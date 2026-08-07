What is the share price of Growington Ventures India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Growington Ventures India is ₹0.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Growington Ventures India? The Growington Ventures India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Growington Ventures India? The market cap of Growington Ventures India is ₹50.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Growington Ventures India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Growington Ventures India are ₹0.79 and ₹0.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Growington Ventures India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Growington Ventures India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Growington Ventures India is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of Growington Ventures India is ₹0.59 as on .

How has the Growington Ventures India performed historically in terms of returns? The Growington Ventures India has shown returns of 9.86% over the past day, 5.41% for the past month, -8.24% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -58.11% across 3 years, and 11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Growington Ventures India are 11.64 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global