MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AB Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH2011PLC214834 and registration number is 214834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹154.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Infrabuild Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.