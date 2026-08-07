Here's the live share price of Gita Renewable Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gita Renewable Energy
|14.67
|2.82
|-0.49
|9.02
|-29.78
|-7.72
|-21.46
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gita Renewable Energy has declined 29.78% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gita Renewable Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.26
|73.58
|10
|72.26
|73.15
|20
|73.88
|73.56
|50
|76.14
|75.43
|100
|78.04
|78.12
|200
|83.69
|85.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gita Renewable Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Gita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Gita Renew. Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Gita Renew. Energy - Results-Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Gita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For The Qua
|May 25, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Gita Renew. Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio
Source: Dion Global
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN2010PLC074394 and registration number is 074394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gita Renewable Energy is ₹81.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gita Renewable Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹33.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gita Renewable Energy are ₹82.40 and ₹75.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gita Renewable Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹136.00 and 52-week low of Gita Renewable Energy is ₹60.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gita Renewable Energy has shown returns of 8.31% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -0.49% over 3 months, -29.78% over 1 year, -7.72% across 3 years, and -21.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy are -1,539.62 and 2.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global