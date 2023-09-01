Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-19.72
|42.50
|46.15
|29.55
|-5.00
|15.90
|0.60
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1985PLC284739 and registration number is 284739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹61.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 32.76 and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.80 and 52-week low of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.