Here's the live share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Galada Power & Telecommunications
|3.97
|31.36
|116.86
|204.78
|833.76
|93.29
|38.56
|Hindalco Industries
|8.17
|8.70
|-0.15
|9.34
|53.50
|31.39
|19.37
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|3.47
|5.57
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-6.13
|-2.09
|-1.26
|National Aluminium Company
|9.04
|11.46
|-5.52
|4.56
|101.29
|59.04
|35.79
|Maan Aluminium
|1.75
|1.34
|-16.72
|-19.28
|10.30
|14.32
|18.84
|HRS Aluglaze
|1.34
|0
|20.68
|17.39
|89.00
|23.64
|13.58
|Manaksia Aluminium Company
|18.07
|16.44
|15.41
|37.01
|32.33
|17.81
|17.73
|Sharvaya Metals
|6.77
|44.16
|29.75
|-3.79
|-32.92
|-12.46
|-7.68
|Palco Metals
|2.76
|4.85
|-7.03
|12.52
|-20.57
|37.85
|44.46
|Sampat Aluminium
|7.86
|12.81
|-20.40
|-33.67
|-65.44
|-29.82
|-19.14
|Kanishk Aluminium India
|-5.88
|-12.76
|-39.71
|-49.56
|-56.74
|-24.37
|-15.43
|Bothra Metals & Alloys
|0
|-10.98
|-19.87
|-31.13
|-35.51
|27.77
|18.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Galada Power & Telecommunications has gained 833.76% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Galada Power & Telecommunications has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.83
|14.02
|10
|13.19
|13.44
|20
|12.02
|12.37
|50
|9.29
|9.97
|100
|6.4
|7.65
|200
|4.21
|5.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Galada Power & Telecommunications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Galada Power & T - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Reviewed) For The Quart
|May 09, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Galada Power & T - Board Meeting Outcome for Commencement And Completion Time Of Board Meeting
|May 09, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Galada Power & T - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31,2026
|Apr 29, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Galada Power & T - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.20
|Mar 03, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|Galada Power & T - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For EGM
Source: Dion Global
Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1972PLC001513 and registration number is 001513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Galada Power & Telecommunications is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹12.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Power & Telecommunications are ₹14.66 and ₹14.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Power & Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 and 52-week low of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹1.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Galada Power & Telecommunications has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 31.36% for the past month, 116.86% over 3 months, 833.76% over 1 year, 93.29% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications are 1.07 and -2.25 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global