Here's the live share price of Ramgopal Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramgopal Polytex has gained 538.78% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramgopal Polytex has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.15
|27.85
|10
|22.44
|25.4
|20
|19.9
|22.6
|50
|17.74
|20.2
|100
|19.84
|19.19
|200
|16.55
|16.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramgopal Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Ramgopal Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Ramgopal Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Ramgopal Polytex - Draft Letter of Offer
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Ramgopal Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financi
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Ramgopal Polytex - Detailed Public Statement
Source: Dion Global
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1981PLC024145 and registration number is 024145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramgopal Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹48.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramgopal Polytex are ₹33.60 and ₹33.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramgopal Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹5.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramgopal Polytex has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 89.83% for the past month, 41.35% over 3 months, 538.78% over 1 year, 88.21% across 3 years, and 40.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex are -49.19 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global