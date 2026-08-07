Here's the live share price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company
|-2.62
|25.47
|28.61
|34.12
|5.91
|30.78
|48.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has gained 5.91% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.44
|35.14
|10
|32.86
|34.09
|20
|30.97
|32.56
|50
|29.99
|30.58
|100
|27.91
|29.24
|200
|27.43
|29.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 05:12 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Engg. & Con. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|IL&FS Engg. & Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TG1988PLC008624 and registration number is 008624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹36.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹472.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are ₹37.25 and ₹35.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, 28.61% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 30.78% across 3 years, and 48.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are 44.51 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global