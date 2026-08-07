What is the share price of Edvenswa Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹22.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Edvenswa Enterprises? The Edvenswa Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Edvenswa Enterprises? The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹65.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Edvenswa Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Edvenswa Enterprises are ₹22.99 and ₹21.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edvenswa Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edvenswa Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹19.01 as on .

How has the Edvenswa Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Edvenswa Enterprises has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.64% for the past month, -31.28% over 3 months, -50.35% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and 12.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises are 10.32 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global