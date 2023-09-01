What is the Market Cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.? The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.? P/E ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is 0.18 and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹2.83 as on .