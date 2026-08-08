Here's the live share price of Sam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sam Industries
|3.27
|-11.84
|-8.95
|-16.13
|-34.49
|-17.99
|12.73
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sam Industries has declined 34.49% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sam Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.39
|39.02
|10
|39.77
|39.66
|20
|41.45
|40.63
|50
|42.32
|41.82
|100
|42.21
|43.22
|200
|46.82
|47.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sam Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Sam Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Sam Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Sam Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Sam Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Sam Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 3Rd Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27 Held On 11Th June, 202
Source: Dion Global
Sam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MP1994PLC041416 and registration number is 041416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sam Industries is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sam Industries is ₹43.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sam Industries are ₹39.15 and ₹39.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sam Industries is ₹68.70 and 52-week low of Sam Industries is ₹35.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sam Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.84% for the past month, -8.95% over 3 months, -34.49% over 1 year, -17.99% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sam Industries are 8.90 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global