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Next Mediaworks Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEXT MEDIAWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Next Mediaworks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.04 Closed
2.28₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Next Mediaworks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.95₹4.04
₹4.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.32₹7.64
₹4.04
Open Price
₹3.95
Prev. Close
₹3.95
Volume
540

Source: Dion Global

Next Mediaworks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Next Mediaworks has declined 35.05% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Next Mediaworks has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Next Mediaworks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Next Mediaworks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.024.02
103.93.98
203.913.96
503.994.05
1004.344.38
2005.295.01

Source: Dion Global

Next Mediaworks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Next Mediaworks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Next Mediaworks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTNext Mediaworks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTNext Mediaworks - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTNext Mediaworks - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 08, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTNext Mediaworks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTNext Mediaworks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 22, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Next Mediaworks

Next Mediaworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100MH1981PLC024052 and registration number is 024052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Samudra Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ishant Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pratibha Sabharwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Next Mediaworks Share Price

What is the share price of Next Mediaworks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks is ₹4.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Next Mediaworks?

The Next Mediaworks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Next Mediaworks?

The market cap of Next Mediaworks is ₹27.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Next Mediaworks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Next Mediaworks are ₹4.04 and ₹3.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Next Mediaworks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Next Mediaworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Next Mediaworks is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Next Mediaworks is ₹3.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Next Mediaworks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Next Mediaworks has shown returns of 2.28% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -35.05% over 1 year, -5.78% across 3 years, and -3.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks are 0.42 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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