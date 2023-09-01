Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue, A.G.M. & ESOP
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shish Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2017PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹392.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shish Industries Ltd. is 67.29 and PB ratio of Shish Industries Ltd. is 11.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹114.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shish Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹149.65 and 52-week low of Shish Industries Ltd. is ₹45.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.