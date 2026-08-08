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NCL Research and Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

NCL RESEARCH AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of NCL Research and Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.59 Closed
-4.84₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NCL Research and Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.59₹0.61
₹0.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.39₹0.87
₹0.59
Open Price
₹0.60
Prev. Close
₹0.62
Volume
14,84,634

Source: Dion Global

NCL Research and Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NCL Research and Financial Services		-20.2725.539.2628.26-4.8413.83-1.40
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NCL Research and Financial Services has declined 4.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, NCL Research and Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

NCL Research and Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NCL Research and Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.760.7
100.780.71
200.650.68
500.570.61
1000.530.56
2000.510.55

Source: Dion Global

NCL Research and Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NCL Research and Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NCL Research and Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTNCL Research - Announcement U/R 30 - Business Expansion
Jul 24, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTNCL Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Expansion Of Business
Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTNCL Research - Announcement U/R 30 - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 21, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTNCL Research - Clarification sought from NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd
Jul 20, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTNCL Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About NCL Research and Financial Services

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1985PLC284739 and registration number is 284739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Goutam Bose
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sudipta Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swagata Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Bangal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Haimonti Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on NCL Research and Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of NCL Research and Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NCL Research and Financial Services?

The NCL Research and Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Research and Financial Services?

The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹63.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NCL Research and Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Research and Financial Services are ₹0.61 and ₹0.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Research and Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Research and Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.87 and 52-week low of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NCL Research and Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The NCL Research and Financial Services has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, 27.66% for the past month, 11.11% over 3 months, -3.23% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services are -25.32 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NCL Research and Financial Services News

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