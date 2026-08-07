Here's the live share price of Edvenswa Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Edvenswa Enterprises
|-3.00
|-9.64
|-31.28
|-22.49
|-50.35
|-16.15
|12.21
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Edvenswa Enterprises has declined 50.35% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Edvenswa Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.39
|22.68
|10
|22.34
|22.6
|20
|22.66
|22.88
|50
|24.96
|24.36
|100
|26.19
|26.19
|200
|29.75
|30.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Edvenswa Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Edvenswa Enterprises - Newspaper Publication
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:04 AM IST IST
|Edvenswa Enterprises - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Edvenswa Enterprises - Appointment Of Mr. Krishna Mohan Adalath As The Chief Executive Officer Of The Company .
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:38 AM IST IST
|Edvenswa Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Edvenswa Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099TS1980PLC176617 and registration number is 176617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹22.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Edvenswa Enterprises is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹65.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Edvenswa Enterprises are ₹22.99 and ₹21.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Edvenswa Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Edvenswa Enterprises is ₹19.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Edvenswa Enterprises has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.64% for the past month, -31.28% over 3 months, -50.35% over 1 year, -16.15% across 3 years, and 12.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises are 10.32 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global