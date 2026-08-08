Here's the live share price of MFL India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MFL India
|2.78
|-7.50
|-13.95
|-13.95
|-35.09
|-16.26
|-2.50
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MFL India has declined 35.09% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, MFL India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.38
|0.39
|10
|0.37
|0.38
|20
|0.38
|0.38
|50
|0.39
|0.39
|100
|0.4
|0.41
|200
|0.44
|0.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MFL India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|MFL India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|MFL India - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|MFL India - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarte
|May 18, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|MFL India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financi
|Apr 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|MFL India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
MFL India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC012730 and registration number is 012730. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFL India is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MFL India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MFL India is ₹13.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MFL India are ₹0.39 and ₹0.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFL India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFL India is ₹0.60 and 52-week low of MFL India is ₹0.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MFL India has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -2.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFL India are 8.47 and -11.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global