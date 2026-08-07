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IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

IL&FS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.01 Closed
0.92₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹37.25
₹36.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.25₹37.70
₹36.01
Open Price
₹35.68
Prev. Close
₹35.68
Volume
2,781

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company		-2.6225.4728.6134.125.9130.7848.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has gained 5.91% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.4435.14
1032.8634.09
2030.9732.56
5029.9930.58
10027.9129.24
20027.4329.26

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 05:12 AM IST ISTIL&FS Engg. & Con. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTIL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTIL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTIL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTIL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TG1988PLC008624 and registration number is 008624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nand Kishore
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Lubna Ahmad Usman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Danny Samuel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Grover
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jagdip Narayan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Share Price

What is the share price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹36.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹472.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are ₹37.25 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, 28.61% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 30.78% across 3 years, and 48.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are 44.51 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company News

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