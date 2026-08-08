Here's the live share price of Next Mediaworks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Next Mediaworks has declined 35.05% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Next Mediaworks has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.02
|4.02
|10
|3.9
|3.98
|20
|3.91
|3.96
|50
|3.99
|4.05
|100
|4.34
|4.38
|200
|5.29
|5.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Next Mediaworks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Next Mediaworks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Next Mediaworks - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Next Mediaworks - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Next Mediaworks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Next Mediaworks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 22, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Next Mediaworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100MH1981PLC024052 and registration number is 024052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks is ₹4.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Next Mediaworks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Next Mediaworks is ₹27.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Next Mediaworks are ₹4.04 and ₹3.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Next Mediaworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Next Mediaworks is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Next Mediaworks is ₹3.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Next Mediaworks has shown returns of 2.28% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -35.05% over 1 year, -5.78% across 3 years, and -3.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks are 0.42 and -0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global