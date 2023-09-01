Follow Us

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AB INFRABUILD LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹34.90 Closed
4.81.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹34.90
₹34.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.85₹43.00
₹34.90
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.30
Volume
8,000

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.37
  • R235.83
  • R336.77
  • Pivot
    34.43
  • S133.97
  • S233.03
  • S332.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.733.7
  • 1016.2333.8
  • 2016.4333.82
  • 5013.6131.25
  • 10010.8225.98
  • 2009.0920.51

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.80-0.43-9.82130.36105.90283.5219.73
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Share Holdings

AB Infrabuild Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About AB Infrabuild Ltd.

AB Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH2011PLC214834 and registration number is 214834. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of railways and rail-bridges. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Bholanath Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Punmaji Parmar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreeprakash Deonarayan Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Vinodbhai Bhuva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udayan Anantrao Chindarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on AB Infrabuild Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AB Infrabuild Ltd.?

The market cap of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹154.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AB Infrabuild Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is 2.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AB Infrabuild Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Infrabuild Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Infrabuild Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of AB Infrabuild Ltd. is ₹11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

