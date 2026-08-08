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MFL India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MFL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of MFL India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.37 Closed
-7.50₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MFL India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.37₹0.39
₹0.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.34₹0.60
₹0.37
Open Price
₹0.38
Prev. Close
₹0.40
Volume
6,45,682

Source: Dion Global

MFL India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MFL India		2.78-7.50-13.95-13.95-35.09-16.26-2.50
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MFL India has declined 35.09% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, MFL India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

MFL India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MFL India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.380.39
100.370.38
200.380.38
500.390.39
1000.40.41
2000.440.44

Source: Dion Global

MFL India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MFL India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MFL India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTMFL India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTMFL India - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTMFL India - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarte
May 18, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMFL India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financi
Apr 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTMFL India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About MFL India

MFL India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC012730 and registration number is 012730. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Thukral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jafar Ahamed
    Director
  • Ms. Meenakshi Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Director

FAQs on MFL India Share Price

What is the share price of MFL India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFL India is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MFL India?

The MFL India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MFL India?

The market cap of MFL India is ₹13.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MFL India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MFL India are ₹0.39 and ₹0.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFL India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFL India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFL India is ₹0.60 and 52-week low of MFL India is ₹0.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MFL India performed historically in terms of returns?

The MFL India has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -2.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MFL India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFL India are 8.47 and -11.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MFL India News

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