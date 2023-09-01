What is the Market Cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd.? The market cap of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹32.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -1.84 and PB ratio of Next Mediaworks Ltd. is -2.08 as on .

What is the share price of Next Mediaworks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Next Mediaworks Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on .