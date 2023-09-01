Follow Us

EDVENSWA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.10 Closed
1.420.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.05₹41.49
₹40.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.02₹73.45
₹40.10
Open Price
₹41.49
Prev. Close
₹39.54
Volume
29,393

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.38
  • R242.65
  • R343.82
  • Pivot
    40.21
  • S138.94
  • S237.77
  • S336.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 586.8640.21
  • 1088.1140.58
  • 2095.5840.98
  • 5096.3342.03
  • 10076.8444.6
  • 20046.546.66

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.24-4.11-1.72-35.09-26.7698.0291.18
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1980PLC008230 and registration number is 008230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Ravi Kumar Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Durga Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujatha Jonnavittula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Naveen Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. U Sreenivasa Sreekanth
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Y Ramesh Reddy
    Additional Director
  • Ms. N Srivani
    Additional Director
  • Mr. G Jayachand
    Additional Director
  • Mr. A Ravikanth
    Additional Director

FAQs on Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹75.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 572.86 and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹73.45 and 52-week low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹37.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

