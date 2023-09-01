Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.28
|-6.03
|47.21
|37.20
|29.92
|357.33
|3.00
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TG1988PLC008624 and registration number is 008624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹227.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is -1.73 and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.