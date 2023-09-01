What is the Market Cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹61.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 32.76 and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 0.55 as on .

What is the share price of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.57 as on .