MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Next Mediaworks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100MH1981PLC024052 and registration number is 024052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹32.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Next Mediaworks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹8.55 and 52-week low of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.