Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sam Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sam Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.15₹39.15
₹39.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.10₹68.70
₹39.15
Open Price
₹39.15
Prev. Close
₹39.15
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Sam Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sam Industries		3.27-11.84-8.95-16.13-34.49-17.9912.73
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sam Industries has declined 34.49% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sam Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Sam Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sam Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3939.02
1039.7739.66
2041.4540.63
5042.3241.82
10042.2143.22
20046.8247.04

Source: Dion Global

Sam Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sam Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sam Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTSam Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 14, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTSam Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 08, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTSam Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSam Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 11, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSam Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 3Rd Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27 Held On 11Th June, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Sam Industries

Sam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MP1994PLC041416 and registration number is 041416. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashutosh A Maheshwari
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Gitanjali A Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Pasari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Mohta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Prakash Naolekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sam Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sam Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sam Industries is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sam Industries?

The Sam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sam Industries?

The market cap of Sam Industries is ₹43.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sam Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sam Industries are ₹39.15 and ₹39.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sam Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sam Industries is ₹68.70 and 52-week low of Sam Industries is ₹35.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sam Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sam Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.84% for the past month, -8.95% over 3 months, -34.49% over 1 year, -17.99% across 3 years, and 12.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sam Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sam Industries are 8.90 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sam Industries News

More Sam Industries News
Market Pulse