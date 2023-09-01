Follow Us

SHISH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹114.80 Closed
-0.09-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shish Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.20₹118.00
₹114.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.29₹149.65
₹114.80
Open Price
₹118.00
Prev. Close
₹114.90
Volume
13,284

Shish Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.13
  • R2119.47
  • R3120.93
  • Pivot
    115.67
  • S1113.33
  • S2111.87
  • S3109.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.9114.05
  • 10174.21115.27
  • 20174.09119.13
  • 50187.7122.02
  • 100192.24114.55
  • 200148.2898.26

Shish Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
1.7847.7549.6544.50-33.60284.65203.83
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
3.938.4518.8426.1734.60167.1438.96
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Shish Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shish Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue, A.G.M. & ESOP
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shish Industries Ltd.

Shish Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2017PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar Maniya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai Kakdiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Maniya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mepani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rasik Bharodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Lakhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shish Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shish Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹392.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shish Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shish Industries Ltd. is 67.29 and PB ratio of Shish Industries Ltd. is 11.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shish Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹114.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shish Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shish Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹149.65 and 52-week low of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹45.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

