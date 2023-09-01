Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.24
|-4.11
|-1.72
|-35.09
|-26.76
|98.02
|91.18
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1980PLC008230 and registration number is 008230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹75.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 572.86 and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹73.45 and 52-week low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹37.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.