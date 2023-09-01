Follow Us

JJ FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.14 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.14₹13.14
₹13.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.16₹40.15
₹13.14
Open Price
₹13.14
Prev. Close
₹13.14
Volume
0

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.14
  • R213.14
  • R313.14
  • Pivot
    13.14
  • S113.14
  • S213.14
  • S313.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.4813.05
  • 1037.7613.23
  • 2036.9213.76
  • 5033.6315.1
  • 10032.2416.88
  • 20040.2520.44

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.23-4.92-22.719.32-59.7530.10-62.99
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.

JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1982PLC035092 and registration number is 035092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Hilla Eruch Bhathena
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Bagaria
    Director
  • Mr. Sutjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.71 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is 29.53 and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is 0.42 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹13.14 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹40.15 and 52-week low of JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹11.16 as on Aug 29, 2023.

