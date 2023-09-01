Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.83 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.83₹2.83
₹2.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.62₹3.71
₹2.83
Open Price
₹2.83
Prev. Close
₹2.83
Volume
0

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.83
  • R22.83
  • R32.83
  • Pivot
    2.83
  • S12.83
  • S22.83
  • S32.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.532.88
  • 103.312.73
  • 202.922.51
  • 502.422.26
  • 1002.872.15
  • 2002.912.16

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3542.2152.9739.4129.2236.06-15.77
5.202.0316.4614.5912.16143.9197.91
11.503.0118.7919.0826.44163.5730.82
10.38-21.6337.1346.1779.06715.87362.08
7.524.5618.8025.5326.37214.79275.18
1.024.38-9.55-4.66-3.15214.2599.83
3.5351.03135.03134.40203.10192.0340.64

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Share Holdings

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1972PLC001513 and registration number is 001513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S M Kankaria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Devendra Galada
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M L Sachdeva
    Director
  • Mr. Shashi Galada
    Director

FAQs on Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.?

The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is 0.18 and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.83 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹3.71 and 52-week low of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data