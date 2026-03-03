Facebook Pixel Code
Highway Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIGHWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Highway Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
-3.92₹ -2.16
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Highway Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.68₹53.45
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.45₹134.89
₹53.00
Open Price
₹52.63
Prev. Close
₹55.16
Volume
22,577

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Highway Infrastructure has declined 15.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.85%.

Highway Infrastructure’s current P/E of 10.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Highway Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Highway Infrastructure has declined 56.85% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Highway Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Highway Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Highway Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.9455.64
1055.9555.66
2054.9455.36
5055.5257.34
10063.665.63
20048.660

Highway Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Highway Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.66%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Highway Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 5:35 AM ISTHighway Infra. - Change In Status Of CIN From Unlisted To Listed (L45203MP2006PLC018398)
Feb 26, 2026, 12:58 AM ISTHighway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 21, 2026, 12:28 AM ISTHighway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 21, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTHighway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 18, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTHighway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MP2006PLC018398 and registration number is 018398. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 418.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Riddharth Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Shrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritika Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Highway Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Highway Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Highway Infrastructure is ₹53.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Highway Infrastructure?

The Highway Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Highway Infrastructure?

The market cap of Highway Infrastructure is ₹380.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Highway Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Highway Infrastructure are ₹53.45 and ₹51.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Highway Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Highway Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Highway Infrastructure is ₹134.89 and 52-week low of Highway Infrastructure is ₹49.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Highway Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Highway Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.92% over the past day, 3.43% for the past month, -20.18% over 3 months, -56.85% over 1 year, -24.44% across 3 years, and -15.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Highway Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Highway Infrastructure are 10.82 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

