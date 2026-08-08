What is the share price of Ramgopal Polytex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Ramgopal Polytex? The Ramgopal Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramgopal Polytex? The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹48.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramgopal Polytex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramgopal Polytex are ₹33.60 and ₹33.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramgopal Polytex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramgopal Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹5.12 as on .

How has the Ramgopal Polytex performed historically in terms of returns? The Ramgopal Polytex has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 89.83% for the past month, 41.35% over 3 months, 538.78% over 1 year, 88.21% across 3 years, and 40.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex are -49.19 and 4.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global