What is the share price of MFL India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MFL India is ₹0.37 as on .

What kind of stock is MFL India? The MFL India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MFL India? The market cap of MFL India is ₹13.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MFL India? Today’s highest and lowest price of MFL India are ₹0.39 and ₹0.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MFL India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MFL India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MFL India is ₹0.60 and 52-week low of MFL India is ₹0.34 as on .

How has the MFL India performed historically in terms of returns? The MFL India has shown returns of -7.5% over the past day, -7.5% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -35.09% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -2.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MFL India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MFL India are 8.47 and -11.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global