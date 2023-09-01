Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

MFL India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MFL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
-2.63-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MFL India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.73₹0.77
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.54₹1.35
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.76
Prev. Close
₹0.76
Volume
16,21,667

MFL India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.76
  • R20.79
  • R30.8
  • Pivot
    0.75
  • S10.72
  • S20.71
  • S30.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.020.75
  • 101.030.72
  • 201.060.69
  • 501.120.68
  • 1001.120.7
  • 2001.40.77

MFL India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.8515.6215.62-5.13-32.73289.47289.47
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
2.260.270.270.270.270.270.27
0.64-11.27-2.48-24.80-25.41137.52131.19
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.4534.7384.1550.0397.572,535.953,746.78
1.01-4.08122.62438.27231.676,721.282,064.50
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
6.231.292.05-2.4468.61924.52101.12
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

MFL India Ltd. Share Holdings

MFL India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MFL India Ltd.

MFL India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC012730 and registration number is 012730. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Thukral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Syed Zameer Ulla
    Prof.Director
  • Mr. Nawab Khan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pratiksha Anant Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on MFL India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MFL India Ltd.?

The market cap of MFL India Ltd. is ₹26.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MFL India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MFL India Ltd. is -51.75 and PB ratio of MFL India Ltd. is 52.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MFL India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFL India Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFL India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFL India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFL India Ltd. is ₹1.35 and 52-week low of MFL India Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data