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JJ Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

JJ FINANCE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of JJ Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.15 Closed
0.09₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JJ Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.15₹53.15
₹53.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.27₹78.70
₹53.15
Open Price
₹53.15
Prev. Close
₹53.10
Volume
111

Source: Dion Global

JJ Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JJ Finance Corporation		-4.7016.2527.404.7968.6856.4951.82
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JJ Finance Corporation has gained 68.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, JJ Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

JJ Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JJ Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.2558.1
1058.6457.41
2052.6854.75
5048.8651.27
10050.9249.68
20046.4647.31

Source: Dion Global

JJ Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JJ Finance Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JJ Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTJJ Finance Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today 06Th August 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTJJ Finance Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTJJ Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTJJ Finance Corpn. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
May 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTJJ Finance Corpn. - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Source: Dion Global

About JJ Finance Corporation

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1982PLC035092 and registration number is 035092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Bagaria
    Director
  • Mr. Surjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Chhetry
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on JJ Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of JJ Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JJ Finance Corporation is ₹53.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JJ Finance Corporation?

The JJ Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JJ Finance Corporation?

The market cap of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JJ Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JJ Finance Corporation are ₹53.15 and ₹53.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JJ Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JJ Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹30.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JJ Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The JJ Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 16.25% for the past month, 27.4% over 3 months, 68.68% over 1 year, 56.49% across 3 years, and 51.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation are -351.99 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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