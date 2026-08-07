Here's the live share price of Growington Ventures India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Growington Ventures India has declined 43.88% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Growington Ventures India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.67
|0.66
|10
|0.69
|0.67
|20
|0.71
|0.7
|50
|0.74
|0.74
|100
|0.82
|0.8
|200
|0.91
|0.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Growington Ventures India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Growington Ventures - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended As On 30
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Growington Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event Or Information) - Securities And Exchange
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Growington Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 06Th August,
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Growington Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 (Disclosure Of Event And I
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Growington Ventures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Growington Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2010PLC363537 and registration number is 363537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Growington Ventures India is ₹0.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Growington Ventures India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Growington Ventures India is ₹50.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Growington Ventures India are ₹0.79 and ₹0.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Growington Ventures India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Growington Ventures India is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of Growington Ventures India is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Growington Ventures India has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -8.24% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and 11.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India are 11.64 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global