Here's the live share price of Highway Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Highway Infrastructure has declined 15.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.85%.
Highway Infrastructure’s current P/E of 10.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Highway Infrastructure has declined 56.85% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Highway Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.94
|55.64
|10
|55.95
|55.66
|20
|54.94
|55.36
|50
|55.52
|57.34
|100
|63.6
|65.63
|200
|48.66
|0
In the latest quarter, Highway Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.66%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 5:35 AM IST
|Highway Infra. - Change In Status Of CIN From Unlisted To Listed (L45203MP2006PLC018398)
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|Highway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
|Highway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|Highway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Highway Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Highway Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MP2006PLC018398 and registration number is 018398. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 418.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Highway Infrastructure is ₹53.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Highway Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Highway Infrastructure is ₹380.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Highway Infrastructure are ₹53.45 and ₹51.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Highway Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Highway Infrastructure is ₹134.89 and 52-week low of Highway Infrastructure is ₹49.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Highway Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.92% over the past day, 3.43% for the past month, -20.18% over 3 months, -56.85% over 1 year, -24.44% across 3 years, and -15.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Highway Infrastructure are 10.82 and 1.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.