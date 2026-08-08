What is the share price of Shish Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shish Industries is ₹10.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Shish Industries? The Shish Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shish Industries? The market cap of Shish Industries is ₹405.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shish Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shish Industries are ₹11.50 and ₹10.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shish Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shish Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shish Industries is ₹19.14 and 52-week low of Shish Industries is ₹7.10 as on .

How has the Shish Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shish Industries has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -15.91% over 3 months, 47.11% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and 39.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shish Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shish Industries are 53.94 and 2.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global