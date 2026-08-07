What is the share price of Galada Power & Telecommunications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Galada Power & Telecommunications? The Galada Power & Telecommunications is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications? The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹12.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Galada Power & Telecommunications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Galada Power & Telecommunications are ₹14.66 and ₹14.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Galada Power & Telecommunications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Galada Power & Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹14.66 and 52-week low of Galada Power & Telecommunications is ₹1.50 as on .

How has the Galada Power & Telecommunications performed historically in terms of returns? The Galada Power & Telecommunications has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 31.36% for the past month, 116.86% over 3 months, 833.76% over 1 year, 93.29% across 3 years, and 38.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunications are 1.07 and -2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global