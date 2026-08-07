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Edvenswa Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

EDVENSWA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Edvenswa Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.30 Closed
-0.89₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Edvenswa Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.38₹22.99
₹22.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.01₹53.00
₹22.30
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹22.50
Volume
17,700

Source: Dion Global

Edvenswa Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Edvenswa Enterprises		-3.00-9.64-31.28-22.49-50.35-16.1512.21
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Edvenswa Enterprises has declined 50.35% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Edvenswa Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Edvenswa Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Edvenswa Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.3922.68
1022.3422.6
2022.6622.88
5024.9624.36
10026.1926.19
20029.7530.11

Source: Dion Global

Edvenswa Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Edvenswa Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Edvenswa Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTEdvenswa Enterprises - Newspaper Publication
Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 AM IST ISTEdvenswa Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTEdvenswa Enterprises - Appointment Of Mr. Krishna Mohan Adalath As The Chief Executive Officer Of The Company .
Aug 05, 2026, 04:38 AM IST ISTEdvenswa Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Aug 05, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTEdvenswa Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Edvenswa Enterprises

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TS1980PLC176617 and registration number is 176617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uppuluri Sreenivasa Sreekanth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A Ravikanth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. N Srivani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. G Jayachand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Edvenswa Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Edvenswa Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹22.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Edvenswa Enterprises?

The Edvenswa Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Edvenswa Enterprises?

The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹65.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Edvenswa Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Edvenswa Enterprises are ₹22.99 and ₹21.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edvenswa Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edvenswa Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹19.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Edvenswa Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Edvenswa Enterprises has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.64% for the past month, -31.28% over 3 months, -50.35% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and 12.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises are 10.32 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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