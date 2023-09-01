Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.35
|42.21
|52.97
|39.41
|29.22
|36.06
|-15.77
|5.20
|2.03
|16.46
|14.59
|12.16
|143.91
|97.91
|11.50
|3.01
|18.79
|19.08
|26.44
|163.57
|30.82
|10.38
|-21.63
|37.13
|46.17
|79.06
|715.87
|362.08
|7.52
|4.56
|18.80
|25.53
|26.37
|214.79
|275.18
|1.02
|4.38
|-9.55
|-4.66
|-3.15
|214.25
|99.83
|3.53
|51.03
|135.03
|134.40
|203.10
|192.03
|40.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1972PLC001513 and registration number is 001513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is 0.18 and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is -0.04 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.83 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹3.71 and 52-week low of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹1.62 as on Aug 31, 2023.