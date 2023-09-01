Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEXT MEDIAWORKS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.90 Closed
1.030.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.80₹4.95
₹4.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹8.55
₹4.90
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹4.85
Volume
5,867

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.9
  • R24.95
  • R35
  • Pivot
    4.85
  • S14.8
  • S24.75
  • S34.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.724.87
  • 105.644.89
  • 205.644.92
  • 505.825.01
  • 1005.665.12
  • 2005.895.28

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.01-10.91-5.77-14.78-16.24-73.00
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Share Holdings

Next Mediaworks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Next Mediaworks Ltd.

Next Mediaworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100MH1981PLC024052 and registration number is 024052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Someshwar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samudra Bhattacharya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lloyd Mathias
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Rajendra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Next Mediaworks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd.?

The market cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹32.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Next Mediaworks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Next Mediaworks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Next Mediaworks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹8.55 and 52-week low of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data