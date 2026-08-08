What is the share price of JJ Finance Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JJ Finance Corporation is ₹53.15 as on .

What kind of stock is JJ Finance Corporation? The JJ Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JJ Finance Corporation? The market cap of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹14.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JJ Finance Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of JJ Finance Corporation are ₹53.15 and ₹53.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JJ Finance Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JJ Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of JJ Finance Corporation is ₹30.27 as on .

How has the JJ Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The JJ Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 16.25% for the past month, 27.4% over 3 months, 68.68% over 1 year, 56.49% across 3 years, and 51.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JJ Finance Corporation are -351.99 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global