What is the Market Cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd.? The market cap of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹317.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India Ltd. is 19.52 as on .

What is the share price of Growington Ventures India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Growington Ventures India Ltd. is ₹199.80 as on .