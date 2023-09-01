Follow Us

RAMGOPAL POLYTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.75 Closed
-0.17-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.48₹6.00
₹5.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.29₹8.35
₹5.75
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹5.76
Volume
3,316

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.01
  • R26.26
  • R36.53
  • Pivot
    5.74
  • S15.49
  • S25.22
  • S34.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.395.78
  • 106.295.72
  • 206.155.56
  • 506.275.23
  • 1006.655.13
  • 2008.185.48

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.5412.9713.642.681.59560.9269.62
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1981PLC024145 and registration number is 024145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Divya Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Panna Lal Jyotshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is ₹8.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is -6.62 and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is ₹8.35 and 52-week low of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is ₹3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

