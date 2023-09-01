Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.85
|15.62
|15.62
|-5.13
|-32.73
|289.47
|289.47
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|2.26
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.64
|-11.27
|-2.48
|-24.80
|-25.41
|137.52
|131.19
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.45
|34.73
|84.15
|50.03
|97.57
|2,535.95
|3,746.78
|1.01
|-4.08
|122.62
|438.27
|231.67
|6,721.28
|2,064.50
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|6.23
|1.29
|2.05
|-2.44
|68.61
|924.52
|101.12
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MFL India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC012730 and registration number is 012730. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MFL India Ltd. is ₹26.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MFL India Ltd. is -51.75 and PB ratio of MFL India Ltd. is 52.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFL India Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFL India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFL India Ltd. is ₹1.35 and 52-week low of MFL India Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.