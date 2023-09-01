Follow Us

GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹199.80 Closed
2.595.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Growington Ventures India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹192.95₹202.60
₹199.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.52₹197.90
₹199.80
Open Price
₹196.50
Prev. Close
₹194.75
Volume
46,500

Growington Ventures India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1203.95
  • R2208.1
  • R3213.6
  • Pivot
    198.45
  • S1194.3
  • S2188.8
  • S3184.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.34193.61
  • 1076.05191.41
  • 2072.94186.8
  • 5063.87172.83
  • 10050.91151.33
  • 20032.39120.25

Growington Ventures India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

Growington Ventures India Ltd. Share Holdings

Growington Ventures India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Growington Ventures India Ltd.

Growington Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2010PLC363537 and registration number is 151907. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park
  • Address
    Shiv Chamber, 4th Floor, Plot No. 21, Sector - 11, CBD Belapur, New Mumbai Maharashtra 400614
  • Contact
    growingtons@gmail.comwww.growington.in

Management

  • Mrs. Ankita Mundhra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Patwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Growington Ventures India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd.?

The market cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹317.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is 19.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Growington Ventures India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹199.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Growington Ventures India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Growington Ventures India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹197.90 and 52-week low of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹42.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

