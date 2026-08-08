What is the share price of Sam Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sam Industries is ₹39.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Sam Industries? The Sam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sam Industries? The market cap of Sam Industries is ₹43.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sam Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sam Industries are ₹39.15 and ₹39.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sam Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sam Industries is ₹68.70 and 52-week low of Sam Industries is ₹35.10 as on .

How has the Sam Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sam Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.84% for the past month, -8.95% over 3 months, -34.49% over 1 year, -17.99% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sam Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sam Industries are 8.90 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global