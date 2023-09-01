Follow Us

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Share Price

IL&FS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.35 Closed
0.290.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.75₹18.00
₹17.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹20.00
₹17.35
Open Price
₹17.65
Prev. Close
₹17.30
Volume
15,396

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.85
  • R218.55
  • R319.1
  • Pivot
    17.3
  • S116.6
  • S216.05
  • S315.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.6217.52
  • 1015.1617.26
  • 2015.6316.68
  • 5014.8915.12
  • 10013.5514.07
  • 20014.1713.54

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.28-6.0347.2137.2029.92357.333.00
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Share Holdings

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TG1988PLC008624 and registration number is 008624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Lalchand Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Dr. Jagadip Narayan Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Director

FAQs on IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.?

The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹227.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is -1.73 and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

