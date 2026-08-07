What is the share price of Gita Renewable Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gita Renewable Energy is ₹81.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Gita Renewable Energy? The Gita Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gita Renewable Energy? The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹33.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gita Renewable Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gita Renewable Energy are ₹82.40 and ₹75.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gita Renewable Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gita Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹60.11 as on .

How has the Gita Renewable Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Gita Renewable Energy has shown returns of 8.31% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -0.49% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy are -1,539.62 and 2.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global