7636.760.302,312.142,563.00
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2010PLC074394 and registration number is 074394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Natarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saraswathi
    Director
  • Mr. S Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Sivasailapathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹54.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is 7.43 and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is 3.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹133.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹151.60 and 52-week low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

