Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sam Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.50 Closed
1.450.98
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sam Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.22₹70.75
₹68.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.35₹90.12
₹68.50
Open Price
₹70.74
Prev. Close
₹67.52
Volume
8,442

Sam Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.43
  • R274.35
  • R377.96
  • Pivot
    67.82
  • S164.9
  • S261.29
  • S358.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.5768.3
  • 1032.6668.82
  • 2031.1567.78
  • 5030.7862.99
  • 10029.7359.16
  • 20035.5953.78

Sam Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9520.1833.1420.05128.33770.39361.28
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Sam Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sam Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Sam Industries Ltd.

Sam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MP1994PLC041416 and registration number is 041416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Neema
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devraj Singh Badgara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh A Maheshwari
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Gitanjali A Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kale
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Sam Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sam Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sam Industries Ltd. is ₹75.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sam Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sam Industries Ltd. is 14.04 and PB ratio of Sam Industries Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sam Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sam Industries Ltd. is ₹68.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sam Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sam Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sam Industries Ltd. is ₹90.12 and 52-week low of Sam Industries Ltd. is ₹26.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data