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Galada Power & Telecommunications Share Price

NSE
BSE

GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.66 Closed
1.95₹ 0.28
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Galada Power & Telecommunications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.66₹14.66
₹14.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹14.66
₹14.66
Open Price
₹14.66
Prev. Close
₹14.38
Volume
34

Source: Dion Global

Galada Power & Telecommunications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Galada Power & Telecommunications		3.9731.36116.86204.78833.7693.2938.56
Hindalco Industries		8.178.70-0.159.3453.5031.3919.37
Vedanta Aluminium Metal		3.475.57-6.13-6.13-6.13-2.09-1.26
National Aluminium Company		9.0411.46-5.524.56101.2959.0435.79
Maan Aluminium		1.751.34-16.72-19.2810.3014.3218.84
HRS Aluglaze		1.34020.6817.3989.0023.6413.58
Manaksia Aluminium Company		18.0716.4415.4137.0132.3317.8117.73
Sharvaya Metals		6.7744.1629.75-3.79-32.92-12.46-7.68
Palco Metals		2.764.85-7.0312.52-20.5737.8544.46
Sampat Aluminium		7.8612.81-20.40-33.67-65.44-29.82-19.14
Kanishk Aluminium India		-5.88-12.76-39.71-49.56-56.74-24.37-15.43
Bothra Metals & Alloys		0-10.98-19.87-31.13-35.5127.7718.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Galada Power & Telecommunications has gained 833.76% compared to peers like Hindalco Industries (53.50%), Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-6.13%), National Aluminium Company (101.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Galada Power & Telecommunications has outperformed peers relative to Hindalco Industries (19.37%) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal (-1.26%).

Galada Power & Telecommunications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Galada Power & Telecommunications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.8314.02
1013.1913.44
2012.0212.37
509.299.97
1006.47.65
2004.215.56

Source: Dion Global

Galada Power & Telecommunications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Galada Power & Telecommunications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Galada Power & Telecommunications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTGalada Power & T - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Reviewed) For The Quart
May 09, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTGalada Power & T - Board Meeting Outcome for Commencement And Completion Time Of Board Meeting
May 09, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTGalada Power & T - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31,2026
Apr 29, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTGalada Power & T - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.20
Mar 03, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTGalada Power & T - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Galada Power & Telecommunications

Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203TG1972PLC001513 and registration number is 001513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pichakal Venkateshwar Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Kanneganti Ramalakshmi
    Director
  • Mr. Snehal Shantilal Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Thiyagarajan Loganathan
    Director

FAQs on Galada Power & Telecommunications Share Price

What is the share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Galada Power & Telecommunications?

The Galada Power & Telecommunications is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications?

The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹12.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Galada Power & Telecommunications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Power & Telecommunications are ₹14.66 and ₹14.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Power & Telecommunications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Power & Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 and 52-week low of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹1.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Galada Power & Telecommunications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Galada Power & Telecommunications has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 31.36% for the past month, 116.86% over 3 months, 833.76% over 1 year, 93.29% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications are 1.07 and -2.25 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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