Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.08
|35.18
|76.76
|36.76
|0.30
|2,312.14
|2,563.00
|5.85
|2.42
|32.30
|34.07
|43.59
|130.83
|63.64
|-3.05
|-12.63
|-4.41
|86.26
|-60.32
|91.29
|1,586.59
|1.55
|20.79
|29.82
|114.60
|-19.29
|750.39
|880.53
|4.04
|4.42
|18.56
|24.85
|7.63
|328.91
|226.97
|2.48
|19.92
|40.06
|51.65
|0.38
|541.68
|396.29
|0.52
|-3.16
|15.72
|25.51
|34.08
|131.17
|97.56
|-0.08
|-1.79
|18.51
|31.39
|14.19
|95.30
|157.77
|11.24
|11.03
|77.76
|97.16
|102.34
|171.37
|119.17
|6.12
|16.02
|46.23
|71.53
|78.02
|163.02
|76.76
|6.37
|11.82
|25.04
|24.21
|7.39
|41.04
|-14.75
|9.57
|11.90
|46.60
|89.24
|-6.31
|481.04
|-49.74
|5.35
|1.31
|39.13
|37.08
|-3.97
|570.81
|-60.60
|8.10
|8.96
|74.11
|76.50
|92.37
|568.67
|225.34
|7.62
|22.06
|35.37
|19.56
|2.76
|225.00
|101.72
|6.11
|14.70
|37.46
|51.01
|63.99
|135.42
|65.06
|29.93
|33.91
|102.02
|99.71
|68.03
|134.56
|69.66
|2.48
|1.11
|64.55
|145.22
|362.14
|1,273.15
|1,273.15
|-5.28
|6.04
|76.94
|102.76
|90.03
|2,644.11
|2,050.06
|13.85
|72.94
|88.12
|95.60
|66.49
|165.40
|104.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2010PLC074394 and registration number is 074394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹54.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is 7.43 and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is 3.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹133.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹151.60 and 52-week low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.