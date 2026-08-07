What is the share price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹36.01 as on .

What kind of stock is IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹472.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are ₹37.25 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company is ₹21.25 as on .

How has the IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company performed historically in terms of returns? The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 25.47% for the past month, 28.61% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 30.78% across 3 years, and 48.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company are 44.51 and -0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global