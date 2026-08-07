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AB Infrabuild Share Price

NSE
BSE

AB INFRABUILD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of AB Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.18 Closed
3.35₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AB Infrabuild Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.94₹10.18
₹10.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.83₹23.27
₹10.18
Open Price
₹9.99
Prev. Close
₹9.85
Volume
15,802

Source: Dion Global

AB Infrabuild Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AB Infrabuild		1.70-5.74-33.72-49.80-44.006.323.75
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AB Infrabuild has declined 44.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AB Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

AB Infrabuild Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AB Infrabuild Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0710.03
1010.1310.08
2010.1810.21
5010.6411.04
10013.2112.69
20016.1714.08

Source: Dion Global

AB Infrabuild Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AB Infrabuild remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AB Infrabuild Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTAB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 13/08/2026
Jul 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTAB Infrabuild - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTAB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTAB Infrabuild - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 22, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTAB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.2026 And Recommend Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About AB Infrabuild

AB Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH2011PLC214834 and registration number is 214834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Bholanath Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Punmaji Parmar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shivani Amit Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreeprakash Deonarayan Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sadiq Shakil Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udayan Anantrao Chindarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Rakesh Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reshma Dagdu Wadkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on AB Infrabuild Share Price

What is the share price of AB Infrabuild?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Infrabuild is ₹10.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AB Infrabuild?

The AB Infrabuild is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AB Infrabuild?

The market cap of AB Infrabuild is ₹650.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AB Infrabuild?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Infrabuild are ₹10.18 and ₹9.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Infrabuild?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Infrabuild is ₹23.27 and 52-week low of AB Infrabuild is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AB Infrabuild performed historically in terms of returns?

The AB Infrabuild has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, -5.74% for the past month, -33.72% over 3 months, -44.0% over 1 year, 6.32% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild are 33.63 and 3.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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