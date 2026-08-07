What is the share price of AB Infrabuild? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Infrabuild is ₹10.18 as on .

What kind of stock is AB Infrabuild? The AB Infrabuild is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AB Infrabuild? The market cap of AB Infrabuild is ₹650.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AB Infrabuild? Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Infrabuild are ₹10.18 and ₹9.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Infrabuild? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Infrabuild is ₹23.27 and 52-week low of AB Infrabuild is ₹8.83 as on .

How has the AB Infrabuild performed historically in terms of returns? The AB Infrabuild has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, -5.74% for the past month, -33.72% over 3 months, -44.0% over 1 year, 6.32% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild are 33.63 and 3.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global