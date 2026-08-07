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Growington Ventures India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Growington Ventures India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.78 Closed
9.86₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Growington Ventures India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.71₹0.79
₹0.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.59₹2.10
₹0.78
Open Price
₹0.74
Prev. Close
₹0.71
Volume
55,58,601

Source: Dion Global

Growington Ventures India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Growington Ventures India has declined 43.88% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Growington Ventures India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Growington Ventures India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Growington Ventures India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.670.66
100.690.67
200.710.7
500.740.74
1000.820.8
2000.910.98

Source: Dion Global

Growington Ventures India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Growington Ventures India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Growington Ventures India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTGrowington Ventures - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended As On 30
Aug 06, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTGrowington Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event Or Information) - Securities And Exchange
Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTGrowington Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 06Th August,
Jul 31, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTGrowington Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event And I
Jul 16, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTGrowington Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Growington Ventures India

Growington Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2010PLC363537 and registration number is 363537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lokesh Patwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Patwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Radheshyam Maurya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Growington Ventures India Share Price

What is the share price of Growington Ventures India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Growington Ventures India is ₹0.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Growington Ventures India?

The Growington Ventures India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Growington Ventures India?

The market cap of Growington Ventures India is ₹50.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Growington Ventures India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Growington Ventures India are ₹0.79 and ₹0.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Growington Ventures India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Growington Ventures India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Growington Ventures India is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of Growington Ventures India is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Growington Ventures India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Growington Ventures India has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -8.24% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and 11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India are 11.64 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Growington Ventures India News

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