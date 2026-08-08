Here's the live share price of NCL Research and Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NCL Research and Financial Services
|-20.27
|25.53
|9.26
|28.26
|-4.84
|13.83
|-1.40
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NCL Research and Financial Services has declined 4.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, NCL Research and Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.76
|0.7
|10
|0.78
|0.71
|20
|0.65
|0.68
|50
|0.57
|0.61
|100
|0.53
|0.56
|200
|0.51
|0.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NCL Research and Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|NCL Research - Announcement U/R 30 - Business Expansion
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|NCL Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Expansion Of Business
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|NCL Research - Announcement U/R 30 - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|NCL Research - Clarification sought from NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|NCL Research - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
NCL Research and Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1985PLC284739 and registration number is 284739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 107.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCL Research and Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹63.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NCL Research and Financial Services are ₹0.61 and ₹0.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCL Research and Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.87 and 52-week low of NCL Research and Financial Services is ₹0.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCL Research and Financial Services has shown returns of -3.23% over the past day, 27.66% for the past month, 11.11% over 3 months, -3.23% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCL Research and Financial Services are -25.32 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global