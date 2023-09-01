What is the Market Cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹75.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 572.86 and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is 1.8 as on .

What is the share price of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on .