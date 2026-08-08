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Ramgopal Polytex Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMGOPAL POLYTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ramgopal Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.60 Closed
5.00₹ 1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramgopal Polytex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.60₹33.60
₹33.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.12₹33.60
₹33.60
Open Price
₹33.60
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
9,676

Source: Dion Global

Ramgopal Polytex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramgopal Polytex has gained 538.78% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramgopal Polytex has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Ramgopal Polytex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramgopal Polytex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.1527.85
1022.4425.4
2019.922.6
5017.7420.2
10019.8419.19
20016.5516.82

Source: Dion Global

Ramgopal Polytex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramgopal Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ramgopal Polytex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTRamgopal Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTRamgopal Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTRamgopal Polytex - Draft Letter of Offer
Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTRamgopal Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Take On Record The Un-Audited Financi
Aug 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTRamgopal Polytex - Detailed Public Statement

Source: Dion Global

About Ramgopal Polytex

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1981PLC024145 and registration number is 024145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Divya Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Tolchand Ranka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ramgopal Polytex Share Price

What is the share price of Ramgopal Polytex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramgopal Polytex?

The Ramgopal Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramgopal Polytex?

The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹48.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramgopal Polytex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramgopal Polytex are ₹33.60 and ₹33.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramgopal Polytex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramgopal Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Ramgopal Polytex is ₹5.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramgopal Polytex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramgopal Polytex has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 89.83% for the past month, 41.35% over 3 months, 538.78% over 1 year, 88.21% across 3 years, and 40.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex are -49.19 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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