Here's the live share price of JJ Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JJ Finance Corporation
|-4.70
|16.25
|27.40
|4.79
|68.68
|56.49
|51.82
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JJ Finance Corporation has gained 68.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, JJ Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.25
|58.1
|10
|58.64
|57.41
|20
|52.68
|54.75
|50
|48.86
|51.27
|100
|50.92
|49.68
|200
|46.46
|47.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JJ Finance Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|JJ Finance Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today 06Th August 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|JJ Finance Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|JJ Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|JJ Finance Corpn. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
|May 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|JJ Finance Corpn. - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.
Source: Dion Global
JJ Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1982PLC035092 and registration number is 035092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JJ Finance Corporation is ₹53.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JJ Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JJ Finance Corporation are ₹53.15 and ₹53.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JJ Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹30.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JJ Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 16.25% for the past month, 27.4% over 3 months, 68.68% over 1 year, 56.49% across 3 years, and 51.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation are -351.99 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global