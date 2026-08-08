Here's the live share price of Shish Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shish Industries has gained 47.11% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shish Industries has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.53
|11.33
|10
|12.78
|11.89
|20
|12.61
|12.16
|50
|12.14
|12.27
|100
|12.72
|12.41
|200
|12.46
|12.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shish Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shish Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Shish Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Shish Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 29/05/2026 For Approval Of Audited Standalone And
|May 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Shish Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Shish Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shish Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2017PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shish Industries is ₹10.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shish Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shish Industries is ₹405.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shish Industries are ₹11.50 and ₹10.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shish Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shish Industries is ₹19.14 and 52-week low of Shish Industries is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shish Industries has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -15.91% over 3 months, 47.11% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and 39.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shish Industries are 53.94 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global