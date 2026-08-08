What is the share price of Next Mediaworks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks is ₹4.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Next Mediaworks? The Next Mediaworks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Next Mediaworks? The market cap of Next Mediaworks is ₹27.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Next Mediaworks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Next Mediaworks are ₹4.04 and ₹3.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Next Mediaworks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Next Mediaworks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Next Mediaworks is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Next Mediaworks is ₹3.32 as on .

How has the Next Mediaworks performed historically in terms of returns? The Next Mediaworks has shown returns of 2.28% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -35.05% over 1 year, -5.78% across 3 years, and -3.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks are 0.42 and -0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global