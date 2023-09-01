Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NCL RESEARCH AND FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.57 Closed
-3.39-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.57₹0.57
₹0.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.35₹0.80
₹0.57
Open Price
₹0.57
Prev. Close
₹0.59
Volume
39,92,768

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.57
  • R20.57
  • R30.57
  • Pivot
    0.57
  • S10.57
  • S20.57
  • S30.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.480.64
  • 100.490.63
  • 200.490.58
  • 500.560.5
  • 1000.790.47
  • 2001.090.5

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-19.7242.5046.1529.55-5.0015.900.60
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.

NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1985PLC284739 and registration number is 284739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Goutam Bose
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swagata Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Bangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹61.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 32.76 and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.80 and 52-week low of NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data