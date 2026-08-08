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Shish Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHISH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Shish Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.68 Closed
3.09₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shish Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.33₹11.50
₹10.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.10₹19.14
₹10.68
Open Price
₹10.69
Prev. Close
₹10.36
Volume
9,43,631

Source: Dion Global

Shish Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shish Industries has gained 47.11% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shish Industries has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Shish Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shish Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.5311.33
1012.7811.89
2012.6112.16
5012.1412.27
10012.7212.41
20012.4612.11

Source: Dion Global

Shish Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shish Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shish Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShish Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTShish Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026
May 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTShish Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 29/05/2026 For Approval Of Audited Standalone And
May 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTShish Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Apr 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTShish Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shish Industries

Shish Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2017PLC097273 and registration number is 097273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar Maniya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai Kakdiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Maniya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mepani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shital Tamakuwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Lakhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shish Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shish Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shish Industries is ₹10.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shish Industries?

The Shish Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shish Industries?

The market cap of Shish Industries is ₹405.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shish Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shish Industries are ₹11.50 and ₹10.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shish Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shish Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shish Industries is ₹19.14 and 52-week low of Shish Industries is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shish Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shish Industries has shown returns of 3.09% over the past day, -15.04% for the past month, -15.91% over 3 months, 47.11% over 1 year, -8.08% across 3 years, and 39.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shish Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shish Industries are 53.94 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shish Industries News

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