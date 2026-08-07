Here's the live share price of AB Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AB Infrabuild
|1.70
|-5.74
|-33.72
|-49.80
|-44.00
|6.32
|3.75
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AB Infrabuild has declined 44.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AB Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.07
|10.03
|10
|10.13
|10.08
|20
|10.18
|10.21
|50
|10.64
|11.04
|100
|13.21
|12.69
|200
|16.17
|14.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AB Infrabuild remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|AB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On 13/08/2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|AB Infrabuild - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|AB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|AB Infrabuild - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 22, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|AB Infrabuild - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For Year Ended 31.03.2026 And Recommend Dividend
Source: Dion Global
AB Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH2011PLC214834 and registration number is 214834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Infrabuild is ₹10.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AB Infrabuild is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AB Infrabuild is ₹650.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Infrabuild are ₹10.18 and ₹9.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Infrabuild is ₹23.27 and 52-week low of AB Infrabuild is ₹8.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AB Infrabuild has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, -5.74% for the past month, -33.72% over 3 months, -44.0% over 1 year, 6.32% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild are 33.63 and 3.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global