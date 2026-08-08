What is the share price of NCL Research and Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.59 as on .

What kind of stock is NCL Research and Financial Services? The NCL Research and Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Research and Financial Services? The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹63.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NCL Research and Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Research and Financial Services are ₹0.61 and ₹0.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Research and Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Research and Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.87 and 52-week low of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.39 as on .

How has the NCL Research and Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The NCL Research and Financial Services has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, 27.66% for the past month, 11.11% over 3 months, -3.23% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services are -25.32 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global